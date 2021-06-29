Biden trolls GOP on climate change as temperatures skyrocket in Pacific Northwest

President Joe Biden took a shot at Republican climate science skeptics as temperatures in some Northwestern cities are 40 degrees above average.

Touting the bipartisan infrastructure proposal during an event at the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility in Wisconsin, Biden noted the massive spending package would help protect the nation's "physical infrastructure from wildfires, floods, and other extreme weather."

PORTLAND STREETCAR SERVICE REOPENS AFTER CLOSING DUE TO RECORD HEAT WAVE

"Anybody ever turn on the news and see it's 116 degrees in Portland, Oregon? 116 degrees," the president added. "But don't worry, there's no global warming. Doesn't exist. It's a figment of our imagination. Seriously."

"When a severe storm rolls in like you had in some parts of the state just recently, the power is less likely to go out," Biden claimed. "Town water systems will be able to withstand what happens if we make these investments."

The Pacific Northwest has experienced a record heatwave in recent days. Portland, Oregon, hit an all-time high of 116 degrees, and Seattle, Washington, also saw a record high temperature of 108 degrees. Monday's high there broke the previous record, 112 degrees set Sunday.

The average in Portland this time of year is 73 degrees.

