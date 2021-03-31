Biden touts his infrastructure plan as 'a once in a generation investment'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
President Biden's infrastructure proposal is a "once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything we've seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the Space Race decades ago," he said Wednesday during a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, introducing the White House plan. "In fact," he continued, "it's the largest American jobs investment since World War II."
“We all will do better when we all do well,” President Biden says, calling his infrastructure plan a “once-in-a-generation investment in America.” https://t.co/eBdgcoH6qu pic.twitter.com/p3IWAy6IEH
— CNBC (@CNBC) March 31, 2021
Analysts noted that some progressive Democrats believe the proposal is too small, so it's no surprise to hear Biden bolster his speech with striking historical comparisons and powerful adjectives. He even appeared to reference a specific criticism made by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) all the way back in the 2020 Democratic primaries. As Bloomberg's Jennifer Epstein notes, Warren once suggested Biden spent too much time "tinkering around the edges" on policy, but on Wednesday, Biden said the infrastructural proposal will do no such thing.
As some progressives say that Biden's proposal isn't enough, he says it's "not a plan that tinkers around the edges" but one that is "big" and "bold." (During the Dem primary, Warren criticized Biden for tinkering around the edges... https://t.co/QArKukvFaA)
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 31, 2021
More stories from theweek.com
Dear Mr. Trump, America needs you
The Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'
The Matt Gaetz case now involves a missing FBI agent last seen in Iran