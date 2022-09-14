Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
One benefit of being President: They'll give you the keys to the Z06 on the auto show floor.
President Joe Biden, a “car guy” with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and health care law that offers tax incentives for buying electric vehicles.
President Joe Biden took a victory lap on Wednesday at the Detroit auto show as he highlighted automakers' electric-vehicle push, including billions of dollars in investments in battery plants, on the back of new government support. Self-declared "car guy" Biden climbed into a silver electric Cadillac SUV and an orange Corvette, glad-handed with the industry's union workers and declared the city, the birthplace of the auto industry, was making a comeback. Detroit's auto show is the largest in North America and a key stop on Democrat Biden's stepped-up midterm election travel agenda, as he showcases new laws to fund infrastructure and give consumers grants to buy EVs.
South Dakota will receive federal money to add electric vehicle charging stations across nearly 680 miles of charging corridors in the state.
Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian reports on President Biden's plans to invest in building out an EV charging network, and Ford's showcasing at this year's Detroit Auto Show.
