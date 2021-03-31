Biden touts his infrastructure plan as 'a once in a generation investment'

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
President Biden's infrastructure proposal is a "once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything we've seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the Space Race decades ago," he said Wednesday during a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, introducing the White House plan. "In fact," he continued, "it's the largest American jobs investment since World War II."

Analysts noted that some progressive Democrats believe the proposal is too small, so it's no surprise to hear Biden bolster his speech with striking historical comparisons and powerful adjectives. He even appeared to reference a specific criticism made by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) all the way back in the 2020 Democratic primaries. As Bloomberg's Jennifer Epstein notes, Warren once suggested Biden spent too much time "tinkering around the edges" on policy, but on Wednesday, Biden said the infrastructural proposal will do no such thing.

