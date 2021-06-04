Biden touts progress on economic recovery, but warns it is not guaranteed

In remarks on Friday, President Biden touted the country's financial recovery, saying, “America is on the move again,” but he cautioned that progress is “not assured.”

Video Transcript

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: America is finally on the move again. As we continue this recovery, we're going to hit some bumps along the way. Of course, that'll happen. We can't reboot the world's largest economy like flipping on a light switch. There's going to be ups and downs in jobs and economic reports. But we're going to be a supply chain issues and price pressures on the way back to stability and steady growth.

In the coming weeks, my administration is going to take steps to combat these supply constraints, building on the work we're doing on the computer chips. That is, we're providing more computer chips to be manufactured here in the United States, so it doesn't slow up the manufacturing of automobiles, for example.

Everyone needs to get their shots though. Now's the time to accelerate the process we've been making. Now's the time to build on the foundation we've laid. Because while our progress is undeniable, it is not assured.

That's why I proposed the American Jobs Plan and the Americans Family Plan for generational investments. We need today. We need to make those investments today to be able to continue to succeed tomorrow. We have a chance to seize on the economic momentum of the first months of my administration, not just to build back, but to build back better.

