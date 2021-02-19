  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden to tour Pfizer vaccine plant in Michigan as he continues his Midwest pitch on COVID-19 relief

Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is hitting the road again, visiting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility near Kalamazoo, Michigan, Friday where he'll continue to make the case for his nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package as Democrats prepare to push it through Congress.

The trip, Biden's second visit to a politically crucial Midwest state this week, will highlight Pfizer's central hub where millions of the nation's first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine rolled off the production line in December. The president also will meet with workers who produce the vaccine. The trip was originally planned for Thursday but was postponed.

White House COVID-19 response team officials said Wednesday the U.S. was on track to have enough vaccine supply available for 300 million Americans "by the end of July," echoing comments made by Biden during a CNN town hall on Tuesday.

The White House also announced Wednesday it is allocating $1.6 billion to expand testing for schools and underserved populations, boost manufacturing of testing supplies and increase funding to track COVID-19 variants cropping up across the country.

Increasing vaccinations is a key part of Biden's expansive COVID-19 relief package, which includes money to reopen schools and businesses and doling out $1,400 checks to lower income Americans. The president has used his first trips outside of the Washington area and his home state of Delaware to pitch Americans on the recovery package, which has a $1.9 trillion price tag congressional Republicans have balked at.

"Now's the time we should be spending. Now is the time to go big," Biden said of his proposal, known as the American Recovery Plan, during Tuesday's CNN town hall in Milwaukee.

The president and his aides have dismissed Republicans pushback, arguing the administration is delivering on its promise of bipartisan government through the proposal's broad support among Americans.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll found 68% of Americans support passage of the legislation, including 37% of Republican voters, 68% of independents and 97% of Democrats.

More: Health officials say the coronavirus will likely become endemic in the next several years. What does that mean?

More: 'Five days a week': Biden recommits to his goal for reopening K-8 schools

And it's no coincidence Biden decided to take his sales pitch to Wisconsin and Michigan, two states that helped him win the White House and will be key for Democrats in the 2022 midterms, according Bob Shrum, a longtime Democratic strategist who now runs the Dornsife Center for the Political Future at the University of Southern California.

Shrum pointed to a Morning Consult poll showing Biden's approval rating of 62% with registered voters.

"That's very high for a president in this polarized era and I think they want to keep building on that," he said. "They're not waiting around. They need to act."

The Morning Consult poll was mentioned by White House senior adviser Mike Donilon, who argued in a memo obtained by Axios that GOP opposition to Biden's rescue plan is damaging the party's credibility.

"Given the character of the Republican party right now and the fact that you have around 20% of Republicans who are seemingly unhappy with where the party is going, you're not going to do well in the midterms," he said. "The way for Biden and Democrats to win those folks is to do the right thing now and beat the virus by organizing a national response."

But Biden's pitch – made while Congress is out on recess – is running up against the clock. The last round of stimulus relief passed by Congress in January is set to expire March 14. The current bill is making its way through Congress under a special budgetary procedure that enables Democrats to pass it with no Republican support in the Senate. House Democrats said they plan to take up the bill next week.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is continuing to ramp up vaccinations but distribution has been hobbled by logistical hurdles, including supply shortages, appointment cancellations and this week's severe winter weather that is expected to delay vaccine deliveries in some states, according to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients.

Zients told state governors Tuesday the government would begin distributing 13.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine a week, an increase of 57% from when Biden first took office last month.

More: Exclusive: States to receive biggest boost yet in vaccine doses, White House tells governors

He attributed the increase in vaccine doses to states to both planned production increases by vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna as well as to actions taken by the administration, including invoking the Defense Production Act, a wartime authority that can spur commercial production of needed supplies, in this case more vaccines and tests.

As of Wednesday, nearly 29 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered nationwide, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Contributing: Maureen Groppe and Elizabeth Weisse

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden to tour Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine plant in Michigan

Recommended Stories

  • Millions of Texans struggle for drinking water following deadly winter storm

    Record low temperatures damaged infrastructure and froze pipes, disrupting services and contaminating supplies for 12 million People line up to fill containers of various sizes from a spigot at Haden Park Thursday in Houston, Texas. Photograph: Brett Coomer/AP Millions of Texans are facing water shortages after the deadly winter storm ravaging the state caused pipes to burst and treatment plants to back up, disrupting services and contaminating supplies. Texas officials ordered 7 million people – a quarter of the population of the nation’s second-largest state – to boil tap water before drinking it following days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes. The disruption to water supplies comes after winter storms caused widespread blackouts as they wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid and utilities, leaving millions without power for days. And while the Texas governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday afternoon that all power generating plants in the state were back online, hundreds of thousands of homes still remain without energy because of downed lines and other issues after a ferocious winter storm and cold snap, and more than 13 million Texans are still seeing interruptions in their water services. Hospitals in Austin and Houston have been among those struggling with disruption to water supplies. “We are working with our supply chain to provide water for our patients, staff and hospital operations. We began supplementing our onsite water inventory last week, and supplies are continuing to arrive,” said David Huffstutler, CEO of St David’s HealthCare in Austin, in a statement. “We continue to work with the City of Austin in an effort to resolve the water outage, but they have been unsuccessful in resolving the water system issue affecting service and water pressure to our hospital.” Austin Water said its water treatment plants were stable on Wednesday, but it was still facing “significant challenges” in restoring water to customers. For safety and water/energy conservation, current water boil notices require you to do many essential and household activities differently. Please take the steps in the graphic below.For @CDCgov general boil water notice tips and safety steps, go to: https://t.co/K0qIFZkrP4 pic.twitter.com/jDGmernwgp— Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) February 18, 2021 Angelica Baton, an ICU nurse in the Texas Medical Center in Houston, said: “The past couple of days have been pretty crazy … We had a flood. Pipes burst onto a patient. We had to move that patient. Luckily, everyone was communicative.” “I’m sure everyone is going through their own sort of hell, but we are going through it,” she added, saying her main concern was for patients needing dialysis. “When you don’t have water, how are you supposed to do that?” An employee at the Woman’s Hospital of Texas in Houston said all hospital staff had received a text message on Wednesday morning saying: “Everyone – we are on emergency water conservation effective immediately. The entire city doesn’t have water. Please do not flush toilets or proceed with any non-emergency procedures.” The employee, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he felt “added stress” upon receiving the text. “We already felt overwhelmed working in the middle of an ice storm being away from family, plus a pandemic ... and now we had to make sure we were conserving water just in case we had a worst case scenario.” The Guardian contacted Houston’s Texas Medical Center and the Woman’s Hospital of Texas in Houston for comment. People shop depleted produce aisles at Central Market on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. Photograph: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images Water pressure has fallen across the state because lines have frozen, and many residents are leaving faucets dripping in hopes of preventing pipes from freezing, said Toby Baker, executive director of the Texas commission on environmental quality. Abbott urged residents to shut off water to their homes, if possible, to prevent more busted pipes and preserve pressure in municipal systems. At 19 weeks pregnant, Lisa Gerow had been helping her husband gather containers of snow since they lost water early on Tuesday evening at their San Antonio home. At first, it was slow going, with only enough snow for a single toilet flush. But by Thursday, they had been able to fill about a quarter of a bathtub with melted water. “We’re like pioneer people, going outside to collect snow, you know, in the freezing cold at night,” Gerow said. But she quickly added: “In comparison to other people, it hasn’t been too bad.” Gerow and her husband have been using bottled water to brush their teeth, wash their hands and feed their dog. They’ve got a stock of flavored sparkling water for themselves. Their last opportunity to shower was Monday night, before bed. “Honestly, I’m grateful that I’m pregnant, and that I don’t have a newborn right now, trying to keep a newborn warm,” Gerow said. “Or have, you know, water to do formula, and all the other things I don’t even know I’m gonna need yet.” Audrey Hartman, an Austin resident, believes her proximity to a hospital prevented her power from going off, but pipes in her home burst on Wednesday morning. “My wife and I were in bed and we woke up and could hear water on,” Hartman said. She had been filling every available water bottle in preparation for this moment and considered herself lucky. “I’m pretty angry about what’s happening to other people. I’m mad at the overall Texas situation,” Hartman said. The weather has disrupted water systems in several other southern cities, including in New Orleans and Shreveport, Louisiana, where city fire trucks delivered water to several hospitals and bottled water was being brought in for patients and staff, the Shreveport television station KSLA reported. The Texas congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee loads donated water into a car at a distribution site on Thursday in Houston. Photograph: David J Phillip/AP Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Texans are grappling with water damage in their homes. Nelson Garcia’s pipes burst on Tuesday, flooding almost every room in his Houston house. “I saw the ceiling gushing with water. I turned the water off but a lot of damage was done already … I counted about 10 holes in the copper pipes and I wasn’t that thorough.” He tried to extract water in the house using a machine from his carpet cleaning business but the power went off before he began. Garcia, his wife and three children are now living with a family friend, hoping that insurance will cover the costs. “I have a friend who does remodels and he said I’m easily looking at around $20,000 for repairs. I don’t have that kind of money in the bank.” Katie Liu and Carl Nunziato had been staying with friends after their Austin home lost power on Sunday night. When they went to check on the house on Wednesday, their lights suddenly flickered on as power was finally restored. Then, two pipes burst. Luckily, the flooding was under the house, and they were able to find caps for self-repairs at an open home improvement store. “Wasn’t fun, but we got it done,” Nunziato said. The shelves at Natural Grocers in Austin. There’s basically no water, and canned food is going quickly. But people are still lining up outside the door, waiting in a fresh snowfall to nab what they can before it’s gone. pic.twitter.com/ugFlq4PG3p— Alexandra Villarreal (@allyevillarreal) February 18, 2021 On Thursday, with their pantry running low after days of sharing, they stood in line outside a local grocery store, even as a fresh shower of snow cascaded around them. “Really just hoping to get anything, you know, of substance, besides noodles,” Liu said. The store was allowing customers to fill water from its taps, though they would need to boil it before drinking. The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report

  • Biden to Pump $650 Million Into COVID Tests So Schools Can Open

    Here's what parents need to know.

  • Conservative media provide soft landing for Trump's election lies

    Fresh from his acquittal in a Senate impeachment trial, former President Trump continued lying about the election.

  • Why President Biden's First Major Trips Are to Sell His Relief Plan in Battleground States

    The visits put Congressional Republicans on notice that the White House is prepared to go make the case for Biden's large relief proposal.

  • Florida gov finds political gold in Covid vaccines

    "I'll tell you what, I wouldn't be complaining," DeSantis told critics.

  • Biden wants to go big on the economy but go small on student-debt reform

    President Joe Biden does not believe he can use his executive power to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt, but several Democrats argue the opposite.

  • Republican leaders in Texas face growing backlash as power crisis deepens

    Residents struggle with lack of power, food and water while White House says storms prove ‘climate change is real’ Greg Abbott, Texas’s Republican governor. Abbott and other Republicans were accused of ‘wanting to point fingers at everything except the problem’. Photograph: Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock As Texas struggled on Thursday with a disastrous lack of power, food and water following the deadly storm that brought Arctic temperatures to the southern US, the state’s Republican leadership stood battered by a growing outcry over mismanagement of the power grid and a painfully slow emergency response. Residents huddled at elementary schools in makeshift “warming centers”, moved in with any relatives and friends who have heat – despite the coronavirus risks – or simply held out inside their homes in deteriorating conditions. Some do not have enough water to drink, let alone wash. Others are dealing with flooding from burst pipes, unreliable gas and electricity service and “boil water” notices spreading to additional major cities. And with at least two dozen confirmed deaths in the state since the weekend storm, the National Weather Service announced on Wednesday that a new storm front would likely bring another round of frigid temperatures to Texas and “significant ice accumulations”. The immediate risks for the most vulnerable residents remained exposure, malnourishment and the threat of fires or carbon monoxide poisoning as residents sat inside cars, brought grills indoors, and used fireplaces for the first time in years in an attempt to stay warm. But the state’s Republican governor, nationally elected officials and Republican-led state legislature were dealing separately with a growing backlash at the inability to restore power for days as residents stood in long lines for paltry supplies of groceries and queued for miles for gasoline. A focus of particular wrath on Thursday was Senator Ted Cruz, who was spotted leaving frigid Houston Wednesday on a flight bound for Cancun, Mexico, the popular beach destination south of the border. Cruz “is vacationing in Cancun right now when people are literally freezing to death in the state that he was elected to represent and serve”, the former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, who made a strong run against Cruz for his Senate seat in 2018 and then ran for president in the 2020 election, said on MSNBC. O’Rourke blamed decades of Republican leadership in the state for failing to embrace alternative energy and maintain durable energy infrastructure. “There has been complete Republican control of the state of Texas for 20 years,” O’Rourke said. Cruz finally confirmed he had taken the trip and on Thursday afternoon was returning to Houston. In an effort to stay ahead of constituents’ wrath about the power crisis and lack of preparedness or information, the governor, Greg Abbott, announced a full-scale investigation into the state’s standalone energy utility – whose leadership Abbott himself appointed. He also tried to shift the blame for the power grid failure to a supposed failure of windmills, which account for about 7% of power generation in Texas. “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” Abbott said on Fox News. That was a gross mischaracterization of the power crisis, which Abbott elsewhere admitted was brought on mainly by frozen natural gas pipelines that had knocked power plants offline. “Every source of power Texas has has been compromised,” Abbott said at a news conference on Wednesday. On Thursday at a White House briefing, the press secretary, Jen Psaki, said that weather effects on solar and wind energy in Texas were “the least significant factors” in the disaster. And homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said the dire storms “demonstrate to us that climate change is real and it’s happening now and we’re not adequately prepared for it”. Both the state plants and the pipelines are run by the state utility, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (Ercot), which was set up independent of other states’ grids so that Texas, whose economy is built on the fossil fuels industry, would not be as subject to federal energy regulations. Even with the grid in tatters, the arrangement was worth it, declared former Texas governor Rick Perry, a Republican who served as energy secretary under Donald Trump. “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry wrote in a blogpost. People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill containers with water in Houston. Photograph: David J Phillip/AP Residents might disagree. More than 130 of the state’s 254 counties were experiencing water outages or potential contamination, and more than 250,000 residents had not had water service for three days, according to state data. Store shelves were cleared of food, lines formed at public spigots in parks, firewood was hard to come by and out-of-state plumbers were invited to come work on an epidemic of burst pipes. Hospitals reported oxygen shortages and nursing homes and dialysis centers struggled to stay online. The Texas national guard was deployed across the state to check on residents and move them to shelters. The Federal Emergency Management Agency had sent blankets, provisions, generators and fuel “to ensure the continued availability of backup power,” the White House said. Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas last Sunday. “We have state leadership – Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor [Dan] Patrick – that want to point fingers at everything except the problem,” the San Antonio Democratic politician Julián Castro told MSNBC. Ercot’s chief executive, Bill Magness, asked residents for patience. “I am sure when we review this, we’re going to find things we wish we’d done better,” he said in a televised address. In Houston the emergency recalled the devastation from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and the flooding that ensued. But then as now, no elected Republican could be heard to warn that the state must take action to address the climate change emergency. Instead they sent the opposite message. “Bottom line: thank God for baseload energy made up of fossil fuels,” Representative Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican with a growing national profile, tweeted on Wednesday.

  • Woman shot in the head during Myanmar anti-coup protest dies

    A 20-year-old woman who was shot in the head last week during an anti-coup protest in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw has died, according to the hospital treating her. Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who had participated in a massive protest on February 9 against the coup, is the first official death from the anti-coup movement since the military seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi. The demonstration in Naypyidaw turned violent when security forces fired rubber bullets on protesters, but doctors at the hospital later told AFP that at least two people had been critically wounded by live rounds. On Friday, a hospital official confirmed her death at 11am, and said her body will be examined by a board at 3pm as "this is a case of injustice". "We will keep the (cause of death on) record and send a copy to the respective authorities. We will look for justice and move forward," said the doctor.

  • Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa: The Times

    Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens have applied to live, work and study in the United Kingdom under a new visa scheme which opens up a path to British citizenship for people fleeing China's crackdown in the former colony, The Times newspaper reported. London made changes to its visa rules to give millions of Hong Kong residents a chance to settle in Britain after China imposed a new security law that democracy activists say will end the freedoms promised to the territory in 1997. Under the rules, Hong Kong residents who hold a British National Overseas (BNO) passport will be allowed to live in the United Kingdom for five years and then apply for "settled status" and citizenship.

  • Judges order 2-month delay in case to compel McGahn testimony to House

    The appeals court adopted a Biden administration proposal to postpone the former Trump White House counsel’s testimony about the Russia investigation.

  • Biden to visit Pfizer factory as Americans clamor for more COVID-19 vaccine supply

    President Joe Biden heads to Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Friday to visit the Pfizer Inc manufacturing plant that is churning out COVID-19 vaccines, as state and local governments across the country clamor for more. Biden is due to tour Pfizer's largest manufacturing site and its only facility in the United States making the COVID-19 vaccine at a time when less than 15% of the U.S. population is vaccinated. The United States has rolled out ambitious vaccination programs in recent weeks that include large sites capable of putting shots into thousands of arms daily, as well as hospitals and pharmacies.

  • Texas family forced to ration oxygen for their baby amid power outage

    ‘A lot of people don’t know the severity of what’s going on’

  • Did Biden Just Destroy Our Hopes Of Student Debt Forgiveness? It’s Complicated

    During a CNN Town Hall on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden made his position on student loan forgiveness incredibly clear. Despite a push by members of the Democratic party to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt per borrower, President Biden shut that idea down, saying he does not agree with the proposal. During the Town Hall, Biden was asked “what he will do” to make $50,000 in loan forgiveness happen. “I will not make that happen,” he responded. Biden’s cited reasoning was that he did not think that students who went to private universities like “Harvard and Yale and Penn” should have their debt forgiven, and their money should be used to “provide for early education for young children who come from disadvantaged circumstances.” New – Biden completely rejects Schumer/Warren proposal to cancel $50K of student loan debt per borrower: “I will not make that happen.”Says he doesn’t want to forgive debts of borrowers from elite schools — and money would be better spent on early childhood education. pic.twitter.com/oDwvCJveOm— Michael Stratford (@mstratford) February 17, 2021 Instead, Biden’s administration has proposed forgiving $10,000 in loans per borrower, as well as making community college free for every student and state schools free for children whose family makes less than $125,000. On his first day in office, he signed an executive order pausing payments on federal student loan payments through September 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It should be noted that the president does have the authority to cancel student debt without any action from Congress, should he choose to. Still, many people argue that offering only $10,000 of relief does not go far enough. Earlier this month, Democratic leaders including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) reintroduced a resolution that calls on President Biden to cancel up to $50,000 of federal student loan debt for people who make less than $125,000 per year. Over 50 House members are co-sponsoring the resolution, demonstrating the growing support for addressing the student loan crisis. “The last thing people should be worried about is student debt,” Rep. Omar said at a February 4 press conference about the resolution. “We know that student debt is not the result of bad decisions or behavior. It is the result of a broken system that tells the students to get an education or go to college in order to have a stable life, but then does not provide the resources to afford that education.” “I would never want anyone to go through this,” Vivienne, a 32-year-old with over $100,000 in student loan debt told Refinery29 last year. “I just know how it is, and how you cannot live a full life. This feeling of incredible shame makes your body sick.” Student loan debt in the U.S. is currently at $1.67 trillion, and is on track to hit $1.75 trillion by the end of the year. About 43 million Americans currently have student loan debt. Even when the country was in a period of economic growth, nearly 1 in 4 people were delinquent on their student loan payments. Student loan debt also disproportionately impacts Black and Latinx communities. “Debt cancellation would have a tremendous impact on those most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic: Black Americans, older borrowers and recent graduates,” Alexis Goldstein, a senior policy analyst at Americans for Financial Reform, told CNBC. A recent survey also found that the majority of Black voters want student loan debt eliminated, and 40% said they would be unwilling to vote for a candidate who did not support student loan forgiveness. Biden coming out in opposition to wiping out $50,000 in student loan debt per borrower doesn’t mean there’s no hope for the millions of Americans saddled with debt to have theirs forgiven eventually. But it does mean that it won’t be the simple, sweeping forgiveness that many people were hoping for. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Is $50,000 Student Debt Cancellation Coming Soon?Why Are People Upset About Canceling Student Debt?Real People On Having Student Debt During COVID-19

  • Lockdown decimates UK retail, borrowing surge slows

    British retail sales tumbled in January as shops went back into lockdown, official data showed, but lower-than-expected public borrowing gave at least some relief to finance minister Rishi Sunak as he prepares his next round of emergency spending. "The only good thing about the current lockdown is that it's no way near as bad for the economy as the first one," Paul Dales, an economist at Capital Economics, said. The smaller fall in retail sales than last April's 18% plunge reflected the growth in online shopping.

  • Retail sales slump in January amid lockdown

    Sales fell sharply last month with much of the High Street closed amid the latest Covid restrictions.

  • EU goes on vaccine shopping spree despite ongoing delivery problems

    Brussels has announced two bumper vaccine contracts that will add half a billion extra doses of Covid jabs to its order books, following weeks of criticism after the pan-EU vaccination drive failed to take off. The European Commission has ordered an extra 300 million doses from Moderna - 150 million of which should be delivered in 2021 - and 200 million from Pfizer-BioNTech. The EU now has around 2.5 billion doses on order. According to Pfizer, 75 million should arrive in spring but EU officials have admitted that 10 million jabs due in December are yet to be delivered. Production at a site in Germany is expected to ramp up this month to boost manufacturing. EU countries have struggled to accelerate their inoculation drives, largely due to insufficient vaccine stocks. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was continuing to order more jabs despite the delivery problems because “we want to be able to supply our neighbourhood, in the Balkans, Africa” through the redistribution scheme Covax. Industry chief Thierry Breton acknowledged the manufacturing issues but insisted that pharma firm AstraZeneca, with which the Commission had a public spat over deliveries, is “drastically increasing their vaccine yields and catching up”. Under a new strategy, the European Medicines Agency will be allowed to fast track applications for vaccines adapted to new COVID variants. EU governments will be asked if they want this to apply to completely new vaccines as well. If the Council agrees to shared liability in return for an even faster approval process, similar to the system that allowed the UK to start vaccinating people much earlier than EU countries, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine could be the first jab to be rushed through. Hungary already uses Sputnik V after breaking with the EU to authorise it ahead of the bloc and earlier today Croatia’s health minister confirmed that the Balkan country is looking into doing the same. Slovakia may also follow suit. “It is not illegitimate to seek solutions also outside the EU, especially if there is a delay in deliveries,” Minister Vili Beros said in a radio interview. EU health chief Stella Kyriakides said that countries are free to do separate deals for vaccines that the Commission has not already procured, adding that “using Sputnik is their own responsibility.”

  • 8 investors discuss Stockholm's maturing startup ecosystem

    Sweden's initially laissez-faire approach to controlling COVID-19 might have helped its tech ecosystem ride out the uncertainty. Several people we spoke to said they saw green shoots regarding revenue growth and retention in their portfolio companies as founders adapted to the pandemic. Areas that are benefitting include digital health and remote work for obvious reasons, but given Sweden's strength in fintech and gaming, those sectors are both well positioned to thrive.

  • FBI investigating Cuomo's handling of nursing home COVID cases

    The Cuomo administration did not report until late January that thousands of people living in nursing homes had died of COVID-19 once they were transferred to hospitals.

  • Iran will reverse nuclear actions when U.S. lifts sanctions: foreign minister

    The Joe Biden administration said on Thursday it was ready to revive a 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers that former president Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 before reimposing sanctions on Iran. On Thursday, Zarif had tweeted that Iran’s "remedial measures" were in response to violations of the accord by the U.S., Britain, France and Germany.

  • How to Make Use of a Small Porch Space

    From seating ideas to the right kind of lighting, interior designers share their advice.