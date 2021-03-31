Biden touts his infrastructure plan as 'a once in a generation investment'

The Telegraph

No one should panic, but we need to brace ourselves for a difficult week or two as regards the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. On Tuesday, Germany became the latest in a growing list of countries, including Canada and France, to suspend use of the vaccine in younger age groups. In Germany the cut off is 60, while in Canada and France only those age 55 and above are now receiving the jab. Unfortunately, the issue is no longer political and is unlikely to be batted away as such. Germany's medical regulator announced on Tuesday it had received a total of 31 reports of rare blood clots in recent recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Nine died and all but two of the cases involved women aged 20 to 63, the Paul Ehrlich Institute said. The issue involving blood clots associated with thrombocytopenia, a low blood platelet count, is the same one which caused many EU countries to temporarily halt the use of the jab earlier this month. Based on the data available at the time, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded there was not enough evidence to establish a link between the problem and the vaccine, and recommended it continue to be used. The benefits of inoculation greatly outweighed the risks for all age groups, it stressed.