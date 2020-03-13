Biden and Trump agree on strong US-Israel relations – Bernie, not so much

President Donald Trump has claimed for himself the title of history’s most pro-Israel U.S. president, while characterizing his Democratic opponents as radicals seeking to destroy the special bond between the United States and the Jewish state.

“If you vote for a Democrat,” Trump recently said, “you are very, very disloyal to Israel and to the Jewish people.”

Joe Biden’s emergence as the all-but-official Democratic candidate, however, may have stymied attempts to frame the presidential election as a referendum on U.S. policy toward Israel.

Reality ‘complex’

In early March, Bernie Sanders was the Democrats’ frontrunner – and an easy target for the Trump campaign. He made a series of comments that many interpreted as threatening to the future of U.S.-Israel relations.

For instance, during the Democratic debate in South Carolina, Sanders said he would seriously consider reversing a decision Trump had made that was widely viewed as favoring Israel: moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

That was the backdrop when Vice President Mike Pence recently urged the crowd at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., to give his boss “four more years” for Israel’s sake. Sanders did not attend the conference, accusing the bipartisan AIPAC of providing a “platform” for “bigotry.”

“The most pro-Israel president in history,” Pence said, pitting Trump against Sanders, “must not be replaced by one who would be the most anti-Israel president in the history of this nation.”

But the reality of U.S.-Israel relations is far more complex. I’ve learned that during my dozen years of researching an illegal 1947-1949 operation by American World War II aviators who risked their lives and freedom to halt what they viewed as an imminent second Holocaust in the contested land that would become the state of Israel.

A look at the past

Whenever I screen my documentary, “A Wing and a Prayer,” or give a book talk, audience members express shock at the U.S. State Department’s efforts in the late 1940s to dismantle this operation and prevent the Jewish state’s creation.

Given the complicated roots of the two countries’ relations, Americans should not be surprised that the 2020 presidential elections have caused confusion about the future of U.S.-Israel relations.

On one side, new members of Congress Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan have been hypercritical of U.S. policies in the Middle East, specifically of what they view as the sidelining of the Palestinians.

Trump, on the other hand, clearly has warm feelings for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently under indictment for fraud and bribery.

By contrast, Biden served under Barack Obama, who repeatedly provoked Netanyahu’s ire by lamenting Jewish settlement expansion in the West Bank on land the Palestinians argue belongs to them.

Biden himself has also voiced frustrations with Netanyahu’s West Bank settlement expansion – and has continued attacking the prime minister, most recently for his pledge to annex the Jordan Valley, which is part of the disputed territories on which the Palestinians hope to set up their state.

Biden stands firm

The truth is that U.S.-Israel relations will most likely remain stable no matter who wins the presidency on Nov. 3. Biden has consistently expressed a commitment to maintaining strong ties with the Jewish state; he just disagrees with the current president on what that means in practical terms.