Biden on trusting Republicans on infrastructure: “I’ve worked with a lot of these who are people in the room. I know them.”
Delivering remarks after announcing a deal with a group of Republican senators on infrastructure, President Biden responded to a question about trusting Republicans on the agreement. Biden said, “I’ve worked with a lot of these people who are in the room. I know them.” He later added, “I trust them when they say, ‘This is the deal. We’ll stick with the deal.’”