Biden views 'incredibly heartbreaking' devastation caused by flash floods in Kentucky

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden saw firsthand on Monday what he described as "incredibly heartbreaking" devastation inflicted by recent flash floods that killed at least 37 people in southeastern Kentucky and left a path of destruction across several counties.

Biden's motorcade wound along Lost Creek in Breathitt County, whose banks were strewn with flood detritus including building materials and clothing. A plastic laundry basket was lodged high in a tree. A prefabricated home was twisted and lifted off the ground along its axis. A large red "X" was painted on its side.

The motorcade stopped briefly at a site where a school bus, carried by floodwaters, was crashed into partially-collapsed building.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear survey damage caused by deadly flooding while on their way to a briefing on the ongoing response efforts at Marie Roberts Elementary School, in Lost Creek in Breathitt County.

"Those are pieces of everybody's houses," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told Biden at one stop. "That's all that's left."

Biden asked if the damage was caused by the heavy storms or the flooding.

"Rushing waters," the governor said.

Windows were shattered and insulation drooped from the ceiling at Marie-Caney Elementary School in Lost Creek, where Biden received a briefing on the flood damage and recovery efforts.

Biden, who is accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, also is scheduled to meet with affected families. . .

National Guard members aid in flood relief efforts July 30 in response to a state of emergency in eastern Kentucky.

Hundreds of people have been displaced from their homes by flooding and mudslides, and others have been stranded without water, electricity or other critical supplies. Biden declared 13 counties in southeastern Kentucky as federal disaster areas.

Sunday, Biden ended his isolation at the White House and was cleared by his physician to resume travel after his recovery from COVID-19. Biden tested positive for the coronavirus July 21 and six days later experienced a mild rebound case.

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

