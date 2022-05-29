Biden meets with first responders and families of school shooting victims in Texas

UVALDE, Texas — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday met with first responders and families of the victims of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 students and two teachers.

After arriving in the state, the Bidens visited a memorial site outside of Robb Elementary School, laying flowers in honor of the victims, before they met with and comforted grieving families.

It was Biden’s second visit to the site of a mass shooting in as many weeks. On May 17, Biden made a similar trip to Buffalo, New York, where he met with community leaders and victims’ families of a racially motivated mass shooting at a grocery store in that city.

Later, the Bidens traveled to Garner Fields to meet with paramedics, mental health service providers, firefighters and law enforcement officials.

Amid their trip, the Justice Department said that it will conduct a review of the law enforcement response on the day of the shooting.

Local police on Friday admitted to a number of failures in responding to the shooting, including that they made the “wrong decision” by waiting to confront the shooter.

Earlier in the day, the Bidens also attended mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where they spoke with religious leaders. They sat in the front row center aisle as Gustavo García-Siller, the archbishop of San Antonio, led the service.

“Our hearts are broken with sadness and mourning but we know God is with us,” García-Siller said.

Uvalde residents Ralph Salinas, and his wife, Cynthia, said, "It's consoling to know that the president cares."

Rebecca Espanol, another resident, said the Bidens’ attendance was uplifting. “Today was very special because of what we’ve been going through,” she said. “It’s been sad the whole week — it’s been very sad.”

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden pay their respects at a memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 29, 2022. (Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images)

In recent days, the president has increasingly pleaded for lawmakers to take action, accusing those who oppose new restrictions on firearms of caving into pressure from the gun industry and gun-rights advocates.

Story continues

While a bipartisan group of lawmakers have restarted talks on passing some type of gun control bill there is little optimism in Washington that the group will be able to get the 60 votes needed to pass even a slimmed-down version of what Biden is calling for.

As Biden arrived in Uvalde, he was greeted by a city not only struggling with grief but also unanswered questions about how the police radio traffic event unfolded and the police response.

Police there have faced criticism from both inside and outside the community for waiting about an hour before directly confronting the shooter.

Pettypiece reported from Washington, Planas reported from Uvalde.