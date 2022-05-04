Biden to tout efforts to reduce budget deficit in speech

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Alabama
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jarrett Renshaw
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

By Jarrett Renshaw

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will tout his administration's efforts at tackling the nation's budget deficit in an economic speech on Thursday, a White House official said.

Biden and Democrats have come under fire from Republicans for a historic rise in inflation, which some critics say is due in part to overspending in Washington amid the COVID pandemic as well as global supply constraints.

"The President today will speak to this important news, and his commitment to reducing the deficit going forward while making critical investments to boost the capacity of our economy and lower costs for American families – essentials like prescription drugs, health care, and utility bills," the official said.

The president is still seeking a nearly $2 trillion spending bill aimed at expanding the social safety net and tackling climate change, but Democrat Senator Joe Manchin, a fiscal conservative, has blocked the attempt due to concerns about the budget deficit.

The United States has reported budget deficits every year since 2001. Beginning in 2016, increases in spending on Social Security, health care, and interest on federal debt have outpaced the growth of federal revenue. In the past few years, the annual deficit has ballooned to around 3 trillion dollars due to pandemic spending and loss of revenue.

Biden will note that the budget deficit fell by over $350 billion in his first year and that new U.S. Treasury estimates show it will fall by over $1.5 trillion this year – a revision up from the $1.3 trillion projected in the president’s budget released earlier this year, according to the White House official.

It would be the largest deficit reduction in a single year on record, the White House official said. The deficit reduction is due to a recovering economy and the winding down of emergency spending.

The Treasury Department also estimates that it will pay down the national debt this quarter for the first time since 2016.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Beware the control freaks, Mr. Musk

    Free speech is the last thing the liberal-left mob wants, of course, which is why they are in full meltdown mode over Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

  • U.S. to spend more than $3 billion on EV battery manufacturing -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration will allocate more than $3 billion in infrastructure funding to finance electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing, U.S. officials said on Monday. The funds will be allocated by the Department of Energy from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed last year. Biden wants half of vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2030, a goal he hopes will boost unionized manufacturing jobs in key election battleground states, thwart Chinese competition in a fast-growing market, and reduce climate-changing carbon emissions.

  • Exclusive-HSBC and Ping An execs plan to discuss breakup proposal - source

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -HSBC and Ping An executives plan to meet in mid-May to discuss the Chinese insurer's proposal that the bank should explore its options, including spinning off its Asian business, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Ping An, London-headquartered HSBC's biggest shareholder, called last week on the bank to look at ways to boost returns. HSBC declined to comment.

  • Israel commemorates war dead with nationwide pause, sirens

    Israel honored its soldiers and civilians killed in wars and militant attacks on Wednesday, with air raid sirens wailing nationwide for two minutes and citizens observing a moment of pause for Memorial Day. Ceremonies and poetry readings were held at cemeteries for the over 24,000 people lost in Israel’s conflicts, before the occasion turns more festive at sundown with parties and military flyovers to kick off Independence Day.

  • Urgent action needed to tackle surge in food insecurity, U.N. agency says

    Conflict, extreme weather and economic shocks increased the number of people facing food crises by a fifth to 193 million last year and the outlook will worsen without urgent action "on a massive scale," a humanitarian agency said on Tuesday. The Global Network Against Food Crises, set up by the United Nations and the European Union, said in its annual report that food insecurity had nearly doubled in the six years since 2016 when it began tracking it. "Urgent humanitarian action is needed on a massive scale to prevent that from happening."

  • War in Ukraine: Russia shells eastern towns, begins storming bombed-out steel mill in Mariupol

    Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said authorities on Wednesday plan to continue efforts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and nearby areas if the security situation allows it.

  • Austin Mayor discusses Roe v. Wade

    Austin Mayor Steve Adler joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the leaked draft from the Supreme Court that could lead to overturn of Roe v. Wade.

  • Ex-Belarus leader Shushkevich, the man who sacked Gorbachev, dies at 87

    Former Belarus leader Stanislav Shushkevich, the man who broke the news to Mikhail Gorbachev that the Soviet Union was being consigned to history, has died at the age of 87, Belarusian media quoted his wife as saying on Wednesday. Shushkevich was one of the three main actors, with Russian president Boris Yeltsin and Ukraine's Leonid Kravchuk, at a meeting in a Belarusian hunting lodge in December 1991 at which they sounded the death knell of the former superpower led by Gorbachev. "The USSR as a geopolitical reality, and as a subject of international law, has ceased to exist," they said in a joint statement announcing the formation of a new Commonwealth of Independent States.

  • With deficit falling, Biden pivots to fiscal responsibility

    President Joe Biden plans to highlight deficit reduction in remarks at the White House, noting that the government will pay down the national debt this quarter for the first time in six years. Biden on Wednesday will emphasize how strong job gains have increased total incomes and led to additional tax revenues that have improved the government's balance sheet, said a White House official who insisted on anonymity to preview the president’s speech.

  • How Well Do the Army's New Guns Perform? That's Classified, But Soldiers Will Carry More Weight, Less Ammo

    When soldiers get the new guns, they will carry less ammunition, given the 6.8mm is much heavier than the 5.56mm rounds the M4 and SAW use.

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • Space Force Chief Shows Off Latest Service Dress Uniform Prototype. Yes, They Tweaked the Pants.

    Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force, showed off the latest prototype of the service's dress uniform during a Senate hearing.

  • DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

    Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process, according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington in a tweet on Tuesday. As part of the agreement, the defendants will pay the District of Columbia a total of $750,000, which will be used to benefit three nonprofit organizations, the settlement paperwork says.

  • Stimulus check 2022: New government website explains who gets $850 payments

    Stimulus payments are flowing again — in one corner of the US, at least. Maine is the latest US state to offer a new relief check to its residents. Since, remember, the federal checks dried up when support for them collapsed in Congress at the end of 2021. That’s led to a localized phenomenon, whereby … The post Stimulus check 2022: New government website explains who gets $850 payments appeared first on BGR.

  • Resistance growing in Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine, says General Staff

    The Ukrainian resistance movement isactively growing and developing in areas of Ukraine currently under Russian occupation, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a post on Facebook on May 3.

  • We don’t know who the Roe v. Wade leaker is. But the organized, focused and well-funded Republicans may have just won again

    The bombshell Supreme Court opinion shouldn’t come as a surprise to pro-choice activists, who have seen abortion rights chipped away for years.

  • Republicans Are Calling the Roe Leak an ‘Insurrection’

    Storm the Capitol in a bid to overturn the election? You're a peaceful protester. Leak a draft ruling to Politico? It's INSURRECTION!

  • Ocasio-Cortez Torches Collins And Murkowski: 'They Don't Get To Play Victim Now'

    The senators "betrayed the nation’s reproductive rights when they were singularly capable of stopping the slide," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Trump Lawyers Tried to Hide His Bizarre, Fruity Testimony

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter a transcript leaked last week of former President Donald Trump decrying “very dangerous” fruits he feared protesters might throw at him, Trump’s legal team sprang into action.New emails show that Trump’s lawyers were so bothered by the deposition becoming public that they actually tried to un-make it public.Even after The Daily Beast published a story about Trump expressing bizarre concerns about people hurling “pineapples, tomatoe

  • Russian propagandist makes state broadcast threatening the UK and Ireland with nuclear strike: 'Just one launch, Boris, and England is no more'

    Dmitry Kiselyov, a Putin-allied host, showed a simulation of how a land and sea strike by the Russians could possibly blow up the UK.