Biden: Trickle-down economics "has never worked"

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ivana Saric
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During his joint address to Congress on Wednesday, President Biden spoke of the need to tax the ultra-wealthy to fix economic inequality in the U.S.

Why it matters: Biden wants to use tax hikes on the rich to pay for his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan. This philosophy has been a sticking point for many Republicans.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: Biden noted that tax cuts during the Trump administration were a boon to corporations and wealthy Americans and the pandemic has only increased economic inequality in the U.S.

  • Biden's plans, he argued, would invest in the "human infrastructure" that allows for the growth of the middle class and raising people out of poverty.

What he's saying: "I will not add to the tax burden of the middle class of this country. They’re already paying enough."

  • "What I’ve proposed is fair. It’s fiscally responsible."

  • "My fellow Americans, trickle-down economics has never worked," Biden said.

  • "It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle-out."

"A broad consensus of economists – left, right, center – agree that what I’m proposing will help create millions of jobs and generate historic economic growth."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • In photos: Biden's historic address to Congress

    President Biden delivered a historic address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday — the eve of his 100th day since taking office.Driving the news: Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made history as the first women to lead the Senate and House during a president's congressional address. The event was also notable for having pandemic restrictions in place that included having virtual guests.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. Biden addresses the joint session of Congress as Harris looks on. Photo: Jim Watson - POOL/Getty Images The scene in the House chamber during Biden's address. Photo: Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images Biden greets Republican Rep. Liz Cheney with a fist bump before his address. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Harris greets Pelosi ahead of Biden's arrival in the House. Photo: Jim Watson/Pool/Getty ImagesEditor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Unemployment Benefits Disrupted by Tech Issue in 22 States

    Unemployment has been a lifeline during the pandemic, but some people are being denied benefits for a ridiculous reason.

  • ‘Maybe it’s President Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

    The phenomenon turns out to be less supernatural than feared

  • ‘Crisis into opportunity’: Biden lays out vision for sweeping change in speech to Congress

    President unveils $1.8tn families and education package and pitches a ‘blue-collar blueprint’ to rebuild America Biden addresses a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. Photograph: Melina Mara/AP Joe Biden argued that “America is on the move again” and is turning “peril into possibility” in his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, where he unveiled a sweeping $1.8tn package for families and education and pitched a “blue-collar blueprint” to re-build America. Flanked by two women – Vice-President Kamala Harris and House speaker Nancy Pelosi – for the first time in US history, the president gave his speech on the eve of his 100th day in office as the country continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic. It’s been “100 days since I took the oath of office – lifted my hand off our family Bible – and inherited a nation in crisis”, Biden said. “The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the civil war,” he added, referring to the January 6 assault on the Capitol, when rioters stormed the House chamber where he delivered Wednesday’s speech. Biden speaks as Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi listen. Photograph: Doug Mills/AP “Now – after just 100 days – I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength.” Due to social distancing measures, only 200 people attended rather than the usual 1,600. The supreme court’s chief justice, John Roberts, was be the only member of the high court present. The address centered on selling the administration’s ambitious economic policies, but wove them together with foreign policy and efforts to combat the climate crisis, as well as a wide range of domestic policies from healthcare to police reform, paid family leave to child benefits, gun control to border security. The undertone was optimistic and hopeful as Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and argued his administration would create jobs and modernize the country. The $1.8tn American Families Plan includes free tuition for community college for every American, paid medical and family leave for American workers and expanded affordable childcare, which has the potential to transform the role government plays in American life. The plan also includes billions of dollars aimed at reducing child poverty. The funding method for thereforms is $1.5tn in tax increases meant to make the wealthiest Americans pay more. The plan is the second part of the Biden administration’s ambitious and broad set of domestic reforms spanning infrastructure, education, and childcare. The first part, dubbed the the American Jobs Plan, is focused on improving the nation’s infrastructure and boosting the country’s economy. “The American Jobs Plan is a blue collar blueprint for America,” Biden said. “And it recognizes something I’ve always said. Wall Street didn’t build this country. The middle class built this country. And unions build the middle class.” “Think about it, there is simply no reason that the blades for wind turbines can’t be built in Pittsburgh rather than Beijing,” Biden said. “There’s no reason why the American people can’t lead the world in production of electric vehicles and batteries. The American Jobs Plan is going to create millions of jobs, jobs that you can raise a family on.” The president hit themes he has focused on throughout his decades in public office. Biden, who has long styled himself as an ally of working class Americans, urged Congress to pass the Pro Act to strengthen protections for unions and said lawmakers should pass legislation to raise the minimum wage. Biden also emphasized issues of racial justice, calling on Congress to pass a policing reform bill before the anniversary of George Floyd’s death next month. “We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of Black America. Now is our opportunity to make real progress,” he said, adding that he believed the “vast majority of men and women in uniform wear their badge and serve their communities honorably”. “ Biden’s proposals are meant to fulfill some of his biggest campaign promises, though they omit other policy pitches the president made on the trail. They are also effectively the final installment of major policy proposals the Biden administration can hope to comfortably pass through Congress before lawmakers turn more attention to the 2022 midterm elections and their re-election prospects, which will further stall Congress. Biden and his team have made a point of saying they want to work with Republicans to craft legislation. Biden reiterated that on Wednesday, but cautioned that outreach would only last to a point. “From my perspective, doing nothing is not an option,” Biden said. Some lines in Biden’s speech won standing applause from both Republicans and Democrats. The Republican senator Ted Cruz of Texas could be seen clapping when Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated. But when Biden laid out why and how he wanted to pay for his proposals – by closing tax loopholes for the rich and raising other taxes for Americans – the Republican senator Mitt Romney of Utah stayed in his seat silently. “It raises the revenue to pay for the plans I’ve proposed that will create millions of jobs and grow the economy and enhance our financial standing in the country,” Biden said. Biden addresses Congress on the eve of his 100th day in office. Photograph: Doug Mills/EPA He then knocked the tax cut Republicans passed when Donald Trump was in office. “Instead of using the tax savings to raise wages and invest in research and development, it poured billions of dollars into the pockets of CEOs,” Biden said.“My fellow Americans, trickle down economics has never worked and it’s time to grow the economy from the bottom up and the middle out.” Biden’s address comes as the US continues to vaccinate an average of 2.7 million people daily. The speech will observe social distancing measures. Biden also announced ways he wanted to improve the Affordable Care Act -commonly called Obamacare – through working with Congress. “The Affordable Care Act has been a lifeline for millions of Americans –protecting people with pre-existing conditions, protecting women’s health. And the pandemic has demonstrated how badly it is needed,” Biden said. “Let’s lower deductibles for working families on the Affordable Care Act, and let’s lower prescription drug costs.” On foreign policy, Biden said he had made clear to Vladimir Putin that the United States would respond to any acts of aggression. On Beijing, he warned Americans were “in a competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century”. At another point Biden touched on domestic threats, saying: “The most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today is from white supremacist terrorism.”

  • Read the full transcript from President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of Congress

    Approaching his 100th day in office, President Joe Biden addresses the joint session of Congress for the first time. Read the prepared full text.

  • Text of Biden's first address to joint session of Congress

    Throughout our history, Presidents have come to this chamber to speak to the Congress, to the nation, and to the world. 100 days since I took the oath of office, lifted my hand off our family Bible, and inherited a nation in crisis. Now, after just 100 days, I can report to the nation: America is on the move again.

  • 12 celebrities who are outspoken Republicans

    From actor Arnold Schwarzenegger to "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure, here's a list of actors and celebrities who are vocal Republicans.

  • New polls show Biden is riding high and Republicans don’t know how to bring him down

    As clear majorities of Americans approve of Mr Biden’s performance, the worst some Republicans can say about him is that he’s ‘bland’

  • United States’ standing in world higher under Joe Biden than Donald Trump, poll shows

    Except in China

  • Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul are set to fight. Of course it’s happening in Miami

    Well, it’s actually happening: Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are set to fight, and they’ll be doing it in South Florida in June.

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Why there is no designated survivor for Biden’s Congress address like usual

    Cabinet members staying away from Capitol for Covid-restricted speech

  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping trolls Rudy Giuliani after FBI raid: ‘Wrong apartment’

    Agents removed electronic devices from apartment of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer

  • Yes, 'Paddington 2' is the greatest film ever made

    The Rotten Tomatoes score for the beloved movie is holding at 100% "certified fresh," while the score for "Citizen Kane" recently dropped to 99%.

  • Josh Hawley mocked for urging people to buy his anti-Big Tech book – on Amazon and via Twitter

    Pro-Trump Senator used an Apple iPhone to promote his book on social media

  • Hong Kong leader says govt could intervene in Bar Association if necessary

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the government could intervene if necessary in the Bar Association, whose chief has been labelled an "anti-China politician" by Beijing's top representative office in the city. Paul Harris, chairman of the Bar Association, has been repeatedly targeted by pro-Beijing forces, with the latest remarks coming from the Liaison Office on Sunday criticising him for speaking out against jail terms handed down to several democracy activists this month. Speaking at her weekly press briefing, Lam said that while Hong Kong respects freedom of expression, there are limits.

  • Rachel Lindsay leaves 'Bachelor' podcast as franchise grapples with issues of race

    Rachel Lindsay, the "Bachelor" franchise's first Black female lead, is "stepping away" from a popular podcast. "I've been struggling. That's no secret."

  • Jimmy Kimmel ridicules ‘man Karen’ Tucker Carlson’s ‘child abuse’ mask rant

    ‘I mean, who’s at home nodding along with that?,’ host asks

  • Northern Ireland First Minister Foster to step down after party revolt

    BELFAST (Reuters) -Arlene Foster is to step down as Northern Ireland's First Minister at the end of June, bowing to pressure from members of her Democratic Unionist Party unhappy at her leadership over Brexit and social issues. Her announcement adds to instability in the British province, where angry young pro-British loyalists rioted in recent weeks over the perceived growing power of Irish nationalists and post-Brexit trade barriers with the rest of the United Kingdom. Foster, who took power in 2016, said in a statement that she would also step down as party leader on May 28.

  • Nearly 1,000 people died in police incidents between George Floyd’s killing and Derek Chauvin’s conviction

    New data from Mapping Police Violence reveals that 979 people died in the US following police encounters since George Floyd was murdered in May 2020.