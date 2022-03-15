Biden Plans Europe Visit Next Week for Talks With NATO Allies

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Brussels next week to meet with NATO allies and take part in a summit of European Union leaders as Russia presses on with its invasion of Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the president will “discuss ongoing deterrence and defense efforts in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine, as well as to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our NATO allies.”

NATO will be holding an “extraordinary summit” on March 24 at its headquarters in Brussels to discuss the Russian invasion and demonstrate support for Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced earlier Tuesday.

Asked if Biden has plans to travel to other countries or meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy while in Europe, Psaki said details of the trip are still being finalized.

The trip will be Biden’s first to Europe since Russia began the invasion on Feb. 24. The U.S. president has sought to reassure NATO allies on the alliance’s eastern flank that they have American backing as Vladimir Putin continues his military assault.

“We’ve been incredibly aligned to date, that doesn’t happen by accident. The president’s a big believer in face-to-face diplomacy so it’s an opportunity to do exactly that,” Psaki said.

Putin said Tuesday that Ukraine’s leadership was not being “serious” about resolving the conflict, as Kyiv braced for an extended curfew after coming under attack from Russian forces. Russia last weekend attacked a military base in western Ukraine near the border with NATO member Poland, further alarming among Western allies.

The announcement of Biden’s trip came one day before Zelenskiy is scheduled to address the U.S. Congress, when he is expected to ask for additional military support.

Psaki again rebuffed calls to supply Ukraine with military aircraft or establish a no-fly zone over the country. She noted that the Biden administration has committed $1.2 billion in assistance to Ukraine, including $500 million in military aid in the last two weeks.

Biden later Tuesday is set to sign into law a government spending bill that includes an additional $13.6 billion for Ukraine.

