Biden turns to former Trump officials on China competition bill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hans Nichols
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Gina Raimondo
    American politician

The Biden administration is enlisting former Trump officials on Monday to convince Congress to pass legislation bolstering America’s semiconductor industry.

Why it matters: Officials believe the bill will make American manufacturing more competitive with China. By coordinating with Trump officials, the Biden team is trying to depoliticize and add urgency to the legislation.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The bill has stalled because of differences between the House and the Senate on how much — and where — to spend billions of dollars to strengthen America's supply lines.

Driving the news: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is hosting H.R. McMaster, President Trump’s former national security adviser; Matthew Pottinger, another Trump NSC official; Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google; and members of Congress, including Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), on Monday for a virtual conversation about semiconductor manufacturing.

  • “This is clearly a national security issue, so we’ll be bringing together experts from both sides of the aisle, including Trump supporters,” Raimondo told Axios. “Every day that we wait is a day that we fall behind.”

  • “Best-case scenario is we get this done in the next couple of months,” she said. “The worst-case scenario is nothing happens.”

The backstory: Last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) took a procedural step to resolve differences between the House- and Senate-passed versions.

  • Both bills include some $52 billion to incentivize companies to build semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the U.S.

  • The Senate bill, which received 18 Republican votes, totaled $250 billion, and included money for other industries on the front lines of the U.S-China rivalry. In addition, it had funding to overhaul the National Science Foundation.

  • The House version grew to $335 billion and includes money for workers whose jobs have been outsourced, in addition to environmental and trade provisions. Only one Republican supported it.

The big picture: President Biden and his Cabinet have been hosting almost weekly events to press Congress to act on a China competitiveness bill.

  • He's also sought focus on his long-term proposals to address supply chain snarls that have led to the highest inflation in more than 40 years, especially in battleground states.

  • For a short-term fix, the White House considered, then rejected, sending Americans gas cards, Axios' Sophia Cai reported on Saturday.

  • On Monday, the president will address CEOs from a variety of industries at the Business Roundtable. He'll talk about his plans to lower costs and create union jobs.

Between the lines: The CEOs of ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips, along with other executives, have been invited to the White House for a separate event with senior Cabinet and economic officials on Monday, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

  • Biden officials have been warning oil and gas producers not to use high oil prices as a way to gouge customers at the pump.

  • A White House official said other expected attendees include clean-energy companies (Pattern and Invenergy) and refiners (Marathon Petroleum), as well as financial services (Visa, JP Morgan, Bank of America), food/agriculture (Land O’Lakes, Cargill) and manufacturing firms (Dow, U.S. Steel).

Go deeper: Lawmakers have been arguing that the war in Ukraine, and Western sanctions against Russia, have revealed the vulnerability of America’s supply lines, especially in semiconductors — used in everything from fighter jets to refrigerators.

  • Raimondo is trying to drive home a similar point.

  • “In three weeks, we have massively disrupted Russian military operations and economy by cutting off their access to crucial technology,” she said.

  • “I shudder to think what other countries can do to the United States of America, with so many of our semiconductors produced outside of the country.”

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Illegal $30K donation plot outlined at congressman's trial

    A close friend and supporter of a Nebraska congressman told a federal jury Friday that he acted as a middleman in a plot that funneled $30,000 from a Nigerian-born billionaire to the Republican lawmaker’s reelection campaign through straw donors. On the third day of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s trial in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, Toufic Baaklini said that he received the cash from the son of businessman Gilbert Chagoury, the source of the funds. Baaklini is a central figure in the case in which the nine-term congressman faces charges that he lied to and misled federal investigators about the illegal contributions, which he denies.

  • China is making new billionaires much faster than the U.S.

    China has been producing new billionaires — especially female billionaires — much faster than any other country in the world. Yes, but: The U.S., second by a large margin, produces billionaires and companies with much bigger global influence. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: China and the U.S. together have produced 55% of the world’s "known" billionaires, according to Hurun’s 2022 Global Rich List. China has more

  • Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 were ‘supreme dereliction of duty,’ Rep. Liz Cheney says

    Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that Donald Trump's actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol siege amounted to a "supreme dereliction of duty," and that the House committee investigating the insurrection may recommend "enhanced criminal penalties" for officials who failed to carry out their duties.

  • Zelenskyy's address to Congress was a 'rare moment of unity on Capitol Hill': Scott

    The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on "This Week."

  • Union workers at Chevron refinery prepare for strike on Monday

    The United Steelworkers union (USW) at the 245,000 barrel-per-day plant outside of San Francisco said in a notice to members that it has canceled a contract extension, "offered the company a safe and orderly shutdown," and was awaiting a reply from Chevron. Chevron is committed to continuing to negotiate toward an agreement, a spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday. Union officials were holding discussions on their next steps, a union official said.

  • Russia’s Bombing of Ukraine Continues as NATO Summit Looms

    President Joe Biden will head to the emergency NATO meeting later this week, though the White House said he doesn't plan to enter Ukraine.

  • Trump campaign ordered to pay ex-staffer more than $300,000 after trying to enforce an 'unconstitutional' nondisclosure agreement

    Former President Donald Trump's campaign must cover Alva Johnson's legal fees after trying to enforce an "unconstitutional" NDA, an arbitrator ruled.

  • Op-Ed: The sickening Republican smear campaign against Ketanji Brown Jackson

    Her credentials and qualifications to join the Supreme Court are beyond dispute. Yet the GOP is attacking Jackson, a Black woman, because she is a Biden nominee.

  • Mickey Rourke says Russia-Ukraine war is a 'nightmare kind of scenario,’ praises Klitschkos for fighting

    Mickey Rourke called the Russia-Ukraine war a “nightmare kind of scenario" in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital. He detailed how difficult it is to see his Ukrainian best friend in "pain" and praised the Klitschko brothers for fighting for their country.

  • Russia demands Ukrainian forces lay down arms in Mariupol

    Russia on Sunday called on Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms in the eastern port city of Mariupol where Moscow said a "terrible humanitarian catastrophe" was unfolding. "A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed," Mizintsev said. "All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol."

  • China and Europe grapple with new COVID-19 outbreaks

    CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer reports from London on how China and Europe are dealing with a new surge of COVID-19 infections.

  • Permanent Daylight Saving Time bill could stall in the House

    Permanent Daylight Saving Time bill could stall in the House

  • Pope says 'slaughters and atrocities' committed daily in Ukraine

    Pope Francis, continuing his implicit criticism of Russia, called the conflict in Ukraine an unjustified "senseless massacre" and urged leaders to stop "this repugnant war". "The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down," he told about 30,000 people in St. Peter's Square for his weekly Sunday address and blessing. "It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated," Francis said in his latest strong condemnation of the war, which has so far avoided mentioning Russia by name.

  • Chinese military says U.S. destroyer's passage through Taiwan Strait 'provocative'

    The U.S. destroyer Ralph Johnson's sail-through of the Taiwan Strait on March 17 was a "provocative" act by the United States and sent the wrong signals to pro-Taiwan independence forces, the Chinese military said on Saturday. Such an act was "very dangerous", a Chinese military spokesperson said in a statement, adding that troops were organised to monitor the Ralph Johnson's passage. China says Taiwan is the most sensitive and important issue in its relations with the United States.

  • Biden admin considered sending out pre-paid gas cards to ease pain at the pump

    Biden admin considered sending out pre-paid gas cards to ease pain at the pump

  • Germany calls for new talks on transatlantic trade deal

    Germany's finance minister has called for fresh talks over a free trade agreement between the European Union and the United States, a newspaper reported on Sunday, aiming to revive discussions halted by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump ended negotiations over the so-called Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) and instead pressed a number of trade disputes with the EU.

  • Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 'shake their waists like nobody's business' as they begin Caribbean tour with dancing

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were “shaking their waists like nobody’s business” in Belize on Sunday as they put protests over the “colonial overtones” of their tour behind them.

  • Social Security Raise Letting You Down? Do This to Boost Your Buying Power

    Last October, seniors on Social Security got some good news -- that their benefits would be increasing by 5.9% in 2022, marking the largest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) recipients had gotten in years. If your Social Security raise has been falling short so far this year, you're in good company. Here's an easy way to boost your income -- and prevent a scenario where you end up struggling financially.

  • US says it's 'profoundly disappointed' after Syria's Assad visits UAE

    The U.S. State Department said it was "profoundly disappointed and troubled" by Syrian President Bashar Assad's official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)."We urge states considering engagement with the Assad regime to weigh carefully the horrific atrocities visited by the regime on the Syrians over the last decade, as well as the regime's continuing efforts to deny much of the country access to humanitarian aid and security," State...

  • While cameras rolled, he set fire to a New Orleans mansion owned by Beyoncé. Who is he?

    The Garden District mansion cost $84,000 to build in 1926. The home is currently listed for sale for more than $4 million.