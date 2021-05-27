Biden’s Top Man in Asia Says the Era of Engagement With China Is Over

1 / 3

Biden’s Top Man in Asia Says the Era of Engagement With China Is Over

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Martin
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) --

The U.S. is entering a period of intense competition with China as the government running the world’s second-biggest economy becomes ever more tightly controlled by President Xi Jinping, the White House’s top official for Asia said.

“The period that was broadly described as engagement has come to an end,” Kurt Campbell, the U.S. coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council, said Wednesday at an event hosted by Stanford University. U.S. policy toward China will now operate under a “new set of strategic parameters,” Campbell said, adding that “the dominant paradigm is going to be competition.”

Chinese policies under Xi are in large part responsible for the shift in U.S. policy, Campbell said, citing military clashes on China’s border with India, an “economic campaign” against Australia and the rise of “wolf warrior” diplomacy. Beijing’s behavior was emblematic of a shift toward “harsh power, or hard power,” which “signals that China is determined to play a more assertive role,” he said.

The blunt comments were among several signs of fresh tensions between the two countries, even as U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held their first phone call. Before the talks, Tai told Reuters that the two sides faced “very large challenges” and President Joe Biden announced that he had ordered the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble” its efforts to determine whether the Covid-19 virus had escaped from a Chinese lab.

Biden said in a statement Wednesday that Chinese officials needed to be more transparent, and that Beijing should join an “evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence.” The Chinese Embassy in Washington dismissed the inquiry as a “smear campaign and blame shifting” that would hurt efforts to prevent future health crises.

The two countries are also locked in disputes over Beijing’s claims over the South China Sea, human rights in the Xinjiang region, the future of Taiwan and Hong Kong and economic concerns including the deployment of 5G technology and a global shortage of semiconductors. Chinese and U.S. officials have said they see areas of cooperation, particularly on climate change, but on many other issues the relationship is far more frosty.

“The U.S. idea of engagement is one that has conditions and is about bringing China into its system, not only in economics but also in politics,” said Wang Yiwei, director of Renmin University’s Institute of International Affairs and a former Chinese diplomat. “The U.S. sees China overtaking its own economy, so it is looking to contain China and prevent it from moving up the value chain.”

Campbell knows well what it’s like to negotiate with angry Chinese diplomats. In March he was among U.S. officials who met with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska in talks that got off to a rocky start with bickering before reporters and cameras over human rights, trade and international alliances.

‘Unsentimental’ Xi

Campbell said Xi was at the heart of the U.S.’s new approach to China ties. He described the Chinese president was “deeply ideological, but also quite unsentimental” and “not terribly interested in economics.”

Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has “almost completely disassembled nearly 40 years of mechanisms designed for collective leadership,” Campbell said, adding that top Chinese diplomats such as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi -- the senior officials dispatched to the talks in Alaska -- are “nowhere near, within a hundred miles” of the Chinese leader’s inner circle.

Allies will be central to U.S. efforts to push back against China in the years ahead, Campbell said. The U.S. has already tried to build up the importance of its work within the so-called Quad group of nations, which includes India, Japan and Australia. And Biden’s first meetings at the White House with foreign heads of state were with Japan’s Yoshihide Suga and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in.

“We believe that the best way to engage a more assertive China is to work with allies, partners and friends,” Campbell said, adding that “the best China policy really is a good Asia policy.” Still, he said the U.S. will need to dispel fears of American decline in Asia and offer a “positive economic vision” for the region.

“For the first time, really, we are now shifting our strategic focus, our economic interests, our military might more to the Indo-Pacific,” Campbell said.

(Updates with analyst comment in seventh paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sweeping bill to counter China introduced in U.S. House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. efforts to address competition with China progressed on Tuesday when the chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee introduced sweeping legislation to boost economic competitiveness and push Beijing on human rights. Representative Gregory Meeks introduced the "Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act," or EAGLE Act, as the U.S. Senate separately heads toward a vote on its own legislative package seeking to counter China. The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided U.S. Congress, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Millions of Australians ordered into lockdown as Indian variant spreads

    France toughens rules for Britons arriving 'from Monday' Downing Street not ruling out local lockdowns to tackle Indian variant EU demands €10 a day for each vaccine dose delayed by AstraZeneca Biden demands follow-up investigation as Wuhan lab leak theory gains traction Checking facts vs Cummings’s claims reveals major flaws in his evidence Australia's second most populous state of Victoria will enter a one-week Covid-19 lockdown forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business as authorities struggle to contain a highly-infectious outbreak. A fresh cluster of infections in Melbourne detected early this week has swelled to 26 on Thursday after the state reported 12 new cases overnight. Officials have traced the latest cluster, the first in the state in more than three months, back to an overseas traveller infected with a variant first found in India, although the virus transmission path is still unclear. From 11:59 pm local time (1359 GMT) on Thursday until June 3, people will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping, exercise or to take their coronavirus vaccinations. "We have seen more evidence we're dealing with a highly infectious strain of the virus, a variant of concern, which is running faster than we have ever recorded," Victoria state Acting Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne. Mr Merlino said the federal government's sluggish vaccine rollout was partly to blame for the latest lockdown, saying it was "not where it should be". Follow the latest updates below.

  • China’s first Mars rover is finally cruising

    On the list of big surprises in space science over the past decade, the fact that China has rapidly become one of the major players in space exploration has to be near the top. The country, which watched for decades as the United States, Russia (and formerly, the Soviet Union), and European countries launched ever …

  • Biden gives the intelligence community 90 days to investigate the origins of COVID-19

    During a White House briefing on Wednesday, deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden asked the U.S. intelligence community to deliver a report in 90 days on how the coronavirus pandemic started.

  • U.S. says looking at Quad meeting in fall focused on infrastructure

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is looking to convene an in-person fall summit of leaders of the Quad countries - Australia, India and Japan - with a focus on infrastructure in the face of the challenge from China, President Joe Biden's Indo-Pacific policy coordinator said on Wednesday. Kurt Campbell said other countries were welcome to work with the Quad, which held a first virtual summit in March and pledged to work closely on COVID-19 vaccines, climate and security. "We want to look this fall to convene an in-person Quad and the hope will be to make a similar kind of engagement on infrastructure more generally," Campbell told an online event hosted by Stanford University.

  • U.S., China Trade Chiefs Hold ‘Candid’ Talks in First Call

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China’s Vice Premier Liu He had a “candid” first conversation as the two sides try to resolve some of their differences on trade.The trade chiefs spoke Thursday morning in Beijing, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, and “conducted candid, pragmatic and constructive exchanges in an attitude of equality and mutual respect.”In a separate statement, the USTR said “Ambassador Tai discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris administration’s worker-centered trade policy and her ongoing review of the U.S.-China trade relationship, while also raising issues of concern.”​The phone call is one of the few top-level meetings between the two sides since Biden took office in January and comes after top diplomats had an acrimonious meeting in Alaska in March. While both nations agreed on a partial trade deal in 2020, both China and the U.S. still have tariffs on billions of dollars in trade in place, and China has never met the purchase commitments it made in that deal.The U.S. administration is reviewing its stance toward China and hasn’t made any major changes to the policies it inherited from former President Donald Trump, but there are increasing signs of the direction it will take. The White House’s top official for Asia said this week that the U.S. is entering a period of intense competition with China as its government becomes ever more tightly controlled by President Xi Jinping.“The period that was broadly described as engagement has come to an end,” Kurt Campbell, the U.S. coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council, said Wednesday. U.S. policy toward China will now operate under a “new set of strategic parameters,” Campbell said, adding that “the dominant paradigm is going to be competition.”Trade StabilityIn contrast with much of the rest of the bilateral relationship, trade has been one of the less contentious issues recently. Ties have deteriorated over the past year or more on almost every other topic, with clashes over human-rights concerns including allegations of forced labor in China’s western Xinjiang region; Taiwan; the crackdown in Hong Kong; Beijing’s purchases of oil from sanctioned Iran; and the long-running disputes over the South China and East China Seas.The trade deal should be seen in the context of “the overall U.S.-China trade, and economic relationship which is very, very challenging,” Tai told Reuters in an interview Wednesday. “The overall challenges that we have with China are also still there and they are very large.”Tariff ReliefThe Liu-Tai call followed a staff-level phone talk that took place Tuesday night Washington time, according to a person familiar with the planning for the meeting. During the call, the Chinese stressed the importance of tariff rollbacks as a necessary component of next steps in the relationship, the person said.The Biden administration so far has left in place tariffs affecting billions of dollars in trade that were imposed under President Donald Trump. Tai has pledged to build on the January 2020 trade pact, saying on May 5 that she respects the continuity of U.S. policy.However, despite the tariffs that the U.S. and China have in place, trade is actually growing, with Chinese imports from the U.S. hitting a record in March. China’s exports to the U.S. have been strong due to the pandemic, U.S. stimulus payments and an economic rebound.Tai has previously said she expects China to live up to the commitments it made in the trade deal reached under the Trump administration and that the Biden government is focused on enforcing existing trade agreements and rules.Although those purchase targets look out of reach, agricultural goods may still prove a bright spot, with China purchasing corn for delivery later in the season to meet a domestic shortfall and a banner year for U.S. imports still on the cards.The stock market initially gained on the news of the call but that didn’t last. The benchmark Chinese stock index was steady at the lunchtime break after rising as much as 1.1% in the morning session, while the offshore yuan was little changed at around the strongest level since 2018.Liu was the senior negotiator for the deal and served as the USTR counterpart during the tenure of former trade chief Robert Lighthizer. Under the agreement’s Trade Framework Group, the USTR and the Chinese counterpart are due to meet every six months to discuss implementation. The last time that happened was August 2020.(Updates from fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The US labor shortage is about to create a big problem for retailers

    As Covid-19 vaccination rates rise and more shoppers head back out, retailers will feel their staffing shortages more acutely.

  • Elaborate plastic fork prank goes awry and gets Texas senior class suspended

    About half the graduating class has been disciplined

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • A year after George Floyd's death, cautious optimism for police reform

    Congressional negotiators will miss May 25 deadline but say deal could happen in "weeks."

  • Diver appears to play hockey underwater

    A Canadian diver created an illusion of playing hockey underwater by swimming upside down underneath the ice and flipping the camera angle.

  • MPLX LP (MPLX) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

    MPLX LP (MPLX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Marc Gasol with a 3-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns

    Marc Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 3-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/25/2021

  • Opinion: Showtime documentary shows Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Thomas Hearns and Marvin Hagler as true 'Kings'

    A Showtime documentary called The Kings explores one of the greatest eras of boxing in the 1980s.

  • CG: ATL@BOS - 5/25/21

    Condensed Game: Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. knocked RBI doubles to back Charlie Morton's nine strike out outing for the 3-1 win

  • Norwegian Air defies skeptics, exits bankruptcy

    Norwegian Air is set to defy the doubters and live on. On Wednesday (May 26) the airline emerged from six months of bankruptcy protection. The budget carrier says it now has a much smaller fleet, and greatly reduced debts. Norwegian exits protection after raising more cash last week. It secured around $721 million in fresh capital, satisfying bankruptcy courts in Ireland and Norway. This time last year, prospects had seemed bleak. Already heavily indebted, Norwegian was then battered by the global travel slump. That eventually forced it to close large parts of its operations, including transatlantic services. The airline now has 51 aircraft, down from 156 before the global health crisis. Its debts are less than a quarter of what they were. But Norwegian is still cautious about the future. It says it faces stiffer competition, and lingering uncertainty as a result of ongoing travel restrictions. Shares in the company surged around 20% in morning trade following Wednesday's news.

  • Why Amazon-MGM deal is a sign of streaming competition: 'Some will go out of business'

    Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM is good news for the tech giant, and may shake up the streaming industry.

  • American on trial in Japan gets support from ex-boss Ghosn

    Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has backed his former colleague American lawyer Greg Kelly’s insistence he is innocent of any wrongdoing. Ghosn said in an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday that Kelly, a former Nissan executive vice president, had sought only legal methods to arrange post-retirement compensation for his boss. Kelly was arrested at the same time as Ghosn in Tokyo in November 2018 and is charged with falsifying securities reports.

  • Kevin Dotson has a few words for Pittsburgh Steelers rookies

    The second-year guard has some advice for his new teammates.

  • Central Banks’ Slow Shift, Fed Taper, China Cost Impact: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:Central banks are beginning to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings as global policy makers mull the future of their massive bond-buying programs in a post-pandemic worldReinforcing that, a key Fed official said it will be important to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce the central bank’s massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power aheadChinese industry is absorbing significant cost pressures from rising commodity prices -- damping the inflationary impact for the rest of the world. But it’s close to breaking point, writes David QuThe U.S. is entering a period of intense competition with China as the government running the world’s second-biggest economy becomes ever more tightly controlled by President Xi JinpingIndia’s economic activity showed signs of beginning to cool as several states used lockdowns to control a severe Covid outbreakTaiwan is being pushed to widen its fiscal support to help the economy cope with business shutdowns and possible job cutsNew Zealand’s trade dependence on China is deepening even as officials caution exporters about relying too much on one big market. Meantime, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is expected to hold her first discussions with her Chinese counterpart this weekA global agreement that could reshape the tax landscape for the biggest corporations is approaching a crucial first stageThe U.S. asked the WTO’s members to address the problem of forced labor on fishing vesselsArgentines see the inflation rate, already at 46% annually, speeding up further over the next yearMoney is sloshing around Singapore like never before. As the coronavirus pandemic hammers Southeast Asia and political turmoil threatens Hong Kong, the city has become a safe harborMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.