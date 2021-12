NextShark

After a formal protest from the Philippines and a decisive warning from the U.S., China has backed down following its recent displays of aggression in the international dispute over sovereignty of the South China Sea. The clash reportedly occurred in an area leading to the Second Thomas Shoal — part of the Spratly Islands archipelago — where Philippine troops regularly await food drops and other provisions from supply boats. The competing claims over one of the world’s most active maritime regions date back centuries and primarily involves: China, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.