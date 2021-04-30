Biden touts Stacey Abrams as a future presidential candidate in a speech in Georgia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alice Hutton
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;US President Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in rally at Infinite Energy Center April 29, 2021, in Duluth, Georgia, where she said that Stacey Abrams could be president &#x00201c;if she wanted&#x00201d;&lt;/p&gt; (Getty)

US President Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in rally at Infinite Energy Center April 29, 2021, in Duluth, Georgia, where she said that Stacey Abrams could be president “if she wanted”

(Getty)

US President Joe Biden has touted Stacey Abrams as a potential future president in a visit to Georgia marking his 100th day in office and selling his ambitious $4trillion spending plan.

The US leader said in a speech in Duluth, Georgia on Thursday that the voting rights activist “could be anything she wants to be, from whatever she chooses, to president.”

The politician and lawyer, who is believed to be considering another run for governor in 2022, is widely credited with helping to boost voter turn-out in the 2020 election, as well as the Senate elections which gave Democrats a bare majority in the Senate.

Biden, who marked his 100th day in office on Thursday, was the first Democrat presidential candidate to win the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Speaking at a drive-in rally, Mr Biden thanked Ms Abrams for “empowering people to vote and to make their voices heard”, as well as Georgia voters and new US Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff who helped get the Covid-19 relief plan passed in March.

He said: “We owe a special thanks to the people of Georgia. Because of you, the rest of America was able to get help. The American Rescue Plan would not have passed. So much have we gotten done, like getting checks to people, probably would not have happened, so, if you ever wonder if elections make a difference, just remember what you did here in Georgia ... You changed America.”

The visit follows the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress where he outlined a $1.8trillion ‘American Families’ social spending plan to be funded partly through increased taxes on the wealthy.

It follows the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package last month, bringing the two plans to just over $4trillion.

Abrams, who served in the state House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017 and was defeated in the gubernatorial race in 2018 by Brian Kemp, has been helping to lead attempts to raise awareness of changes to voting laws in Georgia which Democrats claim will restrict access to ethnic minorities.

She told the rally that it had been “100 days of greatness” with the Biden administration.

“We’ve got a 100 days behind us, but we’ve got a long way to go,” she said.

Republicans have launched a “Stop Stacey“ campaign.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter (L) walks US President Joe Biden and US first lady Dr. Jill Biden out after they after visited former US President Jimmy Carter, April 29, 2021, in Plains, GeorgiaAFP via Getty Images
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter (L) walks US President Joe Biden and US first lady Dr. Jill Biden out after they after visited former US President Jimmy Carter, April 29, 2021, in Plains, GeorgiaAFP via Getty Images

During their visit to Georgia, President Biden and the first lady, Dr Jill Biden, paid a visit to former president Jimmy Carter, as reported by CNN.

President Carter missed Biden’s swearing in ceremony in January due to ill-health, the first one he has not attended since his own in 1977.

Read More

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Giuliani probe includes look at move to oust ambassador

Belarus Olympian to go on hunger strike as political protest

Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

AP Interview: Stacey Abrams on voting rights, her next move

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden pick Power to head USAID

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm Samantha Power, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development. Power, who was nominated by President Joe Biden, was confirmed in a bipartisan vote of 68-26. "I'm confident her experience, tenacity and drive to build a better, more prosperous, peaceful world are exactly what USAID and our country need at this moment," Bob Menendez, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote.

  • Researchers announce world's first known case of pregnant mummy

    Polish researchers announced the discovery of the world's first known case of a pregnant mummy on Wednesday.

  • Covid: Brazil passes 400,000 deaths amid slow vaccination

    The 14-day average of deaths and cases in the country has seen a slight fall but remains high.

  • Vaccinated? Traveling abroad? These 10 essentials will make your journey easier

    Fully vaccinated? Here are 10 travel essentials—including face masks, travel pillows and hand sanitizer to make your international trip a breeze.

  • Former New Caney ISD superintendent sentenced to 2 years in prison

    "After analyzing this case, Mr. Franklin knew he was going to get convicted... he accepted the responsibility for what he had done and plead guilty," his attorney said.

  • The FBI investigation into Rudy Giuliani is focused on Trump's firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine, NYT says

    Federal agents are searching Giuliani's electronic devices for communications about Marie Yovanovitch's firing in 2019, The New York Times reported.

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • NFL draft winners, losers of Round 1: From Trevor Lawrence to Mac Jones, QBs reign

    The first round of the 2021 NFL draft was packed with drama, and the quarterback selections made for some of the most compelling plots.

  • Protesters briefly interrupt Biden at a speech in Georgia

    President Biden was briefly interrupted by protesters during a speech in Georgia on Thursday. He was there to pitch his massive infrastructure and jobs plans to the public. The president heads to Philadelphia for a speech on Friday. Weijia Jiang reports.

  • New Species of Poisonous ‘Pumpkin’ Toadlet Found in Brazil

    A team of scientists in Brazil has discovered a new species of "pumpkin toadlet" that's highly poisonous and has fluorescent bones. The post New Species of Poisonous ‘Pumpkin’ Toadlet Found in Brazil appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Jeopardy! contestant accused of 'racist dog whistle' says he regrets 'terrible misunderstanding'

    What is ... another Jeopardy! controversy? Hundreds of former Jeopardy! players have signed a letter calling on the quiz show to speak out against a contestant they said recently used a hand gesture that "very closely a gesture that has been coopted by white power groups, alt right groups, and an anti-government group that calls itself the Three Percenters," Variety reports. The player, three-time champion Kelly Donohue, has denied doing so, saying he was instead using his hand to indicate the number of games he won, as he did during each of his days on the show. "I absolutely, unequivocally condemn white supremacy and racism of any kind," Donohue wrote on Facebook. "People who know me personally know that I am not a racist, but for the public at large it bears repeating: I am not a racist and I reject and condemn white supremacy and all forms of bigotry for the evil they are." Donohue added that he regrets "this terrible misunderstanding." But in the letter, the former players write that "regardless of his stated intent, the gesture is a racist dog whistle," and they criticize the Jeopardy! producers for not removing it. "Intentional or not, the burden was on the production team to catch the similarity to a hate symbol and make sure it didn't end up on air," the players write, adding they "hope to see changes made so that future mistakes of this magnitude never make it on air." The letter also criticizes Donohue for in a previous episode using a "term for the Roma that is considered a slur." This was just the latest instance of former Jeopardy! players signing a letter critical of the show's producers. In March, hundreds of former contestants blasted the show for booking Dr. Oz as a guest host, writing that he has pushed "harmful ideas onto the American public" and that inviting him on was a "slap in the face." More stories from theweek.comRepublicans reveal their red line5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.

  • How risky are indoor spaces during COVID pandemic? This tool helps you figure it out

    Researchers suggest the 6-foot distancing rule doesn’t reflect the full picture of coronavirus risk in indoor settings.

  • Mars helicopter gets extra month of flying as rover's scout

    NASA’s little Mars helicopter has gotten a reprieve. Instead of wrapping up flight tests at the beginning of May, NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover, Perseverance. Ingenuity was attempting its fourth flight Friday afternoon; Thursday’s effort failed because of a known software error.

  • Beijing's campaign to rein in Tesla has begun, now experts say it has a limited time to sell cars before it gets canceled

    It's clear from state media that Beijing is trying to slow Tesla's growth to boost domestic rivals. Too bad Tesla desperately needs China's market.

  • Suspended 115 Feet in the Air, the World’s First Floating Pool Is Unveiled in London

    Calling all adrenaline junkies: Take a dip in Sky Pool, a water-filled bridge between two 10-story residential towers

  • Phones of the dead light up with desperate calls as Israeli festival turns into night of horror

    In a tunnel at Mount Meron lies a twisted sheet of metal and a body bag, the last remaining signs of the disaster that befell Jewish worshippers in the early hours of Friday morning. The body bag is empty, but the metal sheet has been ripped off the tunnel wall and is covered in dents, a testament to the struggle of those crushed to death. Dozens were killed in the stampede, which erupted as Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community celebrated Lag B'Omer, a festival that honours one of Judaism's greatest mystical scholars. Thousands of plates of food had been prepared and loudspeakers were blaring out music in the Galilee village, as worshippers gathered for the ceremonial lighting of bonfires. This was the first mass religious gathering to be held in Israel since it lifted nearly all coronavirus restrictions earlier this year, which might explain why such huge crowds had arrived. One local news report estimated that more than 100,000 people had come to enjoy the ceremonies. It should have been a night of eating, drinking, praying, and enjoying the bonfires. But instead, it ended in grief for dozens of families. It was unclear on Friday what exactly caused the stampede, though some witnesses said that a group of worshippers had slipped on a staircase, sending a cascade of bodies into the narrow tunnel below, where they were crushed together in suffocating heat.

  • Michael Cohen says he thinks Rudy Giuliani's legal problems will go beyond the Ukraine dealings 'because Rudy is actually a stupid guy'

    Michael Cohen told MSNBC on Thursday that he thinks Rudy Giuliani's legal problems will mount further, after the FBI raided his apartment and office.

  • Woman who called police on Black delivery driver faces hate crime charge, CA cops say

    She used “hateful language disparaging people of color,” authorities said.

  • 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows

    New customers have to become returning customers in order to reach government goals for electric vehicle sales.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday