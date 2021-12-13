Biden will travel to Kentucky to survey tornado damage

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday he will visit hard-hit Kentucky on Wednesday to survey damage from deadly tornadoes that devastated a broad swath of the state.

Biden spoke after getting an update on the tornado relief effort from his top advisers. He said he would soon approve a request for emergency assistance from Illinois.

The White House said Biden would travel to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for a storm briefing, and to Mayfield and Dawson Springs, Kentucky, to survey storm damage.

Biden vowed the federal government would provide "whatever they need when they need it."

At least 64 people, including six children, lost their lives in Kentucky, with power still out for thousands and strangers welcoming survivors who lost everything into their homes.

