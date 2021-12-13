Biden to tour tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to view damage from last week's devastating tornadoes that killed at dozens of people and displaced thousands more.

Biden announced the upcoming trip following a briefing with homeland security and disaster response officials in the Oval Office to discuss what more the federal government can do to support those affected by the natural disaster. The White House said he would visit Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for a briefing on the response operations, and then to hard-hit Mayfield and Dawson Springs to survey the damage.

Biden said he was developing the itinerary in consultation with local officials to ensure that his presence doesn't distract from the ongoing emergency response.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden is not expected to give a speech when he visits Kentucky, but will rather be focused on meeting with local officials and “trying to be a source of comfort to people who have gone through a devastating couple of days in their communities.”

“That visit is really about him receiving an update of the work that’s happening on the ground, hearing directly from leaders on what they need more from the federal government, if anything, and he’s going to be very responsive to that,” she said.

Biden, who has already signed emergency declarations for Kentucky, said he stands ready to do the same for Illinois. He added that he has ordered his administration to make every resource available to local and state officials in Kentucky and the other states impacted by the storms.

The president said his message to governors was that the federal government would help them get “Whatever they need, when they need it.”

“We’re going to get this done,” Biden added. “We’re going to be there as long as it takes to help.”

Speaking on the Senate floor, Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who hails from Kentucky, said, “This is the worst storm to hit Kentucky in my lifetime." McConnell said he'll travel “at the end of the week” back to Kentucky — an indication he would not be joining Biden’s trip Wednesday.

McConnell earlier Monday thanked Biden in a tweet for his actions to help the state.

“Thank you @POTUS for your rapid approval of Kentucky’s Major Disaster Declaration,” he said. “Our entire congressional delegation came together to support @GovAndyBeshear’s request. I appreciate the Administration’s quick work to speed resources to help deal with this crisis.”

Biden said he was worried, beyond the lives lost, about the emotional toll the disaster is putting on all those impacted.

“I worry quite frankly about the mental health of these people,” he said. He said his administration was working to help people gain “peace of mind” so that they can “actually put their head on a pillow, lie down and be able to know their kids are going to be okay.”

AP writers Lisa Mascaro and Alexandra Jaffe contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McConnell praises Biden for Kentucky disaster response

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) on Monday applauded President Biden for his response to the deadly tornadoes that ripped across a number of states this weekend, including his home state of Kentucky, after the president approved a major disaster declaration."Thank you @POTUS for your rapid approval of Kentucky's Major Disaster Declaration," McConnell said in a tweet. "I appreciate the Administration's quick work to speed resources to...

  • China, Russia leaders to hold virtual meeting on Wednesday

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss international issues as Russia faces condemnation from the West for its military aggression at the Ukraine border."President Xi Jinping will have a virtual summit with President Putin on December 15, Beijing time. The two heads of state will take stock of the bilateral relations and cooperation outcomes over this year, make top-...

  • Rand Paul bashes omicron travel restrictions: 'Travel bans aren't going to work'

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) bashed travel restrictions prompted by the detection of the omicron variant in an interview on Sunday, saying that "the travel bans aren't going to work" to prevent the variant's spread."The travel bans aren't going to work. The new variant is in over half of the states in our country. It's in 40 different countries. There's no travel ban that's going to stop this," Paul said Sunday in an interview with John Catsimatidis...

  • Kentucky City of Dawson Springs Flattened by Tornado

    The Kentucky city of Dawson Springs was left flattened after a tornado ripped through on Friday, December 10.The National Weather Service in Paducah said a preliminary damage report showed a “historic long track tornado” moved from Cayce in southwestern Kentucky through to at least Beaver Dam in the center of the state, causing at least EF3-level damage.Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear said at least 70 people were believed dead in what he called “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history."He warned the death toll may end up exceeding 100 as recovery searches continue.Footage posted to Facebook by Sophi Reaves shows the devastation in Dawson Springs. Credit: Sophi Reaves via Storyful

  • 'Santa, please bring ammo.' The internet is having a dark Christmas

    If you believe news coverage and social media, 2021 is a tough year for Christmas trees — and good will.

  • Biden will travel to Kentucky to survey tornado damage

    President Joe Biden said on Monday he will visit hard-hit Kentucky on Wednesday to survey damage from deadly tornadoes that devastated a broad swath of the state. The White House said Biden would travel to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for a storm briefing, and to Mayfield and Dawson Springs, Kentucky, to survey storm damage. At least 64 people, including six children, lost their lives in Kentucky, with power still out for thousands and strangers welcoming survivors who lost everything into their homes.

  • Pope sends condolences over 'immense tragedy' of U.S. tornadoes

    Pope Francis has sent his condolences to the families of victims of tornadoes that killed dozens of people in the United States and he praised the efforts of rescue workers, the Vatican said on Monday. A message sent in the pope's name said he was saddened to learn of the devastating impact of "this immense tragedy" and was praying for all those it touched. The message, sent by the Vatican's Secretary of State to Archbishop Jose Gomez, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, expressed "gratitude for the tireless efforts of the rescue workers and all those engaged in caring for the injured, the grieving families and all those left homeless".

  • A new calculator can help you estimate how many lights your Christmas tree needs

    An online calculator will help you determine approximately how many lights and ornaments your Christmas tree will need.

  • Billie Eilish details breakthrough COVID-19 case: 'It is because of the vaccine that I'm fine'

    Billie Eilish says she had a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and "would've died" if she hadn't been vaccinated."It was bad," the "Happier Than Ever" singer said during a Monday appearance on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show.""I didn't die and I wasn't gonna die," the 19-year-old performer said while sharing her diagnosis publicly for the first time. "But that does not take away from how miserable I was. I mean, it was terrible."Eilish, who said...

  • Desmond Howard had an awkward jab at Ohio State during Heisman ceremony that did not go over well

    Do you think this was out of bounds by Desmond Howard? #GoBucks

  • How Eloy Jiménez could be White Sox' most important 2022 addition

    While the focus is on potential offseason additions, the biggest and most beneficial change for the White Sox in 2022 could be Eloy Jimnez returning to form.

  • Kentucky tornado death count reaches 74 victims. Here are the names we know

    Dozens of Kentuckians died in the tornadoes that devastated much of Western Kentucky over the weekend. Here's what to know about the victims.

  • Jan. 6 panel set to vote on holding Meadows in contempt

    The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is set to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Monday as lawmakers seek his testimony about President Donald Trump's discussions and actions before the attack by his supporters. In laying out the case for the contempt vote, the nine-member panel released a 51-page report Sunday evening that details its questions about the thousands of emails and texts he has already provided — including 6,600 pages of records taken from personal email accounts and about 2,000 text messages. The committee is recommending the contempt charges after Meadows ceased cooperating and did not show up for a deposition last week. The panel has not released the documents, but the report says they include exchanges about Meadows efforts’ to help Trump overturn his defeat in the presidential election, communications with members of Congress and organizers of a rally held the morning of the insurrection and frantic messages among aides and others as the violent attack unfolded that day.

  • Indian Prime Minister Modi's Twitter account was 'briefly compromised'

    The Twitter account of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “briefly compromised” on Sunday, his office said. Modi’s account -- whose handle is @narendramodi -- tweeted after the midnight that India had officially adopted bitcoin as a legal tender, prompting suspicions about a hack because of the timing of the announcement and also as New Delhi in recent months has suggested that it will be introducing a strict law to regulate cryptocurrency. Late last month, country's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said New Delhi had no proposal to recognize bitcoin as a currency in the country. The Sunday tweet, which has since been deleted, included a link to a sketchy website and said New Delhi had purchased some bitcoins and was planning to distribute them among the nation’s residents.

  • Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory

    Workers on the night shift at Mayfield Consumer Products were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out: "Duck and cover.” Gov. Andy Beshear initially said Saturday that only 40 of the 110 people working in the factory at the time were rescued, and that “it’ll be a miracle if anybody else is found alive in it.” Dozens of people in several Kentucky counties are still believed to have died in the storms, but Beshear, after saying Sunday morning the state’s toll could exceed 100, said that afternoon it might be as low as 50. Kentucky was the worst-hit state by far in an unusual mid-December swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South that leveled entire communities and left at least 14 people dead in four other states.

  • This week: Democrats try to clear deck for Build Back Better

    Democrats are trying to clear the deck as they prepare to try to pass President Biden's climate and social spending plan by the end of the year. Democrats started December with four major items on their to-do list: Fund the government, raise the debt ceiling, pass a sweeping defense bill and pass Biden's Build Back Better legislation. By the end of the week, the spending bill is expected to be the only item incomplete.Senate Majority Leader...

  • White House group's annual Christmas ornament honors LBJ

    “So to have the White House Historical Association remember the people my sister and I loved and say that they value them is a extraordinary gift to us.” Johnson's wife, Lady Bird, had commissioned the watercolor for that year's White House Christmas card.

  • Lauren Jauregui Reacts to Being a Bicon, Shouts Out Her Fans & More | 17 Questions | Seventeen

    Singer songwriter Lauren Jauregui joined us for a game of 17 Questions and I'm honestly *so* inspired. Watch as she gives advices to her 17-year-old self, reacts to being called a bicon, and discusses the inspiration for her latest music video. Check out more 17 Questions here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elbRCklj1l4&list=PLunx6D_le-dJq0By0ap5VtVHMATcg3bAX Executive Producer: Abbey Adkison Editor: Joe Storch Graphics: Kelsey Fink Entertainment Manager: Emily Hausman #LaurenJauregui #Prelude

  • Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens

    Kentucky authorities said the sheer level of destruction was hindering their ability to tally the damage from Friday night's storms. At least 88 people — including 74 in Kentucky — were killed by the tornado outbreak that also destroyed a nursing home in Arkansas, heavily damaged an Amazon distribution center in Illinois and spread its deadly effects into Tennessee and Missouri. In Kentucky, as searches continued for those still missing, efforts also turned to repairing the power grid, sheltering those whose homes were destroyed and delivering drinking water and other supplies. “We’re not going to let any of our families go homeless," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in announcing that lodges in state parks were being used to provide shelter.

  • Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned Miss Universe 2021

    Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico bestowed her crown on Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu as her successor at the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel, on Sunday, Dec. 12.