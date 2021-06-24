Biden on trusting Republicans on infrastructure: “I’ve worked with a lot of these who are people in the room. I know them.”

Reuters Videos

Rescue crews near Miami began the daunting task of searching through tons of rumble for victims and anyone who may have survived the collapse of part of an oceanfront residential tower early on Thursday, with at least one person already found dead and more than 50 unaccounted for.Sally Heyman, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, said officials have been unable to make contact with 51 people who "supposedly" live in the building, home to a mix of people including families and part-time "snow birds" who spend the winter months in the state of Florida.Officials said the building, built in 1981, was going through a recertification process requiring repairs and that another building was being newly constructed next door, although the cause of the collapse remained unclear.