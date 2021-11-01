Biden: Trump's Iran deal exit 'very bad judgments'

President Biden said he and other world leaders agree that diplomacy is the best way to keep Iran from gaining a nuclear weapons. He also blamed the U.S. exit from the Iran nuclear deal on former President Trump's 'very bad judgments.' (Nov. 1)

