Biden: ‘I told them to shoot it down’
President Biden delivered quick remarks on the downing of the suspected Chinese spy balloon during a trip to New York on Feb. 4.
President Joe Biden on Friday declined to answer questions about the detection of a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana.Source: Reuters
The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned trip to China following the discovery. (Feb 3)
The Biden administration moved forward with a plan to shoot down a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on the U.S. military by bringing it down above the Atlantic Ocean.
STORY: Biden, while walking to a car, made his remark in response to a question about whether the United States would shoot down the high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the country in what Washington calls a "clear violation" of U.S. sovereignty.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a visit to China that had been expected to start on Friday because of the balloon.The president did not elaborate on what was planned. Officials said that military leaders considered shooting down the high-altitude surveillance balloon this week but eventually recommended against this because of the risk of falling debris.China expressed regret that an "airship" used for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes had strayed into U.S. airspace.The Pentagon said on Friday (February 3) that another Chinese balloon was observed over Latin America without saying where exactly.An object believed to be a suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen over Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday (February 4).The spy balloon has been drifting eastward since it was spotted earlier this week over Montana. There have also been sightings in Kansas and Missouri.
The voting logs in question show some ballots had to be rescanned, but there's no proof any valid votes weren't counted.
The man charged with raping and killing a Tennessee kindergarten teacher during a pre-dawn run in Memphis last year pleaded not guilty Friday. Cleotha Henderson, who has also used the name Cleotha Abston, was indicted last week on charges that include first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping, The Daily Memphian reported. Police have said Eliza Fletcher, 34, was running on the University of Memphis campus when she was forced into a vehicle after a struggle about 4 a.m. on Sept 2.
It’s been nearly three years since the video of George Floyd’s murder was released to the public sparking a national outcry. But is the world a better place since the first time we watched Eric Garner’s, George Floyd’s, and now Tyre Nichols’ deaths play out on camera?
Eyes were locked on the Carolina skies Saturday as the suspected Chinese spy balloon that traversed the U.S. over the past week drifted over the Atlantic Ocean and was shot down by a fighter jet. In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a crowd lining the beach boardwalk cheered as the balloon was struck by a missile from an F-22 fighter. The balloon quickly deflated and plummeted to the ocean.
The U.S. has sent over $27 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine since the Russian ‘special military operation’ began last year.
A former assistant secretary of the Army under President Trump is taking issue with the Pentagon's response to the Chinese balloon, warning of consequences for the military.
President Biden took out a $250,000 line of credit against his Delaware beach house as his son, Hunter, is under investigation and amid his own confidential document fiasco.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersOf all the falsehoods and fabrications surrounding GOP Rep. George Santos (R-NY), which one will ultimately cause him to unravel?That’s the question hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie tackle on this week’s The New Abnormal—with The Daily Beast’s politics editor Matt Fuller joining the program to discuss Santos’ meteoric rise and fall.“There are a lot of questions here and there are a lot of pretty serious crimes that could be involved.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a high-profile visit to China after the suspected Chinese spy balloon was discovered in U.S. airspace. Margaret Brennan has more on how the balloon will impact U.S.-China relations.
The Biden administration has cancelled Secretary of State Blinken's trip to China after the Pentagon revealed it had detected a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana. NBC's Kourtney Kube reports on why the military hasn't shot the balloon down yet and where it could potentially be headed.
While the group passed several pieces of legislation this past session – the legislators believe there’s more to do.
