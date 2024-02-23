Is Biden too old to be president? Ken Martin, chair of Minnesota committee to re-elect Biden, weighs in

Feb. 23—ROCHESTER — Does President Joe Biden have the mental chops to function as president for a second term? Where is the Rochester area heading politically? What will the DFL-controlled Legislature seek to accomplish in the current legislative session after passing a raft of progressive legislation in the last session.

These and other questions about today's fractious political environment were put to Ken Martin, chairman of the DFL Minnesota DFL Party, during a recent swing through Rochester.

So you are chairing President Biden's campaign for re-election. It's an ongoing story about Biden's age and whether he has the mental acuity to do the job. The most recent poll shows an approval rating of 39%, which is not a good place to be. Why has nobody challenged him if there's concern that he's not up to the job?

He has had challengers every step of the way in the contests so far both in South Carolina and Nevada. President Biden is winning with close to 90% of the vote or more. The fact of the matter is, when given a choice, Democrats are still choosing President Biden to be their nominee in every contest so far.

As it relates to his age, look, you can't change his age. It is what it is. But isn't it amazing what he's done as an 80-year-old in the last three and half years. I mean, there's no president in my lifetime that has accomplished nearly as much as the president has. We need compassionate, empathetic leaders who look at policy through the lens of trying to lift people up and improve their lives versus the chaos and dysfunction and divisiveness of Donald Trump. At the end of the day, you got two guys that are relatively the same age, right? Biden, Trump — two guys who served four years as president, two guys who have a record and the choice is very apparent to me.

It makes me wonder how his campaign is going to unfold. There isn't a day that goes by where I'm not forgetting or looking for a word multiple times that I want to say. But Biden's going to get out there and he's going to be in debates. And everytime he forgets something or slips up, it's going to underscore the question: Does he have the mental faculties to do the job? Do you worry about that?

I don't worry about that. I've spent a lot of time with the president over the last three and a half years. And any sense that he doesn't have the mental faculties or mental acuity to serve as president ignores the fact that for the last three and half years, he's done a remarkable job. He's probably not as agile as he used to be. His gait has slowed down. As you know, it's what typically happens when you get older. The reality is, the normal part of aging has been weaponized against President Biden because it's really in some ways the only thing they have to attack him right now. They certainly can't attack him on his record.

We're in the second week of the Minnesota Legislative session? What do you think it will be about? It's a nonbudget year, so technically, the Legislature doesn't have to do anything.

There's a lot of ideas out there that are being bantered about. There's still a lot of eagerness, particularly among first-termers, to address some of the pressing needs here in Minnesota. But I think a lot of that has been tempered by the fact that there's not just the resources to do everything that everyone at the Legislature wants to do. There seems to be widespread agreement between the Democratic leaders and some of the Republicans to pass a bonding bill. It's a bonding year. How big the bonding bill is will be the big debate. But by and large, I don't think you're not gonna see anything near what we saw last year. I think we have an amazing record already to talk about. Given where we're at financially, I think the (Governor Walz) and the (DFL legislative leaders) are right to sort of put the brakes on thinking about new spending.

Rochester used to be moderate Republican territory. Now the area has become increasingly Democratic blue. How do you think the political landscape will change in the coming years?

The first time I visited the Rochester Post Bulletin as chair was 13 years ago. It's remarkably different here. But what I said 13 years ago — not that I'm some sort of prophet — has come true, which is that all of those seats eventually will be blue given the growth down here. And we've seen a fairly steady climb in that direction. And it won't be long before we have all the seats down here in Olmsted County. And we're pretty damn close right now.

Last year's legislative session ended on a strange note. DFL leaders were on the verge of passing legislation called Nurses at the Bedside (which would require hospitals to form nurse staffing committees and give nurses more say in staffing levels). Then the Mayo Clinic crashes in and basically says, "We're not going to do $5 billion worth of infrastructure and building if this thing passes." What do you think of that whole thing?

This was a really tough issue. And I will say this: The nurses have been working for years on this Nurses at the Bedside involving patient safety and all those pieces that were critical to nurses. There was a lot to that bill that was really important for nurses. My hope is that that will come forward again, and that we'll be able to find a path for it. At the same time, Mayo is one of the largest employers in the state and one of those iconic jewels. What we're known for is this great healthcare system.

I can't imagine that Governor Walz would have been a good governor had he turned down a $5 billion investment and thousands of jobs in the state. So you're sort of damned if you do and damned if you don't. You have to find a sort of middle ground. I think he did the best he could to find that middle ground. I know that he's very supportive of the nurses and trying to find a way to get them what they need. But I think his point is that it can't come at the expense of one our largest employers leaving the state as well.