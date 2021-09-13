Biden trolled after posing for picture with 'MAGA' clad children at 9/11 event in Shanksville

President Joe Biden opened himself up to trolling Saturday after posing for a picture with children sporting Make America Great Again hats and Trump shirts.

Biden was attending a 9/11 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, when he stopped to take a photo with several children. The photo was posted Sunday by the mother of one of the children in the picture, Jana Musser, in an account that appeared to be created for the sole purpose of sharing the image.

Her caption read: "We may not always see eye to eye, but we can all come together to be UNITED! My daughter Ryleigh is sporting her blue Trump hat!"

We may not always see eye to eye, but we can all come together to be UNITED! My daughter Ryleigh is sporting her blue Trump hat! 💙🇺🇸❤️ @kayleighmcenany @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/f8f2ibdtah — Jana Musser (@jlm8786) September 12, 2021



Musser also tagged Donald Trump Jr. and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany retweeted the post.

Despite her message of unity, Musser's picture has been taken by Trump supporters as an opportunity to rip Biden for being "duped" and "clueless," as shown in comments to the post.

One conservative writer wrote, "All the kids looked like they were in on the joke...LOL LOL."

All the kids looked like they were in on the joke..... LOL LOL — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) September 12, 2021



Todd Starnes, a conservative podcaster, said the children are the original trollers.

Biden Trolled by MAGA Kids in Photo-Op https://t.co/LDNciTOPn9 — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) September 13, 2021



"Biden Trolled by MAGA Kids in Photo-Op," he posted above the picture.

