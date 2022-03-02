Biden touts Intel project in State of the Union as Ohioans contend with inflation

A rendering of two intel computer chip factories that are scheduled to open in New Albany by 2025.

President Joe Biden touted Intel's $20 billion plan to make semiconductors in Ohio during his first State of the Union address Tuesday as he sought to paint a hopeful picture of the economy despite concerns over inflation.

Intel announced earlier this year that it will build two factories in Licking County, making it the largest economic development in Ohio history. Biden has lauded the project as a way to enhance America's role in the global market and protect it from supply disruptions that accelerated during the pandemic.

Biden called on Congress to pass legislation that would provide billions of dollars for domestic semiconductor production. He also gave a shoutout to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, who attended the address.

"If you travel 20 miles east of Columbus, Ohio, you’ll find 1,000 empty acres of land," Biden said. "It won’t look like much, but if you stop and look closely, you’ll see a 'field of dreams,' the ground on which America’s future will be built.

Intel plans to employ 3,000 workers at an average salary of $135,000. The project is also expected to create 7,000 construction jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs.

Biden's address comes as inflation continues to hit the wallets of Ohioans at the gas pump and in grocery stores. Biden argued Tuesday that projects like the Intel development will help bring costs down by boosting American manufacturing.

"I have a better plan to fight inflation," Biden said. "Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America."

However, Republicans contend federal spending in response to the pandemic exacerbated inflation rates. Sen. Rob Portman said Tuesday that Biden should abandon plans to put more stimulus into the economy and instead focus on implementing the infrastructure deal more quickly.

"It’s the most pernicious tax of all," Portman said.

