Biden, Trump trade salvos as president heads to Trump's home turf of Palm Beach

President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump both amped up their campaign rhetoric with sharply personal salvos this past weekend in advance of the president's fundraiser Tuesday in Trump's home turf of Palm Beach.

Biden is planning two stops in Florida, the first of which is in Palm Beach, where Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is located. The president's second event will be in Miami. No further details were publicly available.

In South Carolina on Saturday night, Biden called Trump a "loser" as Biden campaigned ahead of this Saturday's Democratic primary in the Palmetto State. In Las Vegas, Trump assailed "Crooked Joe" as he urged Nevada Republicans to participate in the state's Feb. 8 caucus.

Biden will not be the only White House hopeful courting dollars in uber-wealthy Palm Beach this week.

On Wednesday, Trump's Republican rival Nikki Haley also will be in town for a fundraiser after reporting that she collected more than $1 million in small donor contributions after last week's New Hampshire primary. Haley asserted over the weekend that she plans to challenge Trump at least through Super Tuesday on March 5.

But Haley trails Trump by wide margins in national polls of Republican voters and in individual state surveys of her party's rank and file. Both Biden and Trump have made clear in their stump speeches they are counting on a 2020 rematch that pollsters say the U.S. electorate, in general, doesn't want.

Biden defends economic record, rips Trump comments on U.S. military war dead

In his South Carolina speech, Biden reminded those in attendance that it was his administration that provided pandemic relief dollars while Trump "pushed Black small businesses to the back of the line" for assistance. He acknowledged that the inflationary spike has been difficult for consumers, but said progress is being made as prices are "coming down."

Biden ripped Trump's 2017 tax reform law saying that it "benefitted the super-wealthy." The president added that the reduction of the tax burden on the highest-income earners "blew up the federal deficit" and it is his administration that has been reducing that gap in red ink.

President Joe Biden speaks to supporters at the SCDP First-in-the-Nation dinner in Columbia, S.C. on Jan. 27.

And he chided Trump for, as president, calling America's war dead “suckers” and “losers,” according to published reports and confirmed by Trump's former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general whose own son was killed in combat.

"He actually said that. He said that," Biden said. "How dare he say that. How dare he talk about my son and all ... like that.

Trump charges Biden is committing a 'crime against our country'

In Las Vegas, Trump blistered Biden on the immigrant crisis on the U.S. border with Mexico. He again claimed that the "millions of people" he said are pouring into the country are criminals coming from prisons and mental asylums as well as terrorists, human traffickers and drug dealers. It is a claim that Trump has often made without citing sources or verifiable data, and which immigration advocates around the country have said the former president voices to build support for draconian policies, such as his call to deport millions of people.

Trump said the border has become a "weapon of mass destruction" and said the surge of people seeking to enter the United States is an "invasion." He defended the actions of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has been in a stand-off with federal officials over the placement of razor wire along the border.

Former President Donald Trump attacked President Joe Biden over the border crisis in a speech in Las Vegas.

Trump again claimed without citing sources that by the end of the Biden term, 18 million people will have entered the country, though U.S. Border Patrol statistics say the number is 6.3 million since the start of the Biden administration.

"Our country is going to hell because of incompetent or bad people," Trump said. "And it's all because of what's happened over the past three years."

Last Biden trip to Florida proved pretty memorable for state politics

Biden was last in South Florida in the days before the November 2022 midterm elections. During that visit, he spoke to a crowd of about 100 seniors in Hallandale Beach, the first of three stops in that tour.

Biden touted the then-just-passed Inflation Reduction Act that allows Medicare to negotiate lower pharmaceutical prices. He particularly chided Florida's Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, who sought to repeal the law, and Rick Scott.

Biden singled out Scott, who earlier that year unveiled a proposal that would abolish all federal programs that are not reapproved by Congress every five years. The president said the measure put a target on Social Security and Medicare.

Campaign 2024: Donald Trump wins New Hampshire handily, but then delivers u0022not your typicalu0022 victory speech

"A senator from Florida going after Social Security and Medicare? I tell you, look, it's so outrageous, you might even — you might not even believe it," he said, adding of congressional Republicans overall: "Who the hell do these guys think they are?"

Last year, Biden alluded to the proposal in the State of the Union Address without naming Scott. Nonetheless, it put the state's junior senator in the unwanted glare of the national spotlight.

Scott vehemently decried Biden for, the senator said, lying about this plan. But Scott ultimately backpedaled on his plan by carving out Social Security, Medicare, the Veterans Administration and national defense from the proposal.

