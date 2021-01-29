Biden tours vaccination site at Walter Reed
President Joe Biden makes his first major foray outside the White House, visiting wounded soldiers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and then touring the Center's COVID vaccination site. (Jan. 29)
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- Commander Tracy [INAUDIBLE].
JOE BIDEN: Commander, how are you?
- I'm well, Mr. President. How are you this morning-- this afternoon?
JOE BIDEN: Good afternoon.
- So this is our check-in area. The patients come through the lobby in the front door of our building 17. They're walk in through here, and our wonderful staff here will greet them.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- I'd like to show you that process.
JOE BIDEN: Yeah, sure.
- So go ahead, guys. So it starts with the diluted [INAUDIBLE] HM code here. That's so we can ensure we maintain temperature control. We also use alcohol wipes on all of that. And with dispensing--
- Colonel Shepherd just received his vaccinations, so--
- That's good.
JOE BIDEN: I tell you what. If I say anything you don't like, let me know ahead of time, will you?
- Oh, sure.
JOE BIDEN: How are you, man?
- I'm doing well, sir.
JOE BIDEN: Is this your second shot?
- This is actually my first shot.
JOE BIDEN: Your first shot.
- Yes, sir.
JOE BIDEN: Well, good.
- Yes, sir.
JOE BIDEN: How you doing, man? Well, thanks for what you're doing. I really mean it. Thank you, Thank you, thank you. You're making a big difference.