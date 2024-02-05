Biden on Trump calling for debate: ’I would want to debate me, too’

President Biden on Monday told reporters he understands why former President Trump wants a debate between them — because Trump has time on his hands.

Trump called for a debate against Biden during a radio interview on “The Dan Bongino Show,” saying, “I’d like to debate him now because we should debate,” NBC reported. Trump added it is “for the good of the country” for them to debate.

“If I were him, I would want to debate me, too,” Biden told reporters in Nevada when asked about the comments.

“He’s got nothing else to do,” the president said.

Biden talked to reporters Monday on a trip to Nevada ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Before leaving on Monday, he visited No. 1 Boba Tea at the Chinatown Mall in Las Vegas after meeting with culinary union workers in an employee cafeteria at the Vdara Hotel.

Trump did not participate in any of the Republican primary debates. He said on a radio interview with Hugh Hewitt in December that he looks forward to debating Biden.

“How about 10 debates?” he said.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign in December said it hasn’t talked about a potential general election debate against Trump.

Last year, some suggested Trump’s decision not to debate in this election cycle would benefit Biden. Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy have said that Trump is giving Biden an excuse not to debate him by not attending the first GOP primary debate.

