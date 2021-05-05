Biden touts $28.6B restaurant relief program, orders tacos

  • President Joe Biden talks with employees during a visit to Taqueria Las Gemelas restaurant Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden carries a food order out of Taqueria Las Gemelas restaurant, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden talks with employees during a visit to Taqueria Las Gemelas restaurant Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden arrives to visit Taqueria Las Gemelas restaurant Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Taqueria Las Gemelas restaurant Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden arrives for a visit to Taqueria Las Gemelas restaurant, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden talks with staff during a visit to Taqueria Las Gemelas restaurant, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Taqueria Las Gemelas restaurant Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters as he speaks about the American Rescue Plan, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters as he speaks about the American Rescue Plan, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters as he speaks about the American Rescue Plan, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
1 / 12

Biden

President Joe Biden talks with employees during a visit to Taqueria Las Gemelas restaurant Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Setting foot in a restaurant for his first time as president, Joe Biden made a Cinco de Mayo taco and enchilada run to highlight his administration’s $28.6 billion program to help eateries that lost business because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president went to Taqueria Las Gemelas in Washington on Wednesday and ordered lunch. The restaurant, owned in part by Mexican immigrants, was a beneficiary of a pilot version of the restaurant relief program. It went from 55 employees to seven during the pandemic, though it was able to rehire some workers through the Paycheck Protection Program that predates the Biden administration.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, our nation’s restaurants were some of the first and the worst hit," Biden said in remarks Wednesday, the anniversary of Mexico's victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862.

The president stressed that restaurants have historically been one of the first rungs on the economic ladder, a chance to move upward that was undermined by the virus.

“For 1 in 3 Americans, a restaurant provided their first job," he said at the White House. "This industry provided more opportunity for minority managers than any other industry in America. This is an industry where the staff feels like family and often is family.”

The White House said that 186,200 restaurants, bars and other eligible businesses had applied for the program over its first two days of accepting applications. More than half of the applicants are owned by women, veterans or people from historically disadvantaged backgrounds. The aid for eateries was part of the Biden administration's broader $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The coronavirus outbreak was especially brutal for restaurants. America lost nearly 2,700 dining establishments through last summer, according to the Labor Department. About 1.8 million food service jobs also have been lost, though the sector has been gradually regaining jobs since last May.

Researchers at the not-for-profit Opportunity Insights found that consumer spending at hotels and restaurants plunged more than 60% in April 2020 compared with the start of that year. Spending is still down 4.5% compared with before the pandemic.

Under the Biden relief program, which started accepting applications on Monday, restaurants and bars can qualify for grants equal to their pandemic-related revenue losses, with a cap of $10 million per business and $5 million per location.

The program has set aside $9.5 billion for the smallest restaurants and bars, and a third of the applications were filed by businesses with annual pre-pandemic revenues of less than $500,000. For the program's first 21 days, applications from women, veterans and socially and economically disadvantaged people will have priority for being reviewed and funded.

Business owners seeking to apply for the program can receive more information at sba.gov/restaurants.

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Joni Ernst, the only other woman in GOP leadership, defends Liz Cheney

    Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) defended Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) amid a growing effort to oust her as House Republican conference chair, emphasizing the need to "come together as a party," Politico reports.Why it matters: Ernst is the only other woman in elected GOP leadership, serving as the vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Cheney's criticisms of former President Trump, whom she voted to impeach for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has escalated tensions within the party.Trump and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) publicly endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to replace Cheney, while GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was caught on a hot mic on Tuesday saying he's "lost confidence" in Cheney and "has had it with" her behavior.What she's saying: Ernst told Politico she doesn't agree with Cheney's anti-Trump stance, but maintained that the No. 3 House Republican has the right to express her opinions.“I appreciate President Trump and I appreciate all he has done for our country. And I think we made significant strides forward under the Trump administration, especially in our economy. But everybody has the right to express their opinion," she said."Any elected official should stand their ground. If you feel firmly about something, you should stand your ground.""But I also believe that we need to come together as a party, recognize we have differences within the party but the goal with us should be to win seats,” Ernst added.The big picture: Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. She could be ousted from leadership when the House GOP conference meets next Wednesday.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • UPDATE 7-Facebook has six months to determine if Trump returns

    Facebook Inc's oversight board on Wednesday upheld the company's suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump but said the company was wrong to make the suspension indefinite and gave it six months to determine a "proportionate response." Trump called the decision and his banning across tech platforms "a total disgrace" and said the companies would "pay a political price." The much-awaited board verdict has been watched for signals on how the world's largest social media company will treat rule-breaking political leaders in the future, a key area of controversy for online platforms.

  • A Woman Says She Unmatched Ben Affleck on Raya—So He Sent Her This Video

    This dating app saga is a movie come to life…if it's true.

  • Pfizer results, outlook boosted by vaccine demand

    Drugmaker Pfizer topped sales and profits forecasts for the quarter and raised its outlook for the year on the strength of its vaccine business.Company results released on Tuesday show the COVID-19 vaccine pulled in $3.5 billion in revenue in the first quarter alone, leading Pfizer to boost annual sales expectations for the vaccine by 70 percent.That puts the vaccine on track to make up more than one-third of Pfizer’s total sales for the year. The two-shot vaccine quickly became Pfizer’s best-selling product in the first quarter.CEO Albert Bourla told investors in prepared comments that based on the evidence, there will be continued need for this vaccine, similar to what is seen yearly for the flu. With that in mind, Pfizer is continuing to tweak production of the vaccine and is working on contracts with governments for 2022 and beyond.It expects to hear from the FDA shortly on its application for expanded use of the vaccine to include youngsters 12 to 15 years old. That's as much as Pfizer would say on the matter.The New York Times reported Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to authorize the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for adolescents, citing federal officials familiar with the agency's plans.But Pfizer did say it will seek approval later this year for emergency authorization for the vaccine to be used in children 2 to 5 and 5 to 11.And that's not all. Pfizer is also working on a new formula that could potentially allow the vaccine to be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures, would make it easier to ship and store.The success of the mRNA technology used in the COVID-19 vaccine has encouraged Pfizer to go ahead with plans to start clinical trials of a mRNA flu vaccine by the third quarter.

  • Any business proposition is worthwhile for the right price: Morning Brief

    Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland breaks down why it pays to think like billionaire Warren Buffett.

  • No. 2 House Republican backs Elise Stefanik to replace Liz Cheney in leadership

    House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) is openly supporting Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as House Republican conference chair, according to a spokesperson.Why it matters: Scalise's public endorsement of Stefanik marks a new escalation in House Republicans' internal feud over Cheney, who voted to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has continued to criticize the former president.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe rift has threatened to derail Republicans' chances of taking back control of the House in the 2022 elections. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) — the leader of the largest conservative caucus in the House — suggested to Axios last week that Cheney could be ousted within a month.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was caught on a hot mic on Tuesday saying he's "lost confidence" in Cheney and "has had it with" her behavior. What he's saying: “House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that, which is why Whip Scalise has pledged to support her for Conference Chair,” Scalise’s spokesperson Lauren Fine said in a statement, which was first reported by Punchbowl News.Scalise told Axios late last month the "idea that you just disregard President Trump is not where we are, and, frankly, he has a lot to offer still."What to watch: The House GOP conference will meet next Wednesday, May 12, at which point most members expect the process to oust Cheney will begin. It would take up to a two-thirds vote of the 212 caucus members to replace her — a relatively high bar if a secret ballot is held, and one that Cheney cleared in a previous vote to remove her in February.Stefanik, Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) and Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) are among the women that House Republicans are considering to replace Cheney, congressional aides tell Axios.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Lauren Boebert deletes incorrect tweet threatening Facebook after Trump ban upheld

    Facebook has called for a review of Mr Trump’s indefinite suspension

  • Small business COVID-19 relief program runs out of money

    The government’s key COVID-19 relief program for small businesses has run out of money. The Small Business Administration said Wednesday that the Paycheck Protection Program has been exhausted. As of Sunday, the PPP had given out nearly 10.8 million loans worth more than $780 billion since April of last year.

  • Peloton reverses course, decides to recall treadmills after injuries, death

    Peloton announced a recall of its treadmills on Wednesday, reversing course just weeks after saying there was "no reason" to stop using the exercise machines despite reports of multiple injuries and the death of a child in an accident. Chief Executive Officer John Foley also apologized for the company's initial reaction to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in April, which warned consumers about the dangers of Peloton's Tread+ treadmills. "I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the CPSC's request that we recall the Tread+," Foley said.

  • Brett Favre 'not very optimistic' that Aaron Rodgers will play for Packers again

    Packers quarterback Brett Favre says he doesn't believe Aaron Rodgers will budge in his beef with the Green Bay Packers.

  • New Jersey teacher suspended after calling George Floyd a 'criminal' during profanity-filled rant

    The teacher at William L. Dickinson High School in Jersey City was suspended for what the district called "unbecoming behavior."

  • Father and fitness trainer fatally shot in Kansas City ‘left nothing but good behind’

    “Sometimes you can be busy, but busy wasting time. You see, we ain’t got a lot of time,” Gary Taylor,34, said during a Facebook Live months before his killing.

  • National bail fund to expand in the Deep South

    A national effort helping to bail poor and low-income people out of jail formally announced on Tuesday its expansion into the Deep South. “ Bail Out the South ” is the next phase of The Bail Project’s plans to secure freedom for thousands of people over the next few years, organizers told The Associated Press. Although larger criminal legal systems throughout the country have begun doing away with cash bail for certain low-level, nonviolent offenses, the South continues to have the highest jail incarceration rates and the starkest racial disparities among those imprisoned pretrial.

  • Democrat says ‘history will not be kind’ to Bill Barr for protecting Trump following Mueller memo ruling

    ‘Disingenuous’ former AG and DOJ misled Congress and courts, judge finds

  • EU puts up guard to Chinese firms, cools on trade deal

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union took steps on Wednesday to guard against economic competition from China that it deems unfair, a sign of growing distrust after Western sanctions over rights abuses and Chinese retaliation. The bloc's executive arm, the European Commission, unveiled plans to cut dependency on Chinese and other foreign suppliers in six strategic areas, and to limit the ability of companies supported by foreign subsidies to buy EU businesses or take part in public tenders. EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager told a news conference there have been rules controlling state aid from European governments for 60 years, but none to stop foreign subsidies being used to buy up firms inside the 27-nation bloc.

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • Forget the big, plastic bags for yard waste. Charlotte is making changes this summer.

    What the city wants residents to do with leaves and grass clippings, and when the changes will begin.

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • What did Trump post to get himself banned from Facebook?

    Facebook Oversight Board announces decision on ex-president’s access to platform