Biden turns to disasters agency for help with migrant crisis at US borders

David Millward
·4 min read
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announces deployment of FEMA at a press conference - AP/AP
Joe Biden has enlisted the US agency normally charged with handling natural disasters to tackle the dramatic rise in the number of unaccompanied children arriving at the US-Mexico border.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been brought in “to help receive, shelter and transport the children", Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

It will be deployed over the next 90 days to bolster the administration's efforts to tackle the growing humanitarian crisis on the US southern border.

Along with the coronavirus pandemic, the surge of migrants on the Mexico-US border represents the biggest challenge faced by the Biden administration.

According to the latest figures, around 8,500 children and teenagers are being accommodated in shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

But another 4,000 are being held in detention centres and jails, because the HHS shelters, where capacity was cut by 40 per cent because of Covid-19, are full.

It is estimated that 7,000 children arrived last month. With the pace quickening, as many as 700 have arrived in just the last few days.

Children are supposed to be transferred to the shelters within 72 hours by Customs and Border Protection. But this has proved impossible because of the dramatic increase in recent weeks.

“A Border Patrol facility is no place for a child,” Mr Mayorkas said, adding that the coronavirus protocols had made the task even more difficult.

During the election campaign, Mr Biden pledged to reverse many of the hard-line policies of the Trump administration, which saw children separated from their parents and held in cages in southern Texas.

On taking office Mr Biden has ordered families to be reunited and put a stop to the construction of Mr Trump's cherished border wall.

At the same time, however, the Department of Homeland Security has taken a tough line on single adults and complete families arriving at the border.

Last month federal agents made 100,000 arrests and detentions and this month the figure is expected to top 130,000.

The administration's difficulties have been further exacerbated by a court case in New York, in which prosecutors alleged that the Honduran president, Juan Orlando Hernandez, helped smuggle cocaine into the US.

Even though Mr Hernandez has not been charged, the allegations have complicated the administration's hopes of enlisting his help in stemming the tide of immigration from Central America.

Republican critics have blamed Mr Biden for what they describe as an immigration crisis, arguing that his reversal of Mr Trump's hardline approach has fuelled the migrant surge.

Louisiana senator Bill Cassidy told Fox News on Sunday that the Biden administration had sent a signal to migrants that the border was open.

"When people think they can get in, they begin sending their unaccompanied child across Mexico, where she may be kidnapped and trafficked," he said.

Back in Washington, the focus is turning to a hotly-contested bill to reform the country's election laws.

Dozens of Republican-controlled states have introduced legislation aimed at tightening the rules surrounding voting, arguing they are necessary for election integrity.

Democrats in turn have described the legislation as little more than a thinly-disguised attempt to make it harder for people - especially African-Americans and Latinos - to vote at all.

A bill to protect voting rights and prevent the partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts has been passed by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.

But it is unlikely to pass in the Senate because of a procedural hurdle, known as the filibuster, which means the measure will need the backing of 60 senators.

Stacey Abrams, who is seen as the architect of Democrat victories in Georgia, called for the filibuster to be lifted when the bill comes before the Senate.

"Protection of democracy is so fundamental that it should be exempt from the filibuster rules," she told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.

The filibuster is a tactic which enables Senators to block legislation by stringing out a debate.

In the past politicians have adopted tactics such as reciting Shakespeare and cataloguing recipes for fried oysters. It can be overruled if a measure has the backing of 60 members of the senate.

