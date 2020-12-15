Biden, Trump and AOC aren't in Georgia's Senate runoffs. But they've got star roles

Jennifer Haberkorn
CANTON, GA - NOVEMBER 20: Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) listen to Vice President Mike Pence deliver remarks at a Defend the Majority Rally in Canton Georgia in support of their campigns on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in Canton, GA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are running not only to keep their seats, but to settle which party will control the Senate. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A Georgian watching the state’s two U.S. Senate runoffs could be excused for believing the presidential race didn’t end last month.

Television ads, campaign rallies and debates for the races are hammering the same national narratives that consumed Georgia and the rest of the country for the last year, centered around President Trump, now-President-elect Joe Biden, and which man's vision will control Washington next year.

With control of the Senate still in play thanks to the state's two unresolved races, in Georgia the campaigning never stopped, albeit with some twists.

Now the debate is about whether the state's two Republican incumbents back Trump’s false claims of winning the state, or conversely, whether the Democratic challengers would help Biden, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) enact a liberal agenda in Washington.

Discussion of local priorities has been swept aside largely by national personalities like Trump, Schumer and AOC, as Ocasio-Cortez is known, and by debates over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and reforming the police.

“Georgia issues have been pretty much ignored” in the Senate race, said Charles S. Bullock III, a University of Georgia political science professor. “You hear nothing at all directly about what a candidate would do to improve the conditions of Georgians.”

No talk of an infrastructure plan to improve traffic around Atlanta, or of supporting the Port of Savannah, an economic engine in the state. When "Georgia" pops up in campaign ads, it's usually just in the tag line at the end — not in the content of the ad.

Without Trump at the top of the ticket to motivate voters of both parties, Republicans and Democrats in Georgia instead are tapping into red-meat politics, hoping to light a fire under as many loyalists as possible to ensure they vote. Gone is any attempt to reach independents or change minds though nuanced messaging.

Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are hoping their die-hard supporters will be driven by a desire to prevent Democrats from controlling the Senate, which will happen if both of their challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, are elected.

The Nov. 3 election left the party balance in the Senate next year at 50 Republicans and 48 Democratic seats, including two independents who caucus with the party. If Democrats win the remaining two seats, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris can vote with them to break a tie.

With Biden in the White House and Democrats in control of the House, holding on to the Senate is the GOP's only hope of blocking Biden's agenda and a slew of Democratic-backed bills. Republican messaging is that a vote for incumbents Perdue and Loeffler is to “hold the line” and ensure Democrats won’t have “total control” of Washington. The slogan for Perdue's bus tour: "Win Georgia, save America."

In an astonishing $134 million in television ads that have run in Georgia since Nov. 4, $40.8 million worth of them have mentioned Biden, Schumer, Ocasio-Cortez or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), according to a review of ads compiled by Advertising Analytics.

The ads, from Republicans or their allied groups, warn of the liberal policies they say Democrats will pass if granted control of the Senate, such as the Green New Deal, "Medicare for all" or adding seats to the Supreme Court.

"The average Georgian has to decide: Do you want to slow down Biden, in which case you have to elect Perdue and Loeffler, or do you want to help Biden, in which case you've got to vote for Warnock and Ossoff," said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who represented an Atlanta-area district in the 1990s.

Democrats, meanwhile, are hoping to keep the focus on Trump, trying to force Loeffler and Perdue to take sides in the state GOP's internal battle over whether to acknowledge Biden's victory or continue to appease Trump.

In a recent debate, Warnock goaded Loeffler to directly answer whether Trump had won the election, a question she dodged five times over the hour. She did say she backed Trump’s “right to use every legal recourse available.”

Republicans have backed Trump’s efforts to get the courts to block Biden's election from being finalized, a point that Democrats hope will sully their rivals' image among GOP voters who don’t support the president or his efforts to fight the election results.

Democrats have made oblique references to Trump in their ads, such as one depicting Perdue repeating many of the themes Trump said during the early days of the pandemic.

They say the independence of Georgia's senators is going to be important to whether the Senate is able to accomplish things, like a new COVID-19 relief bill.

"These are our two United States senators, and who we select is going to be important in terms of Georgia's future," said Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.).

But as challengers, the Democrats have also focused significant attention on trying to muddy Perdue and Loeffler amid allegations that they improperly used information received as part of their Senate jobs to sell stocks as the COVID-19 pandemic first came to the United States. Since early November, Democrats and allied groups have run about $27 million worth of ads against Loeffler and Perdue mentioning the stock sales, according to the ad data. Loeffler and Perdue have denied any wrongdoing.

Republicans are favored in the Jan. 5 runoffs, but the results are expected to be close. The GOP has long had an edge in Georgia, but Democrats are gaining. When Biden narrowly won the state, it was the first time since 1992 that a Democratic presidential candidate had done so.

National figures are visiting the state at a steady pace. Biden is scheduled to campaign there Tuesday for Warnock and Ossoff. Trump has held a rally for Loeffler and Perdue and Vice President Mike Pence plans his third trip for Thursday.

The lack of attention to local issues isn't surprising. Senate races have increasingly become proxies for how voters feel about national politics.

“We’ve seen for several election cycles now that all politics is no longer local,” said Jessica Taylor, who analyzes Senate races for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

The nationalization of Senate races became blindingly clear in 2016, when their outcomes aligned perfectly with those of the presidential race in each state that had a Senate contest. This year, Republican Sen. Susan Collins was the only senator who overcame that trend, winning in Maine when Trump couldn't. It takes a strong personality and brand to overcome the dynamic, Taylor said.

Perdue, who has been in office for one term, and Loeffler, who was appointed to her seat one year ago, don't have that decades-long brand.

Some say that control of the U.S. Senate — though not a local issue — will be just as important to Georgians as it will for all Americans.

"Although it has drawn national attention," Johnson said, "this is still an election about Georgia."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Trump retweets call to jail Georgia governor and secretary of state

    The president retweeted a message posted by attorney Lin Wood suggesting that he will soon prosecute Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — for refusing to cave to his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

  • Can employers require workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before full approval?

    As a critical care nurse, she is at high risk of infection, and her hospital has an interest in keeping her healthy. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization (EUA) of the vaccine in the U.S. on Friday.

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would like Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to re-evaluate their priorities.On Monday, the two senators facing re-election runoffs in January tried once again to discourage confidence in the upcoming election, demanding an updated list of registered voters before early voting began. But as Raffensperger, a Republican, pointed out in a Tuesday press release, Loeffler and Perdue already had the information they were looking for."Though I've told the Republican Party to stop focusing on me and instead direct their energies to winning the Senate runoffs, clearly they haven't listened," Raffensperger said in the release. He went on to call it "embarrassing" that Perdue and Loeffler not only don't know the information they want is publicly available, but also that it's in the hands of their campaigns as well. A National Republican Senatorial Committee representative confirmed the campaigns have the lists.> Early voting has already started but it’s not too late for them to call their offices and get their campaigns in order.> > — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) December 15, 2020Raffensperger has refused to play into President Trump and other Republicans' false claims of widespread voter fraud and election manipulation amid the 2020 election, instead affirming President-elect Joe Biden's win there and receiving threats for doing so.More stories from theweek.com Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Joe Biden still doesn't get it Reports: Biden chooses former EPA head Gina McCarthy as White House climate czar

  • China urges EU to stop 'irresponsible remarks' after statement on Bloomberg employee

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Monday the European Union should stop making "irresponsible remarks" after it called for the release of all those arrested for reporting in China in a statement on a detained Chinese national working for Bloomberg News. China's foreign ministry said on Friday authorities had detained Haze Fan, who works for the Bloomberg bureau in Beijing, on suspicion of endangering national security. The European Union called for authorities to grant Fan "medical assistance if needed, prompt access to a lawyer of her choice, and contacts with her family."

  • Indian farmer becomes rich after ploughing over a 14.98 carat diamond

    A farmer from a rural part of India's Madhya Pradesh became rich overnight after finding a 14.98 carat diamond in his leased land. Lakhan Yadav, 45, of Krishna-Kalyanpur village in Madhya Pradesh sold the diamond for £61,33 at auction on Tuesday. Mr Yadav found the diamond in his land nearly 20 km away from his village. “It’s sheer luck. You get it once in life. Everybody doesn’t get it,” Mr Yadav told Daily Telegraph. Mr Yadav found the fortune in the 625 square feet of land that he had taken on lease from the government. The farmer owns two hectares bought with the compensation money, two buffaloes, and now a motorcycle that he bought with the first payment he was given after depositing the diamond with the district administrion. During the nationwide Covid lockdown his school-aged children would tend to the buffaloes at home and he went to dig land. Mr Yadav, who is illiterate, now wants to spend the money to educate his children. “With this money, anything is possible. I will build a new house and spend money on the education of my children,” he said. Mr Yadav said he would put the rest of his money into a bank account so that he can live on the interest from it in his old age. “I am not capable of investing this money because I am illiterate. I want my children to study well and then spend the money wisely,” he said. However, striking it lucky once was not enough and Mr Yadav wants to continue his search for more diamonds. “A person is never satisfied with money and life. No one wants an end to his life and no one wants that he should not get more money,” he said. Madhya Pradesh is richly endowed with mineral wealth. It is the sole producer of diamond in India.

  • U.S. Sanctions Iranian Intel Officers for Kidnapping Ex-FBI Man Who Died in Their Custody

    The Treasury Department says it knows the Iranian intelligence officers who kidnapped the former FBI agent Robert Levinson who died in their custody. U.S. officials announced on Monday that two members of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) would be sanctioned for their alleged role in Levinson’s kidnapping and detention.“Senior Iranian officials authorized Levinson’s abduction and detention and launched a disinformation campaign to deflect blame from the Iranian regime,” the statement reads.Trump Says He ‘Won’t Accept’ That Ex-FBI Agent Robert Levinson Died in Iran, Despite Family’s StatementThe Treasury Department identified Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai as senior Iranian intel officials involved in Levinson’s kidnapping and disappearance. Baseri is allegedly a “high-ranking MOIS officer involved in counterespionage activities in and outside of Iran” who has “worked directly with intelligence officials from other countries in order to harm U.S. interests,” according to the Treasury statement. Khazai is a “high-ranking member of the MOIS” who has allegedly worked with Iran’s intel program in foreign countries.In a statement released alongside the sanctions designation, FBI Director Christopher Wray accused Iran of lying about its role in Levinson’s disappearance in 2007. “The government of Iran pledged to provide assistance in bringing Bob Levinson home, but it has never followed through. The truth is that Iranian intelligence officers—with the approval of senior Iranian officials—were involved in Bob’s abduction and detention.”Levinson, a former FBI agent, flew to Kish Island off the southern Iran coast while ostensibly pursuing an investigation into counterfeit cigarettes on behalf of a tobacco company at a meeting with Dawud Salahuddin. Salahuddin, an American convert to Islam, fled to Iran after killing an Iranian diplomat from the shah-era government who had become a dissident.U.S. law-enforcement officials had reached out to Salahuddin after the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in an attempt to learn more about global terrorism and began a back-channel dialogue, during which Salahuddin discussed the possibility of returning to the U.S. and facing criminal charges.As the AP later reported, Levinson’s cigarette-counterfeiting investigation was a cover for his work as a contractor at the CIA, and his meeting with Salahuddin was part of an attempt to turn him into an informant for the agency. Levinson disappeared after the meeting, only to surface in proof-of-life videos and a photograph received in 2010 and 2011.In the images, a gaunt Levinson pleads for help from the U.S. government to “answer the requests of the group that has held me for three and a half years” while making no mention of the “group” holding him or his whereabouts. In the subsequent photos, Levinson appeared in an orange prison jumpsuit holding signs with “help me” and “why you can not help me” printed on them.Iran Can’t Find an American Hostage, U.S. Officials SayLevinson’s family waged a 13-year search for him until the Trump administration told family members in 2020 that intelligence indicated Levinson had likely died in Iranian custody at some point prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, The New York Times reported.Iran has denied holding Levinson in detention or any connection to Levinson’s disappearance.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden reportedly picks former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to run Energy Department

    President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate former two-term Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D) to lead the Department of Energy, people with knowledge of the matter told Politico. As governor, Granholm worked with the auto industry in Detroit, experience that would likely help her as the Biden administration aims to move the United States away from fossil fuels and increase the number of electric vehicles on the road, Politico notes. The Energy Department maintains the country's nuclear weapons arsenal, sets appliance standards, and operates national labs that focus on making scientific innovations.If confirmed, Granholm will be the second woman to ever lead the department. In 2016, Granholm was considered Hillary Clinton's likely nominee for the position, had she won the election.More stories from theweek.com Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Joe Biden still doesn't get it Reports: Biden chooses former EPA head Gina McCarthy as White House climate czar

  • U.S. sanctions NATO ally Turkey over purchase of Russian defense system

    The United States imposed long-anticipated sanctions on Turkey on Monday over Ankara's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems, further complicating already strained ties between the two NATO allies. Turkey condemned the sanctions as a "grave mistake" and urged Washington to revise its "unjust decision." Senior U.S. officials said in a call with reporters that Ankara's purchase of the S-400s and its refusal to reverse its decision, despite repeated pleas from Washington, left the United States with no other choice.

  • Poland, Lithuania are targets of cyber disinformation attack

    The Polish and Lithuanian governments say they have been the target of a cyber disinformation attack that appears aimed at undermining relations between the two NATO allies. A Polish government official, Stanislaw Zaryn, said Russia appeared to be the culprit, saying the type of attack falls into a recent pattern of informational warfare directed by the Kremlin against NATO members on the eastern flank of the alliance. The fabricated statement said a Polish diplomat was caught smuggling narcotics, firearms, explosives and extremist materials into Lithuania, said Zaryn, the spokesman for the head of Poland's security services.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s husband calls her ‘wonderful and loving ’ as they seek $28.5m bail package

    ‘I have never witnessed anything close to inappropriate with Ghislaine,’ spouse writes in letter

  • Newsom could face recall, as resistance to California governor is growing

    An effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is gaining momentum, partly fueled by outrage over the Democrat dining with friends at an opulent restaurant while telling residents to stay home.

  • Amy Klobuchar is seemingly trying to bury the hatchet with Pete Buttigieg

    Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has nothing but praise for her former 2020 rival.Widespread reports on Tuesday indicated President-elect Joe Biden had selected former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg as his next transportation secretary. And before his position was even confirmed, Buttigieg received praise from his prime antagonist during the Democratic presidential primaries.Klobuchar seemed pretty peeved with the young, less experienced Buttigieg throughout the primaries, as both candidates were vying to be the top Midwest moderate among the 2020 pack. But despite plenty of opportunity to ding Buttigieg on his lack of experience for the new role, she still offered well wishes to Buttigieg in a Tuesday tweet.> Congratulations @PeteButtigieg! From roads to rail, there is so much to be done and I’m looking forward to working with you! I know you will bring both your big ideas & your local government experience to the job. John & I look forward to welcoming you & Chasten to Washington.> > — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 15, 2020On its face, it's a friendly gesture from Klobuchar, and an early one considering Buttigieg himself hasn't yet acknowledged his potential new gig. Still, it's hard not to read the pointed "local government experience" as a dig.More stories from theweek.com Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Joe Biden still doesn't get it Reports: Biden chooses former EPA head Gina McCarthy as White House climate czar

  • ICC prosecutor sees 'reasonable basis' to believe Venezuela committed crimes against humanity

    The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor believes there is "reasonable basis" to believe Venezuela has committed crimes against humanity, according to a report published by the prosecutor's office on Monday. United Nations investigators in September determined that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government has committed systematic human rights violations, including killings and torture, amounting to crimes against humanity. The Hague-based tribunal has been examining Venezuela's case since 2018 and expects to determine in 2021 whether to open a full investigation, according to a report on the office's 2020 activities released on Monday.

  • Parents face charges after renting party bus for their child's 14th birthday, police say

    Several fights broke out after the group of kids were dropped off at a shopping center in Mount Healthy, Ohio, police said.

  • The Trump administration turned down more vaccine doses 'as recently as November,' former FDA commissioner says

    "There were multiple conversations with the US government about taking more supply in the second quarter," said Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member.

  • How China may be tracking, intercepting Americans' phone communications

    "No one in the industry wants the public to know the severity of ongoing surveillance attacks" by China on American cell phone subscribers, says Gary Miller, a former mobile network security executive. That's why he told The Guardian of his concerns that Beijing is tracking, monitoring, and intercepting U.S. phone communications, usually while the user is traveling abroad.Miller has spent years analyzing mobile intelligence reports and observations of signaling traffic between foreign and U.S. mobile operators. Signaling messages, The Guardian notes, are commands sent by telecoms operators across the global network, which allow them to locate phones, connect users to one another, and assess roaming charges. But the messages — which are sent without the knowledge of users — can also be manipulated and used for illegitimate purposes like surveillance, Miller said.Over the course of his research, Miller said he discovered messages that were either not authorized by the telecommunications industry's international standard-setting body or sent from a location that did not match where the user was traveling. He added that he found China appeared to conduct the highest number of surveillance attacks on American phone communications in 2018, routing them through a state-owned telecoms operator, China Unicom, which Miller believes points to a state-sponsered espionage campaign. Between 2018 and 2020, Miller estimates tens of thousands U.S. cell phone users were targeted by the attacks, suggesting a "mass surveillance" project focused on "intelligence" rather than "high-profile targets."Miller apparently became convinced of his theory in 2019 when he noticed the same mobile phone users who were seemingly targeted by China Unicom were also targeted simultaneously through two Caribbean operators. The incidents, Miller said, occurred dozens of times over a two month period, which he said was a "strong and clear" indicator of a coordinated attack. Read more at The Guardian.More stories from theweek.com Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Joe Biden still doesn't get it Reports: Biden chooses former EPA head Gina McCarthy as White House climate czar

  • Factbox: The Biden Cabinet - president-elect fills out his team

    Biden continued filling out his Cabinet Tuesday, selecting his onetime Democratic rival Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary and former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm to run the Energy Department. The former Federal Reserve chair deepened the central bank's focus on workers and inequality.

  • Japan 'Twitter killer' Takahiro Shiraishi sentenced to death

    Takahiro Shiraishi was convicted of killing nine people he contacted on the social media platform.

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by former aide

    A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is now running for Manhattan borough president accused him of sexual harassment in a series of tweets on Sunday, saying he made inappropriate comments about her appearance.