Biden on Trump impeachment trial evidence: ‘Some minds may have been changed’

A day after Democratic House impeachment managers presented evidence that then-President Donald Trump incited the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, President Biden said, “My guess is some minds may have been changed, but I don’t know.”

- Mr. President, did you see the video yesterday on Capitol Hill, and what was your reaction to it?

JOE BIDEN: I didn't-- I'm sorry, what did you say?

- Did you see the video yesterday during the impeachment trial? And what was your reaction, Mr. President?

JOE BIDEN: I told you, what I'm focused on-- my job is to deal with the promises I made. And we all know we have to move on. Today, it's about jobs and infrastructure.

I, like other Americans, watched the news. I didn't watch any of the hearing live, because I was going straight through last night till a little after 9:00. But I watched them this morning. I think the Senate has a very important job to complete. And I think-- my guess is some minds may be changed, but I don't know.

