Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

27
COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Nov. 8 election nears, Biden has turned to an unlikely source for a solution: his predecessor’s playbook.

Biden last week invoked a Trump-era rule known as Title 42 -- which Biden's own Justice Department is fighting in court — to deny Venezuelans fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the border.

The rule, first invoked by Trump in 2020, uses emergency public health authority to allow the United States to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Under the new Biden administration policy, Venezuelans who walk or swim across America's southern border will be expelled and any Venezuelan who illegally enters Mexico or Panama will be ineligible to come to the United States. But as many as 24,000 Venezuelans will be accepted at U.S. airports, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia’s invasion in February.

Mexico has insisted that the U.S. admit one Venezuelan on humanitarian parole for each Venezuelan it expels to Mexico, according to a Mexican official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke condition of anonymity. So if the Biden administration paroles 24,000 Venezuelans to the U.S., Mexico would take no more than 24,000 Venezuelans expelled from the U.S.

The Biden policy marks an abrupt turn for the White House, which just weeks ago was lambasting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, both Republicans, for putting Venezuelan migrants “fleeing political persecution” on buses and planes to Democratic strongholds.

“These were children, they were moms, they were fleeing communism,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at the time.

Biden’s new policy has drawn swift criticism from immigrant advocates, many of them quick to point out the Trump parallels.

“Rather than restore the right to asylum decimated by the Trump administration ... the Biden administration has dangerously embraced the failures of the past and expanded upon them by explicitly enabling expulsions of Venezuelan migrants,” said Jennifer Nagda, policy director of the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.

The administration says the policy is aimed at ensuring a “lawful and orderly” way for Venezuelans to enter the U.S.

Why the turnaround?

For more than a year after taking office in January 2021, Biden deferred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which used its authority to keep in place the Trump-era declaration that a public health risk existed that warranted expedited expulsion of asylum-seekers.

Members of Biden’s own party and activist groups had expressed skepticism about the public health underpinnings for allowing Title 42 to remain in effect, especially when COVID-19 was spreading more widely within the U.S. than elsewhere.

After months of internal deliberations and preparations, the CDC on April 1 said it would end the public health order and return to normal border processing of migrants, giving them a chance to request asylum in the U.S.

Homeland Security officials braced for a resulting increase in border crossings.

But officials inside and outside the White House were conflicted over ending the authority, believing it effectively kept down the number of people crossing the border illegally, according to senior administration officials.

A court order in May that kept Title 42 in place due to a challenge from Republican state officials was greeted with quiet relief by some in the administration, according to officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal discussions.

The recent increase in migration from Venezuela, sparked by political, social and economic instability in the country, dashed officials’ hopes that they were finally seeing a lull in the chaos that had defined the border region for the past year.

By August, Venezuelans were the second-largest nationality arriving at the U.S. border after Mexicans. Given that U.S. tensions with Venezuela meant migrants from the country could not be sent back easily, the situation became increasingly difficult to manage.

So an administration that had rejected many Trump-era policies aimed at keeping out migrants, that had worked to make the asylum process easier and that had increased the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. now turned to Title 42.

It brokered a deal to send the Venezuelans to Mexico, which already had agreed to accept migrants expelled under Title 42 if they are from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador.

All the while, Justice Department lawyers continue to appeal a court decision that has kept Title 42 in place. They are opposing Republican attorneys general from more than 20 states who have argued that Title 42 is “the only safety valve preventing this Administration’s already disastrous border control policies from descending into an unmitigated catastrophe.”

Under Title 42, migrants have been expelled more than 2.3 million times from the U.S. after crossing the country’s land borders illegally from Canada or Mexico, though most try to come through Mexico.

The administration had announced it would stop expelling migrants under Title 42 starting May 23 and go back to detaining and deporting migrants who did not qualify to enter and remain in the U.S. — a longer process that allows migrants to request asylum in the U.S.

“We are extremely disturbed by the apparent acceptance, codification, and expansion of the use of Title 42, an irrelevant health order, as a cornerstone of border policy,” said Thomas Cartwright of Witness at the Border. “One that expunges the legal right to asylum.”

A separate lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union also is trying to end Title 42, an effort that could render the administration’s proposal useless.

“People have a right to seek asylum – regardless of where they came from, how they arrive in the United States, and whether or not they have family here," said ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt.

___

Long reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of immigration at https://apnews.com/hub/immigration

Recommended Stories

  • US shift on Venezuelan migrants fuels anxiety in Mexico

    Jose Maria Garcia Lara got a call asking if his shelter had room for a dozen Venezuelan migrants who were among the first expelled to Mexico under an expanded U.S. policy that denies rights to seek asylum. The phone call Thursday illustrates how the Biden administration's expansion of asylum restrictions to Venezuelans poses a potentially enormous challenge to already overstretched Mexican shelters. The U.S. agreed to let up to 24,000 Venezuelans apply online to fly directly to the U.S. for temporary stays but said it will also start returning to Mexico any who cross illegally — a number that reached 33,000 in September alone.

  • Major companies race to buy back stocks ahead of new corporate tax

    Major corporations are scrambling to repurchase their own shares before a new tax on stock buybacks passed as part of Democrats’ major spending bill over the summer goes into effect, an effort that may sap one of the bill’s main sources of revenue. Stock buybacks occur when a company buys its own shares, taking them…

  • Liz Truss latest news: Crispin Blunt becomes first Tory to publicly urge PM to go

    1p tax cut delayed as Bank backs Chancellor Sunak camp eyes path to Downing Street Tories 'risk voter desertion' over Brexit Janet Daley: The age of free money is over Join our Telegraph Politics WhatsApp group

  • Who is AOC? Learn more about progressive representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    AOC stands for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the initials of the Democratic representative from New York. Ocasio-Cortez is known for climate legislation.

  • Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora

    In Edison, New Jersey, a bulldozer, which has become a symbol of oppression of India’s Muslim minority, rolled down the street during a parade marking that country's Independence Day. At an event in Anaheim, California, a shouting match erupted between people celebrating the holiday and those who showed up to protest violence against Muslims in India. Indian Americans from diverse faith backgrounds have peacefully co-existed stateside for several decades.

  • Ada Limón, the New U.S. Poet Laureate, Talks About Poetry's Role in Recording the Pandemic, Her Favorite Nature Spots and the Last Thing That Made Her Cry

    Ada Limón, the new U.S. Poet Laureate, talks about poetry's role in recording the pandemic and the last thing that made her cry.

  • Nigeria election: Dangers of being religious in a religious nation

    Religious intolerance is topping debates in Nigeria with four months to go to elections.

  • 18-year-old arrested for 3 Midtown robberies, police say

    An 18-year-old was arrested for 3 separate robberies in Midtown, over the course of 3 days.

  • UN did not name Bangladesh PM as 'world's second best prime minister'

    Facebook posts shared hundreds of times in Bangladesh claim that the United Nations has named Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the "world's second best prime minister". This is false. A UN spokesperson said it does not grant such an award. As of October 16, 2022 there have been no official reports to support the claim. The claim was shared here on Facebook on September 23, 2022, alongside a photo of the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.It was shared on an unverified page for Z

  • New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control

    The new U.K. Treasury chief on Sunday insisted Prime Minister Liz Truss retains control of her government despite having to roll back her signature economic policies weeks into her premiership. Jeremy Hunt was drafted in to lead the Treasury after Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng amid rising pressure following the turbulent market reaction to the new administration’s “mini-budget.” “The prime minister’s in charge,” Hunt, a former foreign and health secretary, told the BBC when he was asked whether he now held all the power at Downing Street.

  • Ukraine's vast untapped gas reserves lined up to supply energy to Europe

    Ukraine is in talks with US drillers to pump gas from its vast untapped reserves to Europe and ease the region’s energy crisis by the end of the decade, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in separatist Donetsk

    Pro-Kremlin officials on Sunday blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor’s office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists as Russia's war nears the eight-month mark. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said Russian rockets struck a city across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, wounding six people.

  • Fed's George repeats call for steadier and slower path of rate hikes

    The Federal Reserve should more slowly and steadily raise interest rates to allow time for its policy actions to seep through the economy and minimize market volatility, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Friday. "I have been in the camp of steadier and slower to begin to see how those effects from the lag will unfold," George said during an event organized by S&P Global Ratings. "These large moves in the policy rate are likely to increase uncertainty around future policy actions...to the extent we can minimize this policy uncertainty during a time of heightened market volatility I think is particularly important," George added.

  • Pope extends reform process for year amid apathy, criticism

    Pope Francis has decided to extend by a year a lengthy global consultation of ordinary Catholics about the future of the Catholic Church, amid limited participation by the laity and seeming resistance to his reforms from the hierarchy. Francis announced Sunday that the planned 2023 gathering of bishops would now take place in two stages — one session in October 2023 and a second in October 2024 — to allow more time to find a way forward. Francis in 2021 formally opened a two-year consultation process on the topic of “synodality,” or a more decentralized structure of the church with the laity having a greater role.

  • $2.4B in New Mexico state land revenue driven by growth in renewable, fossil fuel energy

    The New Mexico State Land Office announced it made $2.4 billion in revenue for Fiscal Year 2022, mostly from energy development.

  • Latinas are an emerging force in Orange County politics

    Bolstered by district elections, Latinas are running for office and changing the face of the county's politics.

  • SpaceX no longer funding Ukrainian internet, Russia evacuates Kherson

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated that the company can no longer fund internet in Ukraine amid the high costs; Russia is evacuating Kherson as Ukraine fights to retake the region; and United Airlines is closing in on an order for over 100 widebody jets.

  • Russian soldiers killed in military range shooting; Elon Musk mulls Starlink in Ukraine: Updates

    Two men opened fire on Russian soldiers at a military firing range. Elon Musk continues to mull his Starlink network in Ukraine. Updates

  • S.Korea's Yoon calls for quick resumption of popular messaging, portal services

    South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday called for swift measures to resume all services offered by Kakao Corp and Naver Corp, a day after a fire at a data centre damaged their servers and caused outages. Service disruptions, some of which continued into Sunday, hit some of the country's most-used apps and websites, including Kakao messenger and the company's online payment, gaming and music streaming services. The outages highlighted how reliant South Korea is on Kakao messenger, which is the default form of communication for many government and business services.

  • Austin American-Statesman Letters to the Editor: Oct. 16, 2022

    Austin American-Statesman letters to the editor: Oct. 16, 2022