President Joe Biden stumbled through parts of his Tuesday briefing on Hurricane Ida, leaving the definition of a tornado unclear.

Biden visited New York and New Jersey to observe the damage caused in recent days by Hurricane Ida. He discussed the impact of the storm, as well as other devastating weather incidents around the nation and how they relate to climate change.

"We've got to make sure that we don't leave any community behind, and it's all across the country," Biden said at a press conference in New Jersey.

Biden began to describe damage from tornadoes to communities in the middle of the country.

BIDEN VISITS LOUISIANA TO SURVEY HURRICANE IDA DAMAGE

"The members of Congress know, from their colleagues in Congress that, uh, you know, the, looks like a tornado, they don't call them that anymore, that hit the crops and wetlands in the middle of the country, in Iowa and Nevada. It's just across the board."

He discussed how the administration could help build back communities following the damage from the hurricane.

"One of the things that today I'm going to ask you about ... is about how we're going to build back, and we're going to build back realizing what the status of the climate is now, what the trajectory of it is going to be, and we can no longer, we all know, we can't just build back to what it was before."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The administration requested $24 billion for aid related to the aftermath of Ida and other natural disasters. Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure plan is pending in Congress.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Joe Biden, Hurricane, New York

Original Author: Matthew Miller

Original Location: Biden twisted inside out as he claims people don't say 'tornado' anymore