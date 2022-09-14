Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

Reuters

President Joe Biden took a victory lap on Wednesday at the Detroit auto show as he highlighted automakers' electric-vehicle push, including billions of dollars in investments in battery plants, on the back of new government support. Self-declared "car guy" Biden climbed into a silver electric Cadillac SUV and an orange Corvette, glad-handed with the industry's union workers and declared the city, the birthplace of the auto industry, was making a comeback. Detroit's auto show is the largest in North America and a key stop on Democrat Biden's stepped-up midterm election travel agenda, as he showcases new laws to fund infrastructure and give consumers grants to buy EVs.