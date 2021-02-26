Biden Trade Pick Says China Must Deliver on Phase-One Pact

Biden Trade Pick Says China Must Deliver on Phase-One Pact
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eric Martin and Jenny Leonard
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.

President Joe Biden’s nominee for trade chief called on China to live up to the commitments in its trade pact with the U.S. -- the strongest signal yet that the new administration plans to build on the accord brokered by its predecessor rather than scrap it.

China “needs to deliver” on the promises it made in the agreement, Katherine Tai, the pick for U.S. trade representative, told senators during her confirmation hearing on Thursday. She acknowledged that former officials have tried before to achieve structural changes in China’s economy and faced obstacles, saying the Biden administration needs to be “exploring all our options.”

Tai received plaudits from Democrats and Republicans alike and is widely expected to be easily confirmed. Her promise of a process- and consultation-driven approach is welcomed by lawmakers after four years of chaos under Donald Trump, with tariff actions often coming as surprises announced via Twitter.

But Tai offered few details on plans to hold China accountable. Given broad support for her confirmation, the hearing was more a chance for senators to publicly ask her about issues important to their constituents than to push her for answers, said Simon Lester, the associate director of the Center for Trade Policy Studies at the Washington-based Cato Institute.

“She was controlled, she was measured, she did what needed to be done,” Lester said. “The votes are not in doubt, so she didn’t have to push hard and ‘wow’ anybody. She needed to not make any mistakes.”

China-U.S. trade ties are mutually beneficial, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular briefing Friday in Beijing. “Both stand to win from cooperation and lose from confrontation,” he said. “Cooperation is the only correct choice for both.”

Biden this week directed his administration to identify supply chain vulnerabilities for key goods like semiconductors and rare earths -- materials where the U.S. is heavily dependent on other countries, including adversaries like Beijing.

When asked if her predecessor was on the right track to re-shore critical supply chains to the U.S., Tai said she wants to accomplish “similar goals but in a more process-driven manner.”

The U.S. and China fought a trade war under Trump that continues to see tariffs applied on about $335 billion of Chinese goods annually. In the agreement reached in 2020, China promised to purchase more American products. Beijing missed its 2020 trade-deal targets as the global pandemic upended shipping and supply chains.

China also pledged to combat the theft by Chinese companies of U.S. intellectual property and to do more to enforce IP rights in the country while also opening up its domestic market to U.S. financial service providers.

The White House has said the trade deal, as well as other China-related actions taken by the previous administration, are under review until the Biden team decides on a path forward.

Tai is expected to pursue a hard line in U.S.-China negotiations while also embarking on a more methodical and practical style to distance the Biden administration from the chaos that defined the Trump team’s trade agenda. Tai, whose nomination requires Senate approval, will play a key role in setting and implementing Biden’s trade policy, which they both have promised to focus on workers and the middle class.

Among the trade challenges facing the Biden administration is deciding what to do with the phase-one deal that President Donald Trump struck with China in early 2020 and the hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs that remain in place. Biden has pledged to work with allies to confront China rather than face the nation alone as Trump did, a theme echoed by Tai.

Tai committed to a top-to-bottom review at the USTR with regard to addressing China, telling Senator Rob Portman -- who said he did such a review when in the job 16 years ago -- it was an “excellent idea.” She noted the Biden administration already has committed to a “holistic review” of China policy.

Work With Allies

Tai acknowledged that working with allies on shared challenges like China will be “hard work” and requires difficult conversations. At the same time, she pledged to find ways beyond the national security tariffs that Trump used to protect domestic steel and aluminum from imports, particularly those from China.

Without going into specifics of how she would address tariffs, export bans and other key issues, Tai said she knows the “opportunities and limitations in our existing toolbox” and that tariffs are a legitimate tool. At the same time, she pledged to find ways beyond the national security tariffs that Trump used to domestic steel and aluminum from imports, particularly those from China.

“We must recommit to working relentlessly with others to promote and defend our shared values of freedom, democracy, truth, and opportunity in a just society,” Tai said.

Tai, in the prepared remarks, touted her own experience as the chief counsel for China enforcement for three years at USTR, saying that she knows firsthand the importance of holding the nation accountable for its unfair trade practices, but also the dexterity required in U.S. policy.

Key Figure

Tai spent the past four years as the chief counsel for Democrats on the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee responsible for trade. She was a key figure in negotiations with the Trump administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement, which passed both the House and Senate with overwhelming bipartisan majorities and was signed by Trump last year.

The bipartisan support extended to Tai’s confirmation hearing. While nominees traditionally get an introduction at the hearing from a lawmaker of the same party, Tai was flanked by the Democratic chair of the Ways and Means panel, Richard Neal, as well as its top Republican, Kevin Brady. Brady praised Tai for her “impeccable” credentials during the hearing.

Tai said that her top priority for the Nafta replacement deal, called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, is to use the enforcement tools, particular those for labor that she negotiated.

“The key to using the USMCA and making it successful is to exercise the tools that were so hard fought in being incorporated into the agreement,” she said.

(Updates with comments from China’s Foreign Ministry in sixth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Signs $18.4 Billion in Vaccine Sales

    Moderna (NYSE: MRNA) had two big announcements today in its quarterly earnings report, according to Bloomberg News. The first is that it has signed agreements worth $18.4 billion in 2021 to sell its...

  • Huawei USA Security Chief on outlook under Biden administration

    Andy Purdy, Huawei Technologies USA, Inc. Chief Security Officer, joins Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman to discuss outlook for Huawei and the smartphone market in China.

  • Oil Hits One-Year High With Market Eyeing Tight Global Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged to the highest in more than a year as the market looks ahead toward an accelerating decline in global inventories and a comeback in demand.Futures in New York climbed 2.5% Wednesday, rising to the highest since January 2020. Energy Information Administration data showed crude output fell to 9.7 million barrels a day last week amid an unprecedented polar blast, tying for the low reached last summer when Hurricane Laura sent production plummeting.Globally, supplies are declining with stockpiles at a major European storage hub falling to their lowest level since September. Key players in the oil market have been talking up the rising prices in the coming months, with some even floating the prospect of $100 crude in the next year or two as the global economy recovers from the pandemic.“All indications are that we’re going to see better demand,” said Rob Thummel, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “Inventories are going to continue to fall, both in the U.S. and globally. Big picture, that’s going to be positive for prices moving higher.”Still, the report showed crude inventories climbed by 1.29 million barrels last week as the cold weather shut most Texas refineries, while stockpiles at a key U.S. storage hub rose for the first time in six weeks. Despite the U.S. build, confidence that a meaningful demand rebound will accompany widening vaccination availability by this summer has supported prices.The underlying market structure for global benchmark Brent futures remains in backwardation, where nearer contracts trade at a premium to following months, indicating tightening supplies as OPEC+ maintains production curbs. Market movements in the coming weeks are likely to be driven by the legacy of the U.S. cold weather, an upcoming OPEC+ meeting and the ongoing reflation trade across global markets.“Stockpiles are going to continue to fall, and everyone has that OPEC meeting circled on their calendar,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “That’s going to be the next big thing for crude, there’s not much else besides the short-term trajectory of Covid cases that will really dictate the next path.”U.S. drillers in the Permian Basin have already restored about 80% of crude output after the big freeze, although refiners are finding a return to normal more tricky. Impacts from the cold blast have also hit Asia, where plastic makers are facing surging prices for key feedstocks after American processors were shuttered.The EIA report also showed inventories at nation’s largest storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose for the first time in six weeks. However, distillate inventories fell by roughly 5 million barrels last week, helping lead a decline in total petroleum stockpiles and U.S. crude imports fell to 4.6 million barrels a day, the lowest since February 1996.(A previous version of the story was corrected to reflect U.S. crude output fell in headline)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Xi’s Carbon Goals Get Cold Reception From Polluting Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- To see the gulf between China’s ambitious carbon-neutral goals and the desire of its companies to maintain breakneck growth, look at Shandong’s oil refineries.The coastal province, a hub for private factories with an economy the size of Indonesia’s, issued a notice urging local industry, and especially oil and petrochemical firms, not to carry out plant maintenance between April 15 and Oct. 15 in an effort to reduce the area’s awful summer smog. Yet only one of about 10 independent refineries set to do maintenance has agreed.The refineries, known as ‘teapots’ because of the shape of early plants, are usually cleaned and renovated during that period in preparation for an annual hike in prices and demand for diesel and gasoline in the second half. The cleaning process tends to release large quantities of volatile organic compounds that are a major contributor to local air pollution.It’s no small contribution. Shandong’s oil refineries account for a quarter of China’s total processing capacity. Making last-minute changes to maintenance works would raise their costs and may disrupt cash flow for upcoming tax payments in March, industry consultancy FGE said in a note.The conflict illustrates the tightrope the government has to walk in balancing the need to reduce emissions with maintaining economic growth as it strives to meet the 2060 carbon neutrality target set by President Xi Jinping. China is the largest crude oil importer in the world, and its refining capacity is expected to keep growing this decade even as its overall consumption of fossil energy is set to decline.READ MORE: China Needs to Hit Peak Oil Long Before It Reaches Net ZeroIn this case, the private oil refiners are expected to seek an exemption from the government guidance or simply go ahead with maintenance as planned, according to four oil traders familiar with the production schedules and FGE. Shandong’s advisory isn’t mandatory and “teapots have the freedom to decide when to carry out maintenance based on their profitability,” said Wang Luqing, an analyst at Chinese industry researcher SCI99.Ten private oil refiners in the province, with a combined processing capacity of over 1 million barrels per day, planned to shut all their units for maintenance at some point during the government’s blockout period, with nine of them aiming for outages in the second quarter, according to SCI99. Only one teapot has rescheduled to comply with the authority’s request, said the traders, who asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.READ MORE: China’s Climate Goals Face Pushback On the Ground: Green InsightIn the Jan. 15 notice, Shandong’s ecological environment department said it issued the guidance to reduce emissions of ozone during the summer. The province also encouraged local gas stations to offer promotions at night, according to the notice seen by Bloomberg News, to help spread out evaporation during refueling. Five of Shandong’s municipalities were on the environment ministry’s list of cities with the worst air pollution last year.The department didn’t respond to an email seeking comment about the advisory. The Shandong Refining and Petrochemical Industry Association, whose members include about 30 refiners, didn’t respond to phone calls.Rescheduling maintenance in an attempt to curb pollution has previously been implemented for some state-run refiners. China National Petroleum Corp., the country’s biggest energy company, skipped planned work last summer, according to a press release on its website. For many of Shandong’s refiners, a maintenance outage is overdue. After a dip caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, demand for most oil products in China returned to normal as early as May. As global crude oil prices slumped because of the spread of pandemic in the U.S., Shandong’s teapots went into overdrive to take advantage of the low rates and a government policy setting minimum fuel prices, causing many to postpone work till this year.They’ve been operating at a record 74% capacity on average since May -- compared with an average of 51% over the past decade, data from consultancy Oilchem.net show.Persuading them to keep going for another eight months could be a tall order.(Updates with CNPC’s rescehduling maintenance last year in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Hits Highest in More Than a Year With Global Supply Draining

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest in more than a year amid optimism of swiftly depleting global oil inventories.Futures in New York closed 0.5% higher on Thursday. The oil futures curve continues to signal a tighter market. U.S. crude inventories are near the lowest levels in about a year, while exports of five key crudes in the North Sea fields are seen slumping in April. As a result, crude timespreads are strengthening in a bullish structure known as backwardation.“Looking forward in the market, we’re seeing a significant backwardation, which signals that there is an anticipation of an easing of virus restrictions coming,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “The market is looking toward more normal inventories heading into the summer, if we don’t see a flooding of markets.”U.S. crude futures are up nearly 22% in February with expectations of shrinking supplies and as economies worldwide begin to reopen, signaling a further rebound in consumption. Still, the market is facing a possible supply increase in April from OPEC+. The producer group meets next week to discuss its strategy with key members differing on the path forward.See also: North Sea Oil Field Work to Cut Supply From Already Tight Market“By the summer, leisure travelers who haven’t been able to travel who are now vaccinated,” will be driving an uptick in demand, said Jay Hatfield, CEO at InfraCap in New York. “Supply is not going to respond like it has in the past,” with U.S. production likely remaining restrained.Shale explorers reported almost 6 million barrels of combined oil-output losses during the freeze last week. Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Pioneer Natural Resources Co., two of the largest producers in the Permian Basin, alone had a combined loss of about 3.8 million barrels, according to Bloomberg News calculations based on fourth-quarter earnings reports and calls. Meanwhile, refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast are in the process of restarting, though some plants are facing lengthy repairs to key processing units.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Meme Stock Mania Kicks Up Anew After GameStop Shares Triple

    (Bloomberg) -- A flurry of buying that saw GameStop Corp. shares almost quadruple from Tuesday’s close spread to a host of other meme stocks at the center of last month’s day trader-fueled boom and bust.GameStop jumped 104% in Wednesday’s cash session, spurred by a final-hour surge that brought its biggest advance since Jan. 29, the day Robinhood Markets restricted trading in it and 49 other stocks at the height of the frenzy. An equally weighted Bloomberg basket of those rose more than 5%, the most since late January. AMC Entertainment Inc. rallied 18% to push a three-day climb toward 59%. Express Inc. surged 41%, Naked Brand Group gained 31% and Koss Corp. jumped 55%.The activity inflated trading volumes in the meme stocks and caused an outage on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, the hub of the January volatility. The tumult continued in late trading, where GameStop rallied another 120% before paring the advance. At $135, the stock is up more than 200% from its close on Tuesday. Express jumped 30% while AMC was up 21%.“It seems like the Reddit crowd is still active and when you see a bit of news like that they’re pressing again,” Keith Gangl, portfolio manager at Gradient Investments, said in a phone interview. “Though I’m not sure how that’ll last,” he added.The sudden revival in left-for-dead stocks recalled an episode last month that captured the attention of Wall Street, regulators and eventually Congress, as members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum egged on retail hordes in an attempt to take on professional short sellers.Various explanations circulated as to what spurred the rallies. The GameStop frenzy came after Bloomberg News reported late Tuesday that the company’s chief financial officer Jim Bell was pushed out in a disagreement over strategy to make way for an executive more in line with the vision of activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of online pet-food retailer Chewy.com. His addition to the board in early January underpinned the first flurry of moves in the stock after capturing the attention of WallStreetBets.The clearinghouse whose demands for increased margin collateral from Robinhood forced the brokerage to restrict trading last month published a white paper Wednesday that laid the grounds for speeding up the stock settlement process. It proposed cutting settlement to one day from two, prompting some chest puffing among the retail crowd on Reddit.The now infamous WallStreetBets forum, which boasts 9.2 million members, saw so much demand that the site would not load. When attempted, a page read “www.reddit.com is currently unable to handle this request” as of 4:43 p.m. in New York.(Updates late trading moves in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pentagon’s dated budget process too slow to beat China, new report says

    A new report argues for a sweeping overhaul of the Pentagon’s 60-year-old defense budgeting and appropriations process, so it can match the fast-moving commercial sector and outpace China’s technological development efforts.

  • GameStop extends rally, as sleuths try decoding ice cream cone tweet

    GameStop (GME) shares were up about 30% about 30 minutes into the trading session on Thursday. The stock's rally is an extension of the sudden 104% gain on Wednesday. Those watching the last hour of trading yesterday wondered if an afternoon tweet from activist investor Ryan Cohen was one of the catalysts for the unexpected spike.

  • Fanatics Expanding to China in Joint Venture With Private Equity Firm

    Sports ecommerce giant Fanatics is partnering with private equity firm Hillhouse Capital on a 50-50 joint venture to expand its presence in China. Fanatics China will handle both brick-and-mortar stores and ecommerce across the world’s most populous country. It will also provide an expanded opportunity for the company’s 300+ partners—including the NFL, NBA and some […]

  • Facing long fight with COVID variants, EU pushes to step up vaccinations

    COVID-19 is here to stay, France and Germany said on Thursday, after European Union leaders discussed ways to fight new variants of the virus, step up inoculations and save Europe's tourism industry from another ruinous summer. Leaders of the 27 EU member nations agreed in a video conference to keep "tight restrictions" on public life and free movement as the bloc races against the emergence of new variants that are holding back an economic rebound. "We have to prepare for a situation where we have to continuously vaccinate for a longer period of time, maybe over years, due to new coronavirus variants, akin to the situation we know from the flu," said German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

  • Capitol fencing built after riot to cost at least $19 million through March as lawmakers debate future

    “They ought to tear these fences down and send them home today," said Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

  • U.S. business group, officials push for swift action on infrastructure

    The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, unions and elected U.S. officials are urging Congress to take speedy action to dramatically boost spending on crumbling U.S. infrastructure. This week, the largest U.S. business group will begin running local ads focused on the Brent Spence Bridge, a key crossing connecting Kentucky and Ohio which has been dubbed "functionally obsolete", to make the argument it is time for action on infrastructure after years of debate. President Joe Biden, who talked about a $2 trillion infrastructure plan during the 2020 campaign, plans to ask Congress in coming weeks to invest heavily in infrastructure.

  • YieldStreet Explores Creating a SPAC of Its Own

    (Bloomberg) -- YieldStreet Inc., the online firm that offers esoteric investments to affluent individuals, is exploring options including a sale, while also weighing setting up a special purpose acquisition company of its own, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The New York-based company is working with an adviser to solicit interest from potential buyers including blank-check firms, and separately, is in early discussions with potential co-sponsors for its own SPAC, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. Merging with a SPAC is an increasingly popular way to go public, and some closely held companies have also sought to raise vehicles of their own.Representatives for YieldStreet declined to comment.YieldStreet, started in 2015 and led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Milind Mehere, pitches itself as a source of passive income for investors who have at least $1 million in net worth or make $200,000 or more a year. It helps provide access to loan deals backed by assets including commercial real estate, litigation financing and art. Venture capital firms including Greycroft and Raine Ventures have invested in YieldStreet, as has Soros Fund Management.A number of financial technology companies including Social Finance Inc., Payoneer Inc., MoneyLion and Bakkt have agreed to go public through mergers with blank-check firms.Meanwhile, Figure, a blockchain lending startup led by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, this month raised $287.5 million for a SPAC. In its initial public offering filing, which lists Mike Vranos’s Ellington Management Group as a sponsor, the Figure SPAC said it’s seeking a target that can benefit from Figure’s technology platform built on Provenance blockchain.Almost 250 new U.S. SPACs have announced plans to go public in 2021, seeking a combined $74 billion, according to Bloomberg data. That compares with around 230 that collectively raised $78 billion in 2020.(Updates with potential sale starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Victim’s glasses found in car of South Dakota Attorney General who claimed he hit a deer

    Jason Ravnsborg charged with three misdemeanour counts after accident leading to death of 55-year-old pedestrian

  • Olympics gymnastics coach kills himself after being charged

    A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar killed himself Thursday, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them. John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. "This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

  • Fortescue apologises for clearing land on Aboriginal sacred site

    Australia's Fortescue Metals Group has apologised to an Aboriginal group for clearing land on a heritage site while flouting a government condition for representatives of the community to be present when the damage took place. It is the week's second such incident, despite pressure on Australian iron ore miners to show they have improved practices to manage important sites after Rio Tinto destroyed two sacred rock shelters for a mine expansion last May. Fortescue had state government permission to clear the land in the Weelamurra Creek area registered as sacred to the Wintawari Guruma people, on condition that community elders were present to perform salvage and cultural rites, four documents reviewed by Reuters showed.

  • Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster

    The boyfriend of a Wyoming woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested, police said Tuesday. Wyatt Lamb, 27, was taken into custody after the disappearance of Athian Rivera triggered a search Friday. Lamb was listed as the boyfriend of Rivera's mother, Kassy Orona, 25, on Orona's Facebook page on Monday but the reference had been deleted Tuesday.

  • Family: Navy vet died after police knelt on his neck

    A Navy veteran who was going through an episode of paranoia died after a Northern California police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, his family said Tuesday. The family of Angelo Quinto called police on Dec. 23 because the 30-year-old was suffering a mental health crisis and needed help.

  • Indonesia president warns of forest fires as hot spots detected

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday local authorities should get prepared for potential forest fires later this year as hot spots had been detected on the island of Sumatra. The Southeast Asian country has suffered some of the biggest tropical forest fires outside the Amazon and Congo in recent years, putting at risk endangered animals like orangutans and tigers and sending choking haze across the region. "Ninety-nine percent of forest fires are perpetrated by humans, whether intentional or out of negligence," Jokowi, as the president is widely know, said in a virtual meeting with officials.

  • McConnell says he'd support Trump if he wins 2024 nomination

    Less than a month after excoriating Donald Trump in a blistering floor speech, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that he would “absolutely” support the former president again if he secured the Republican nomination in 2024. “I've got at least four members that I think are planning on running for president, plus governors and others,” McConnell said. McConnell's remarks underscore an awkward balancing act he sought to maintain since Trump lost the election, reflecting the reality that McConnell’s own path back to power in the Senate hinges on enthusiasm from a party base that still ardently supports Trump.