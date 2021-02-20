Biden and Trump news - live: Major disaster declared in Texas as far-right media turns on president’s dog

Biden (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The White House announced Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in Texas and has asked federal agencies to identify extra resources to help millions hit by a deep freeze in the state.

Millions of Texans lost heat and power this week as the cold snap caused extended outages at power stations, and many even lost access to drinking water.

At least 69 deaths across the US have been blamed on the blast of unseasonable weather.

It comes as pro-Trump news network Newsmax, which rose to prominence on the back of its false claims about presidential election fraud, attracted scorn after it turned its ire on Mr Biden’s German Shepherd dog Champ.

“Did you see the dog? I wanted to show you something I noticed. Doesn’t he look a little rough?” host Greg Kelly said, to which a guest responded that Champ was “dirty” and “very unlike a presidential dog”.

