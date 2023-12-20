Biden: Trump's an insurrectionist but courts can decide his ballot fate

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday there was no question that former President Donald Trump was responsible for leading an insurrection. But he declined to weigh into the legal argument unleashed by the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that barred Trump from the state’s ballot, pointedly leaving those matters to the judiciary.

“It’s self-evident. You saw it all. Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision,” the president said during a trip to Wisconsin. “But he certainly supported an insurrection. No question about it. None. Zero.”

Biden’s comments came hours after the state Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday evening that Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection violated the 14th Amendment and invalidated him from holding elected office.