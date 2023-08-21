Biden’s trans official is wrong – I’m a Mom, not an ‘egg producer’

Rachel Levine, the highest-ranking transgender official in America, has made controversial comments about women - Joe Hermitt /The Patriot News

In keeping with the philosophy of the Biden administration, tonight when I put my toddler to bed, I will tell him that his daddy and his “egg producer” love him very much.

Earlier this month the Biden official Rachel Levine, assistant secretary in the Health and Human Services administration, paid a congenial visit to Identity Alaska. The group is described as a “community center and health clinic that provides resources, programs, and health care for the LGBTQIA2S+ and allied community.” If you got lost among the letters there, the short version is that it’s a nonprofit that supports teaching radical gender ideology to children.

During Levine’s visit, the assistant secretary praised the community center employees for their “inspiring” work “to create a more equitable future.”

One of Identity Alaska’s offerings is a biology curriculum that directs teachers to confuse kindergarteners by telling them that doctors guess their gender at birth. It also recommends that science teachers use “accurate language for body parts and functions without assuming that there are only two sexes and that everyone within a particular sex is the same. It’s important to be able to communicate about our bodies in accurate ways.”

Notably, it also suggests scrapping the word “mother” in favor of less offensive terms, such as “gestational parent,” “birth parent,” “egg producer,” or “carrier.”

This generous gesture isn’t unique; politicians, trade unions, and newspapers across the United States are now recommending that the antiquated term “mother” go the way of the dinosaurs.

In Congress, Squad members Rep. Cori Bush and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have referred to mothers as “birthing people” and “people who give birth,” respectively. Never mind that their points were intended to address concerns specific to women – the maternal mortality rate among black women and the issue of abortion.

The largest teachers union in the US, the National Education Association, proposed a resolution last year to rebrand a “mother” as a “birthing parent” in its contracts. In the Washington Post editorial before the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, the word “woman” appears exactly zero times.

The US National Institutes of Health advises that “chestfeeding” and “pregnant people” are acceptable alternatives to their (more humane) counterparts, and in England, a hospital directed midwives to refer not to “breast milk” but to “human” or “chest” milk.

This kind of rhetorical obfuscation is so absurd that even people on the left are criticising it. Part of J.K. Rowling’s rise to TERFdom came after she mocked the phrase “people who menstruate” in a tweet.

“I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” she wrote. “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Even actress Bette Midler tweeted a rousing call to reason on the erasure of women last year.

“WOMEN OF THE WORLD!” she wrote. “We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators’, and even ‘people with vaginas’! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!”

Last year, a group of women’s health experts concluded that rather than being inclusive, language like “pregnant people” can have an alienating effect on female patients.

You don’t say. It shouldn’t take 10 medical professionals to state the obvious: phrases such as birthing people, pregnant people, and egg producer are deeply offensive to women and mothers. (Not to mention that they snub the immortal writing advice of Strunk and White: “Omit needless words.”)

The age-old relationship of mother and child is being disrupted and rebranded in an effort to cater to a tiny portion of the population. While politicians and medical professionals pat themselves on the back for their progressive language, they reduce a woman to the sum of her parts, turning the marvels of childbirth and motherhood into simple equations involving eggs and sperm and “people with uteruses.”

It’s notable, also, that we don’t see this butchery of the English language happening in the other direction. Why aren’t fathers becoming “people with scrotums”? As with women’s sports, shelters, and bathrooms, we often find that it is the fairer sex that suffers the real consequences of radical gender ideology.

To my son, I have recently graduated to something more than “milk producer,” but I resent the implication that I and other mothers should discuss ourselves differently to cater to the demands of a minority of people, many of whom may never become “gestational parents” themselves. There is more to a woman than her reproductive anatomy, and there is more to a mother than the function of her uterus.

Behind all this utilitarian language is a troubling ideology that aims to blur the distinctions of men and women, but on a surface-level, it’s just no fun. P. D. Eastman’s classic children’s book just wouldn’t be the same if it were titled ‘Are You My Egg Producer?’

