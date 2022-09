South Florida Sun Sentinel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Onofre Bejona spent his 34th birthday riding the bus alone, readying himself for the next three years of his life. It was Aug. 14, and the teacher had arrived in Broward only a few days before from his home in Malita, a city in the southern Philippines. School was starting soon, and he wanted to understand the Broward bus system enough not to get lost, because he would ...