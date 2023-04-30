Biden Torches Fox News, Tucker Carlson At White House Correspondents' Dinner

President Joe Biden didn’t hold back his swipes at Fox News and its recently-“finished” host Tucker Carlson during a White House Correspondents’ Association dinner speech on Saturday.

The president made several sharp quips into his remarks about a number of Republicans – including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) – as he also found time to take aim at Carlson just days after his surprise firing at the network.

“The truth is, we really have a record to be proud of: vaccinated the nation, transformed the economy, earned historic legislative victories and midterm results. But the job isn’t finished, I mean, it is finished for Tucker Carlson,” Biden said as the D.C. crowd gasped.

“What are you ooo’ing about like that. Like you think that’s not reasonable? Give me a break.”

Biden: The job isn’t finished. I mean, it is finished for Tucker Carlson.. pic.twitter.com/38KgVIKhyJ — Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2023

Biden later roasted Fox News personalities and the network’s recent $787.5 million defamation lawsuit settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, a settlement that included a statement from Fox on its “commitment to the highest journalistic standards.”

“It’s great that cable news networks are here tonight, MSNBC owned by NBCUniversal, Fox News owned by Dominion Voting Systems,” he said.

“Last year, your favorite Fox News reporters were able to attend because they were fully vaccinated and boosted. This year, with that $787.5 million settlement, they’re here because they couldn’t say no to a free meal. And hell, I’d call Fox honest, fair and truthful. But then I could be sued for defamation.”

Biden: "It's great the cable networks are here tonight ... Fox News, owned by Dominion Voting Systems ... I'd call Fox honest fair and truthful. But then I could be sued for defamation." pic.twitter.com/N30dYdpMmI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2023

The president, elsewhere in his remarks, claimed that it’s “simply not true” if someone thinks he doesn’t like Fox founder Rupert Murdoch before stacking himself up against the multi-billionaire.

“How could I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles? Call me old? I call it being seasoned. You say I’m ancient, I say I’m wise,” said Biden as he made a nod to concerns about his age.

"How could I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles?" -- Biden on Rupert Murdoch pic.twitter.com/9CGzObRLkQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2023

Biden, who concluded his remarks with an attack against conspiracy theorists and efforts to ban books, also looped in not-so-subtle jokes about his predecessor former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

The evening was headlined by “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr., who poked fun at politics in Washington and members of the media including Carlson.

You can watch more clips from Biden’s roast at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner below.

"Don Lemon would say that's a man in his prime ... if you find yourself disoriented or confused, either you're drunk, or Marjorie Taylor Greene ... the best way to make NPR go away is for Elon Musk to buy it!" -- Biden is tearing it up pic.twitter.com/gXM3NwXoHh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2023

Biden with a Trump burn: "That's a switch -- a president being offered hush money." pic.twitter.com/NvLB98NhFb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2023

Biden takes on NYT for obsession with his age, "And, look, I get that age is a completely reasonable issue. It's in everybody's mind. And everyone -- by everyone I mean "The New York Times," headline Biden's advanced age the big issue. Trump's, however, is not." #WHCDpic.twitter.com/OU2aHtza9J — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 30, 2023

"I have a lot of DeSantis jokes ready. But Mickey Mouse got there first... after his reelection, he was asked if he had a mandate. He said, hell no, I'm straight... y'all keep reporting that my approval rating is at 42%. McCarthy called me & asked, 'what the hell is your secret?" pic.twitter.com/FgOTqDZ9x9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2023

Biden: Look, y'all, keep reporting my approval rating is 42%, but I think you don't know this. Kevin Mccarthy called me and asked me, Joe, what the hell is your secret. pic.twitter.com/YXe9JKV6a3 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2023

Biden closes on a serious note by calling out liars and conspiracy theorists in right-wing media pic.twitter.com/ovtjZYlhHb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2023

lmao Biden leaves the podium by putting on shades and making a Dark Brandon reference. amazing pic.twitter.com/bwNixDupTi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2023

