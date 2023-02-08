Biden touts “Buy American” plan during State of the Union

15

During his annual State of the Union address, President Biden announced his administration’s new standards that will require all construction materials used on federal infrastructure projects to be made in America and made with American products.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: And when we do these projects, and again, I get criticized, this is where I make no excuses for it, we're going to buy American.

[APPLAUSE]

We're going to buy American, folks. And it's totally-- it's totally consistent with international trade rules. Buy America has been the law since 1933, but for too long past administrations, Democrat and Republican, have fought to get around it. Not anymore. Tonight I'm announcing new standards require all construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America.

[APPLAUSE]

Made in America, I mean it. Lumber, glass, drywall, fiber optic cable, and on my watch, American roads, bridges, and American highways are going to be made with American products as well.

Recommended Stories

  • The Biggest Moments From Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address

    "Our democracy remains unbound and unbroken.”

  • Top U.S. House Republican McCarthy wants compromise on debt ceiling, cuts from Biden

    Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on Democratic President Joe Biden to agree to compromises and spending cuts, as the two remain deadlocked over raising the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. McCarthy spoke on Monday before Biden is set to give the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, aiming to get ahead of the president and reinforce his role as the leading congressional negotiator. The White House has said Biden will discuss federal spending cuts with Republicans, but only after the debt ceiling is lifted, while McCarthy has said Republicans will only lift the ceiling if Biden agrees to spending cuts.

  • Earthquake death toll climbs in Turkey and Syria

    At least 5,000 people were killed after a 7.8 magnitude, pre-dawn earthquake rocked the border of Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling thousands of buildings and leaving hundreds of people trapped under rubble. The quake, which was centered on Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, could be felt as far away as Cairo and Beirut as powerful aftershocks continued to rattle the region.

  • Here’s who’s responding to Biden’s State of the Union address

    President Biden will deliver his much-anticipated annual State of the Union address Tuesday evening to a joint session of Congress, set to tout his administration’s successes over the last two years and outline political and legislative goals for 2023 and beyond. The major party not in control of the White House will typically pick a…

  • ‘You will not break my spirit’: Leonard Taylor speaks out day before execution date

    Leonard Taylor spoke with a reporter by phone one day before he was scheduled to be executed for the killings of his girlfriend and her three children — which he says he did not commit.

  • Biden: We Created 12 Million New Jobs

    President Joe Biden says a record 12 million new jobs were created under his administration in the last two years. He speaks during the State of the Union Address in Washington. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Michelle Yeoh reveals she won Miss Malaysia to ‘shut her mother up’

    Michelle Yeoh revealed that she entered and won the Miss Malaysia beauty contest in 1983 to “shut her mother up.” In an interview on “The Graham Norton Show” on Feb. 3, Yeoh recalled how her mother, Janet, signed her up for the beauty pageant when she was in her early 20s. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actor, 60, recounted coming home for the holidays from England when she was 21 years old to find her mother was “suddenly looped into this whole thing about” how she should be on stage more.

  • Suspect arrested in Davis, tied to organized retail theft operation in Yolo County

    The string of retail thefts dates back to September 2022, prosecutors said.

  • Photos of Ukrainian troops training in UK

    As the Armed Forces of Ukraine are training in the UK to conduct urban battles, Ukraine’s General Staff published a series of photos from the facilities, in a Facebook post on Feb. 6.

  • Elon Musk reports being stressed, overworked in pursuit to bring Twitter to profitability

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs kicks off a discussion on Elon Musk's accounts of overworking himself while trying to have Twitter break even, acquiring Super Bowl ad partnerships, and driving revenue while managing other companies.

  • Brawl erupts between Spirit Airlines agents and passengers over denied luggage

    There were no arrests resulting from the fight

  • Keanu Reeves Confirms John Wick 4 Is More John Wick Than Ever

    A new Stephen King story makes its way to the big screen. Star Colin Farell knows how many episodes he’ll be wearing gobs of prosthetics for the Penguin TV series. Plus, meet the crew of the USS Titan-A, coming soon to Star Trek: Picard season three. Spoilers will be docking... now.

  • Eagles-Chiefs Madden 23 simulation: Who wins Super Bowl LVII?

    The simulation named quarterback Jalen Hurts the MVP of the Super Bowl.

  • District investigating after partially nude man caught on video in Clayton County classroom

    A school employee who was allegedly caught on video without a shirt on in a classroom is now under investigation.

  • Why Texas football's Arch Manning will start before Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava | Opinion

    The top quarterback recruit in the 2023 signing class is either Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava or Texas’ Arch Manning. So, who starts first?

  • Column: Rose about majors over money heading into twilight

    Justin Rose and Joaquin Niemann are at different stages of their careers and their achievements in golf are nothing alike. “Winning a PGA Tour event, getting a trophy, having Tiger there, all the history behind it, there's nothing that can compete with this,” Niemann said last year at Riviera, moments after he won the Genesis Invitational and posed with tournament host Tiger Woods. Niemann was 23.

  • Biden asks Congress to raise debt ceiling in SOTU address

    During his annual State of the Union address, President Biden appealed to Congress to commit to lifting the debt ceiling, while warning Republicans against cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

  • Sub-Saharan Africa is 'new epicenter' of extremism, says UN

    The new global epicenter of violent Islamic extremism is sub-Saharan Africa where people are increasingly joining because of economic factors and less for religious ones, says a new report by the U.N.'s international development agency. A significant increase of 92% of new recruits to extremist groups are joining for better livelihoods compared to the motivations of those interviewed in a previous report released in 2017, according to the UNDP report released on Tuesday. Many Africans' lives have been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation, and climate change, said the report.

  • Adele and Beyoncé Had the Sweetest Celebratory Moment at the 2023 Grammys

    Years after Adele and Beyoncé went viral for the way Adele gave her Album of the Year award to Beyoncé on stage during the 2017 Grammys ceremony, the two women united at the 2023 Grammys.

  • Australia to expand rollout of fifth COVID vaccine shot

    Australia will roll out a fifth dose of COVID-19 vaccine later this month to all citizens aged 18 and above who have not contracted coronavirus or been vaccinated in the past six months, Health Minister Mark Butler said on Wednesday. The decision expands eligibility for the booster shot to include about 14 million people, more than half the country's population, who will be offered Omicron variant-specific vaccines from Feb. 20, Butler said. Only severely immuno-compromised people had been recommended to take a fifth dose until now, the advice being to receive the booster three months after their fourth shot.