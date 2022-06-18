Biden tumbles getting off bike after beach ride
US President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn't hurt. (June 18)
US President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn't hurt. (June 18)
President Joe Biden lost balance and fell off a bicycle while stopping to greet people at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes, Delaware, on Saturday, June 18.Video filmed by journalist Nikki Schwab shows Biden coming to a stop on the bike and then taking a tumble after his foot caught on one of the pedals.Following the incident, a White House representative told pool reporters Biden was “fine” and did not need medical attention, according to reports. Credit: Nikki Schwab via Storyful
President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but wasn't hurt in the tumble. “I'm good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail.
"Now just imagine if President Biden made this a reality for all student debt holders in America," an NAACP director, Wisdom Cole, said.
"Soft commitments from Republicans can quickly turn to opposition," one Democratic consultant says of the ongoing gun talks.
U.S. President Joe Biden took a spill from his bike on Saturday as he stopped to greet supporters during a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. "I’m good," Biden, 79, said after the tumble, which occurred in front of the press pool. Later, Biden spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike.
President braked to speak with a crowd and tipped over, saying the ‘toe cages’ on his bike got caught
"I’m looking for a small-town atmosphere, with open land around it and maybe a body of water nearby. "
Biden pledged that combating inflation would become his top domestic priority as soaring gas prices tank Americans' faith in the economy.
President Biden fell off his bike Saturday when out for a ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del. with First Lady Jill Biden.
I'm a culinary expert who loves the wholesale retailer, but there are some things I never get at Costco, like fruit, frozen salmon, and bread crumbs
"Based on markets at this moment-- they can and do change -- the national average could fall to $4.55-$4.75/gal in the weeks ahead unless trends shift," said Patrick De Haan at Gasbuddy.com.
“I wish there was something I could do about it now,” Murdaugh told his son Buster.
Joe Biden took a tumble on Saturday morning while out for a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Quickly bouncing back up, Mr Biden said: “I’m good”, adding “my foot got caught”. The president and first lady Dr Jill Biden are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary at their home on the Delaware shore.
First lady Jill Biden, a longtime teacher, said Friday she’s often wondered if her own students would be the next “heartbreaking headline” as she urged parents and teachers to speak up and demand that Congress pass tougher gun safety measures. The first lady, who has taught for nearly 40 years and teaches English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College, said she often imagines the terrifying scene of a school shooter playing out in her own classroom.
Flight delays and cancellations continued to stall U.S. air travelers Saturday morning, with more than 710 flights canceled and 2,370 flights delayed.
South Carolina will be bidding farewell to Carnival Cruise Lines in 2024.
Phil Mickelson’s tee shot on No. 3 landed in the rough to the right, and when he arrived at his ball he saw a man sitting on the ground, holding an icepack to his right temple, with medical staff gathered around. Mickelson went over and gave the man a glove and apologized. “It’s just instinct,” Mickelson said, drawing laughter from the gallery.
After 20 years as Arkansas baseball's coach and now seven College World Series appearances, Dave Van Horn thinks of Omaha a bit differently.
Also tonight, a Juneteenth special, a documentary about chef José Andrés and two great new streaming options on Hulu.
PFF's linebacker rankings for the 2023 draft are out, and it's safe to say there's no better duo than Sewell and Flowe.