Biden touts accomplishments at Cabinet meeting

A chimpanzee escaped its zoo enclosure and ventured around the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on September 5, before being lured back into the care of zoo staff who returned it to Kharkiv Zoo on a bicycle.Footage from photographer Kira Kuznetsova shows the monkey wandering past buildings next to the zoo and toward Freedom Square, a large public plaza in central Kharkiv. Three people can be seen transporting the chimpanzee, now wearing a yellow raincoat, on a bicycle back toward the zoo.A video from another bystander posted on September 5 showed the ape approaching a zookeeper in the square, allowing her to dress it in the yellow raincoat, and then sharing a hug with the keeper.According to Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadcaster, zoo officials said the chimpanzee was returned safely to its enclosure. Credit: Kira Kuznetsova via Storyful