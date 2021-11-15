Biden tried to push Putin aside. The Russian isn’t having it.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nahal Toosi
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When National Security Council officials approached President Joe Biden with a package of sanctions to impose on Russia earlier this year, he sent it back to them three times.

It’s not tough enough, he told them, according to two former U.S. officials informed of the events.

Given the latest maneuvers by Moscow, maybe Biden should have sent the package back a fourth time.

To the alarm of the United States, other NATO members and the European Union, Russian leader Vladimir Putin is again amassing troops along his country’s western borders. Senior U.S. officials are warning Putin not to attempt another invasion of Ukraine. Analysts, meanwhile, say Putin may be trying to take advantage of a growing dispute between Kremlin-aligned Belarus and its European neighbors to inject chaos into the region and make NATO look weak.

Russia has in the past poked at the United States and Europe before pulling back. This past spring, the Kremlin surged thousands of troops close to its border with Ukraine — with which it has been fighting a war since Russia invaded in 2014 — before recalling many of them.

This latest build-up, however, appears more serious, especially because of the additional tensions involving Belarus and its NATO-member neighbors, current and former U.S. officials said.

The longtime Belarusian dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, faces sanctions pressure from the United States and European neighbors who dispute his 2020 election win and crackdown on dissent. He has threatened to cut off energy supplies to parts of the continent — a move that would likely require Russian sign-off. Lukashenko also has been sending migrants from the Middle East and other places to his country’s borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, causing what critics say is a human trafficking and humanitarian crisis.

The developments have added to the frustration in some corners of the U.S. foreign policy establishment about the Biden team’s overall approach to Russia — namely, that it has been too soft and too cautious.

Biden himself has long distrusted Putin and, in the past at least, has advocated taking a tough line toward Moscow. There are others in his administration, such as senior State Department official Victoria Nuland, who are viewed as on the hawkish side when it comes to Russia. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, too, is generally said to lean toward the hawks.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, his principal deputy, Jon Finer, and Biden’s international climate envoy, John Kerry, are the three people most often mentioned as having advocated a more cautious line toward Russia, former U.S. officials in touch with those inside the Biden administration said. The urge to be cautious stems from the notion that Washington needs to work with Moscow on certain objectives, such as mitigating climate change or nuclear arms control.

A senior Biden administration official pushed back on the idea of warring camps. “People on the outside may like to apply blunt categories, but that’s not actually how this works in practice,” the official said. “No one discusses recommendations or opinions according to a doctrine of hawk or dove. Our relationship with Russia is complex, and to say that certain people are inherently hard or soft oversimplifies the ways we handle those complexities.”

Some of the same former U.S. officials said any differences among members of the administration shouldn’t be blown out of proportion — that they’re part of a natural process of debate and discussion in any presidential team, and often come down to who prioritizes what at any given moment. Any significant differences over Russia among Biden administration officials will vanish if Putin makes any rash moves, especially in Ukraine, one former senior State Department official predicted.

Biden’s decision to limit the number of sanctions his administration imposed on the Russian-German gas pipeline known as Nord Stream 2 was one example of how the internal administration debate appears to have led to compromises. In that case, Biden had to weigh the interests of Germany, a U.S. ally, and decided it wasn’t worth alienating Berlin over a pipeline Washington has long opposed.

Putin’s latest actions should spur a rethink in Washington, some analysts said.

“Russia’s military moves toward Ukraine raise real questions about the administration’s current balance between confronting and engaging the Kremlin,” said Andrea Kendall-Taylor, director of the Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for a New American Security. “I think it is clear that the balance needs to skew more towards confrontation.”

That confrontation could take any number of forms, from imposing more economic sanctions — including ones on Putin himself or his wealthy cronies — to sending more weapons to Ukraine’s armed forces. A highly visible show of U.S. solidarity with others in NATO could also help given that Lukashenko’s migrant-related moves against his neighbors are a strain on that military alliance.

Putin and Lukashenko have an uneasy relationship. After Lukashenko said he might stop the Russian gas that transits his country from reaching European nations that rely on such energy, Moscow insisted it would fulfill its contractual obligations on gas deliveries. Still, the Kremlin appears to be supporting if not outright encouraging at least some of Lukashenko’s actions. On Friday, Russian state-run media reported that Moscow had sent paratroopers to Belarus for joint drills.

“Putin may be using, and in fact may be even behind, Lukashenko’s weaponization of migrants and refugees in order to distract from what he may be planning for Ukraine,” one former U.S. official said.

Poland has sent thousands more troops to its border with Belarus in response to the surge of migrants there. Russia, meanwhile, has twice in recent days flown nuclear-capable bombers over Belarus near Poland. And Britain said Friday that it was sending 10 soldiers — engineers — to assist Poland in shoring up its border, the first concrete show of support a NATO member has shown for the countries struggling with the migrant influx.

“This is a very, very dangerous situation because Article 5 right now is being severely stressed,” said Evelyn Farkas, a former Obama administration Pentagon official, referring to the NATO principle that an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all members. “Putin would like nothing better than to demonstrate that NATO is useless.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, in reports in Russian state-run media Friday, dismissed the West’s concerns about Russian troop movements and warned against nearby military activities of NATO member countries. “If necessary, we will take measures to ensure our security if there are provocative actions by our opponents near our borders,’’ he said, according to the Russian reports.

Biden administration officials have declined to say if they plan new sanctions or other penalties aimed at Belarus or Russia as a result of the growing crisis. Also unclear was if Biden would try to get Putin on the phone to calm things down. The pair held a summit in Geneva in June, during which they aired grievances and discussed ways to best engage.

Cybersecurity is a realm where occasional cooperation with the Kremlin could be helpful, especially since many hacks and ransomware attacks on U.S. entities originate from Russian soil. During the June summit, Biden stressed to Putin that America has significant cyber capabilities it could unleash on Russia if Putin didn’t crack down on the cyber criminals in his territory.

It’s tough to say how much of an effect that warning had. There have been reports of ongoing Russian cyber aggression in recent months. Biden administration officials also have to weigh the possibility that a cyber punch from the United States could lead to unwanted escalation with Russia.

“I do understand that there has been debate within the administration about a proper cyber response to Russia,” Farkas said. “That’s another area where the president understands that if you aren’t tough with the Russians, they are not going to stop with their cyber aggression.”

The Biden administration is trying to keep contacts with Russia alive at all levels, including the presidential one. Its mantra from the beginning has been that it wants a “stable and predictable” relationship with Moscow, and that hasn’t changed. That requires a balancing act and a long-term view, some of the administration’s defenders say.

“I wouldn’t say it’s not working. I mean, it’s been, like, 10 months,” a former U.S. national security official who dealt with Russia said of the Biden team’s approach. “That said, of course, Russia, China and others are testing Biden. And Russian testing doesn’t mean they won’t do stupid things. But we should be aware, be vigilant, but also not overreact.”

Biden administration officials declined to offer details about internal U.S. government discussions on Russia, especially when it comes to who’s been taking what side.

When asked about the sanctions package that Biden sent back multiple times, however, the senior administration official said Biden wasn’t asking for the sanctions to be more punitive or to hurt the Russian people. Rather, the president wanted to make sure the sanctions were “smart” and well-crafted so that they could change the Kremlin’s behavior.

The sanctions package, which was unveiled in April, included measures that targeted an array of Russian actions, from its aggression against Ukraine to its interference with U.S. elections to its efforts to silence Russian dissidents.

“My bottom line is this,” Biden said at the time. “Where it is in the interest of the United States to work with Russia, we should and we will. Where Russia seeks to violate the interests of the United States, we will respond.”

Paul McLeary contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jordan Poyer after Bills’ 4 INT game vs. Jets: ‘Thank you, Mike White’

    Jordan Poyer, a savage:

  • Can Europe compete in the quantum ‘space race’?

    Quantum information science has long languished in an academic corner of the tech sector. With the U.S. and China leading the way, European countries are feeling the pressure to step up their game, and several countries, as well as the European Union itself, have made a big push to invest in this space. Quantum computing seeks to exploit the counter-intuitive properties of quantum physics (that is to say, physics at the atomic or subatomic scale), such as entanglement and superposition.

  • Another Democrat opts not to run against Steve Chabot. Gavi Begtrup announces run for Ohio House.

    The drawn-out redistricting process dissuaded Begtrup from a congressional run, he told The Enquirer.

  • Springsteen surprises audience at Red Bank screening of 'No Nukes' concert film

    Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at a screening of the new movie, 'The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts,' in Red Bank.

  • How We Fell Into a Dictator’s Twisted Trap

    Leonid Shcheglov/Belta/AFP via GettyWARSAW—The satellite view of the Polish-Belarusian frontier shows a dense forest belt. What is otherwise a spectacularly beautiful borderland and a popular outing spot for respite and wildlife watching is now stage to yet another spectacle of demonizing and securitizing migration.According to Polish authorities, some 4,500 mostly Iraqis and Syrians have tried to illegally cross the border from Belarus since the beginning of this month. Real numbers may be even

  • China Blames Cold-Chain Foods for Virus Flareup in Key Port City

    (Bloomberg) -- China has linked the coronavirus outbreak in Dalian, a major port city that has become the country’s latest hotspot, to cold-chain foods and authorities are stepping up scrutiny of imported products. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingFarmers Take on ‘Pos

  • Sudan doctors say 2 more protesters die from gunshot wounds

    Two more Sudanese protesters died in the hospital from wounds after being shot during mass protests over the weekend against last month’s military coup, a doctors union said Monday. More than 200 others were wounded when security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital of Khartoum and its twin city, Omdurman, the committee said. Thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets across Sudan on Saturday to rally against the military’s takeover last month.

  • Josh Gordon set a season high in snaps Sunday. When will KC Chiefs throw him the ball?

    The Chiefs got production from several players on the receiving end of Patrick Mahomes’ passes Sunday night against the Raiders. But Josh Gordon didn’t get a target. Will that change soon?

  • Former Lions DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison retires from the NFL

    Harrison made quite an impact on the Lions after being traded to Detroit in 2018

  • Austria locks down the unvaccinated amid a surge of COVID-19

    Austria took what its leader called the “dramatic" step Monday of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who haven't recently had COVID-19, perhaps the most drastic of a string of measures being taken by European governments to get a massive regional resurgence of the virus under control. The lockdown is initially being imposed until Nov. 24 in the Alpine country of 8.9 million. It doesn’t apply to children under 12 because they cannot yet officially get vaccinated — though the capital, Vienna, on Monday opened up vaccinations for under-12s as part of a pilot project and reported high demand.

  • University officials flagrantly violate student speech rights. Courts let them off the hook.

    Government officials regularly evade liability for violating citizens’ most fundamental rights by relying on the defense of qualified immunity.

  • Nikki Haley blasts Biden’s ‘failed foreign policy’ ahead of virtual summit with Xi Jinping

    Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Monday blasted President Biden’s upcoming virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying the U.S. president must address China’s transgressions or else appear weak to the rest of the world.

  • U.K. Businesses Gear Up to Raise Prices, Survey Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisAlmost 60% of U.K. companies are planning to raise their prices to recover ris

  • No. 1 Gonzaga delivers show of force with blowout win over No. 5 Texas

    Drew Timme had 37 points.

  • Used Condoms in Cruising Areas Are Killing Giant Lizards

    Researchers studied almost 300 public sex spots in the Canary Islands and found widespread harm to plants and animals caused by public pleasure seekers.

  • Astronauts Take Shelter Aboard ISS After Russian Anti-Satellite Test, U.S. Says

    A Russian weapons test obliterated a dead Russian satellite in outer space over the weekend, generating a cloud of debris that has forced astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to take shelter, U.S. officials said. The U.S., Russia and China, are all improving their arsenals of lasers, anti-satellite weapons and state-of-the-art spacecraft designed to render each others’ satellites deaf, mute and blind in space. “Earlier today, the Russian Federation recklessly conducted a destructive satellite test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

  • Washington wouldn't trade Kirk Cousins to Kyle Shanahan, Jay Gruden believes

    Jay Gruden believes Washington could have received quite a haul from the 49ers for Kirk Cousins, but ownership wouldn't let that happen.

  • Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia

    Several outbreaks of severe bird flu in Europe and Asia have been reported in recent days to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), in a sign the virus is spreading quickly again. The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has put the poultry industry on alert after previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of birds. China has reported 21 human infections with the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza so far this year, more than in the whole of 2020.

  • As UAE waits for U.S. F-35s, Russia pitches new warplane in Dubai

    Russia showed off a prototype of its new fifth-generation warplane at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday as the United Arab Emirates' deal to buy American F-35 fighter jets makes slow progress. It was the first time the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate, unveiled in July, had been shown outside Russia, and according to the Russian state news agency it was visited by an Emirati delegation. A glitzy English-language computer simulation video showed the light tactical warplane, capable of simultaneously carrying five air-to-air missiles, destroying multiple targets at once.

  • Mercedes' $102,000 electric car drove 422 miles on a full battery, easily beating Tesla's Model S

    The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ drove 422 miles on a full battery in an independent test. The Tesla Model S can do 405 miles, the EPA says.