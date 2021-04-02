Biden U.S. infrastructure ideas popular, but support for plan is partisan: Reuters/Ipsos poll

  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden holds Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington
  • FILE PHOTO: Cars drive along the NJ 495 route while road work signs are seen on the roadside, in Union City
1 / 2

Biden U.S. infrastructure ideas popular, but support for plan is partisan: Reuters/Ipsos poll

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden holds Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Kahn
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Chris Kahn

NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan is loaded with road repairs, internet upgrades and other initiatives that are widely popular on their own, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, but U.S. public support declines when the initiatives are packed into a Democratic bill and sold as a Biden-backed plan.

The March 31-April 1 national opinion poll highlights the challenges facing Biden and fellow Democrats in Congress as they roll out the American Jobs Plan in front of Republican opposition and a hyper-partisan American public.

While most Americans, including many Republicans, like the ideas in the plan in general, they are less likely to support legislation written by Democrats to make those ideas a reality, the poll shows.

Democrats control both chambers of Congress by narrow margins, and the prospects for passage could be difficult if Republicans line up against the plan.

Republican leaders have been sharply critical of the planned expansion of federal spending, especially if it is financed with tax increases. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the plan "another Trojan horse for far-left demands."

Some Democratic leaders also have raised issues.

Economists at Georgetown University estimate a $1.5 trillion infrastructure investment could create 15 million jobs.

The poll found:

- 79% of Americans supported a government overhaul of American roadways, railroads, bridges, and ports.

- 71% supported a plan to extend high-speed internet to all Americans.

- 68% supported an initiative to replace every lead pipe in the country.

- 66% supported tax credits for renewable energy.

Americans also were largely supportive of ways that Biden has proposed to pay for his massive infrastructure bill. According to the poll, 64% of U.S adults supported a tax hike on corporations and large businesses, and 56% supported ending tax breaks for the fossil fuel industry.

However, public support appeared to dip when the survey switched from general questions about infrastructure to more specific queries about a Biden-endorsed plan.

Only 45% of Americans said they would support a jobs and infrastructure plan that was "recently released by the Biden administration." Another 27% said they were opposed and the remaining 28% said they were not sure.

The decline in support appears to be mostly a partisan reaction: only about two in 10 Republicans and three in 10 independents said they supported a Biden infrastructure plan, compared with seven out of 10 Democrats.

Republicans and independents also have expressed very little trust this year in the Democratic-led Congress.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll in February found that 57% of Republicans and 53% of independents said they had “hardly any confidence at all” in the legislative branch.

In short, while Americans generally want road repairs and other improvements, many are skeptical of Congress’ ability to put a good infrastructure plan together, and most Republicans are opposed to a reform that was written by Democrats.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,005 American adults, including 398 who identified as Republicans or Republican-leaning independents and 445 Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents. The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 4 percentage points.

(Reporting by Chris Kahn in New York; Editing by Heather Timmons and Howard Goller)

Recommended Stories

  • Rapid global heating is hurting farm productivity, study finds

    Research shows rising temperatures since 1960s have acted as handbrake to agricultural yield of crops and livestock A wheat farm in Dixon, Illinois. With the global population set to rise to more than 9bn by 2050, the UN estimates food production will have to increase by about 70%. Photograph: Jim Young/Reuters The climate crisis is already eating into the output of the world’s agricultural systems, with productivity much lower than it would have been if humans hadn’t rapidly heated the planet, new research has found. Advances in technology, fertilizer use and global trade have allowed food production to keep pace with a booming global population since the 1960s, albeit with gross inequities that still leave millions of people suffering from malnutrition. But rising temperatures in this time have acted as a handbrake to farming productivity of crops and livestock, according to the new research, published in Nature Climate Change. Productivity has actually slumped by 21% since 1961, compared to if the world hadn’t been subjected to human-induced heating. With the global population set to rise to more than 9 billion by 2050, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization has estimated that food production will have to increase by about 70%, with annual crop production increasing by almost one 1bn tonnes and meat production soaring by more than 200m tonnes a year by this point. Meanwhile, global temperatures are rising at a rate that scientists warn is extremely dangerous for human civilization. “The impact already is larger than I thought it would be,” said Ariel Ortiz-Bobea, an economist at Cornell University who led the research. “It was a big surprise to me. The worry I have is that research and development in agriculture takes decades to translate into higher productivity. The projected temperature increase is so fast I don’t know if we are going to keep pace with that.” The research measured productivity by inputs – such as labor, fertilizer and equipment – and the output in food they produce, using a model to determine how climate change has influenced this relationship. While farming has generally become far more efficient in recent decades, it is increasingly menaced by heatwaves that exhaust farm workers and wither certain crops. Extreme weather events and drought can also affect the output of a farm, particularly smaller operations in poorer countries. In 2019, scientists who analyzed the top 10 global crops that provide the majority of our food calories found that climate change is reducing the worldwide production of staples such as rice and wheat. Again, less affluent countries are suffering worst from this situation. The intensification of farming to boost output has in itself caused major environmental damage, through the deforestation of grazing land, loss of valuable topsoil, pollution from pesticides and the release of vast amounts of greenhouse gases that contribute to global heating. “Ultimately we want to increase productivity in a changing climate but a bad way to do that is by increasing inputs such as land and water,” said Ortiz-Bobea. “If we were more productive we could produce more with less of an environmental footprint.” Weston Anderson, a researcher of food security and climate at Columbia University who was not involved in the study, said the new research provides fresh insight into the magnitude of the impact upon agriculture. “The regions that this paper highlights as experiencing the largest reductions in agricultural productivity – Central America and the Sahel – contain some of the least food secure countries in the world, which is a real concern,” he said. “It means that populations that were already food insecure are shouldering the heaviest burden of climate change, and highlights the importance of doing all that we can to improve agricultural production in these vulnerable regions immediately.”

  • Analysis: Millennials and global consumers push U.S. companies to get political

    A push to attract young and diverse talent and global consumers is behind some of corporate America's willingness to speak out on politically charged issues like Georgia's new voting law, executives and corporate governance experts said. Georgia's decision last month to strengthen identification requirements for absentee ballots and make it a misdemeanor to offer food and water to voters waiting in line, among other changes, drew condemnation from many U.S. companies this week, including Microsoft Corp and Citigroup. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a public memo that his decision to speak out was informed by discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community.

  • How COVID is dealing Pope Francis a double blow this Holy Week

    The pandemic has not only left the "People's Pope" almost entirely without his flock, but Church collection plates distinctly light for a year.

  • Jobs Data Is ‘Good News’ That Raises Fed Stakes: Investors React

    (Bloomberg) -- Stronger-than-forecast March hiring pushed up U.S. stock futures on Friday and sowed optimism among investing professionals who said vaccines, easing lockdowns and ongoing government stimulus bode well for markets after the S&P 500 surged past 4,000. Several warned the pace of growth will eventually pressure the Federal Reserve, which has vowed years of near-zero rates.“We were expecting a big number and today’s jobs report delivered in a major way,” said Eric Merlis, head of global markets trading at Citizens Bank. “It is the flip side of what we saw for March of last year and another clear sign that the U.S. economy is on a strong path to recovery.”Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 last month and February employment was revised up to a 468,000 gain, according to a Labor Department report Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 6%, as the workforce participation rate edged higher. June contracts on the S&P 500, trading in an abbreviated Good Friday session, extended gains, rising 0.6% to 4,030.5 as of 8:53 a.m. in New York.Here’s what investors and strategists were saying:Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management“With 280,000 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector added, it is a clear signal that pockets of the economy that have been hit by pandemic restrictions are starting to come back to life,” he said. “Overall, the payroll data suggests that the labor market has begun to turn around, but we still have a long way to go.”Michael Shaoul, chief executive officer at Marketfield Asset Management LLC “The overall picture adds to the sense that monetary and fiscal policy are out of whack with the overall economy,” he said. “Although we understand that this is currently an explicit aim of both the Federal Reserve and Biden administration, the odds of unintended consequences has increased.”Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics“Overall, particular segments of the labor market -- like leisure & hospitality and education -- remain weak because of the ongoing restrictions. But the opposite is true in many other sectors, with job openings soaring and voluntary quit rates already back to pre-pandemic levels. The upshot is that an acceleration in wage growth in those better-placed sectors could add to the upward pressure on prices this year.”Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services“The initial knee-jerk reaction is positive. For today, the market is focused on this reinforcing that the economy is going to be strong and that strength should help corporate profitability as a whole. We still think there will be this tug-of-war over the coming months over this really positive economic data and how much good data before the Fed flinches or changes their posture?”Priya Misra, global head of interest-rate strategy at TD Securities“This is an overall very solid report. Headline, participation, even average hourly earnings -- all good news. I think it is justifying the rise in Treasury rates, but the market is too optimistic about Fed hikes.”“We still like the 5-year sector and think it will struggle to go over 1%. The long-end is tougher. The deficit is $3.6 trillion this year, so will need to attract people for all the Treasury auctions coming up. Still forecasting 10s to reach 2% later this year.”Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group“The uptrend in rates will likely resume. As life is always a trade off, markets and the economy are as well. The better the economy gets, the higher rates go, which itself will eventually become its own speed bump if it continues,” he said. “Equities will continue to be an either/or market. If rates rise, the Nasdaq will underperform everything else, and vice versa.”Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank, told Bloomberg TV and Radio“When the year is all set and done, we’ll see the United States economy growing at a more rapid pace than China for the first time in over 40 years.”“The big hope is that this growth is sustainable, that it’s not inflationary. Of course, there’s going to be imbalances, but from a global growth standpoint, the U.S. is definitely in the lead.”Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.“While we still have a long way to go to repair the damage that was done to the economy last year, we’re making good progress.” “The improving job market should increase consumer spending and that coupled with the twin tailwinds of continued monetary and fiscal stimulus is what is going to propel the stock market higher this year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Founder of firm hired to conduct Arizona election audit promoted election fraud theories

    The Arizona Senate has hired Cyber Ninjas, whose CEO has promoted election fraud claims, to oversee the recount of Maricopa County's ballots.

  • Pope makes surprise visit to homeless getting COVID-19 vaccine in Vatican

    Pope Francis paid a surprise visit on Friday to homeless and poor people from Rome getting free COVID-19 vaccinations in the Vatican. Pictures released by the Vatican showed the 84-year-old pontiff greeting doctors, nurses, charity workers and vaccine recipients in a make-shift clinic in the Vatican's audience hall, largely disused because of the pandemic. About 800 homeless or needy people have received the free vaccine so far and at least 400 more will get it, the Vatican said.

  • Seven detention officers fired after death of Texas inmate

    Marvin Scott III was arrested March 14 on a charge of possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana. He died in custody on the same day.

  • How the meteor that killed dinosaurs created modern forests

    A cataclysmic asteroid strike 66 million years ago off the Yucatán Peninsula changed tropical forests in distinct ways revealed in extensive new fossil evidence. Why it matters: The new study may help to determine how the tropical forests of South America — contributors to the global climate, rich with species and a lifeline for tens of millions of people — emerged and how they may be shaped by the pressures of climate change today.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."This single historical accident changed the ecological and evolutionary trajectory of the rainforest forever," says Carlos Jaramillo, a paleontologist at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama and co-author of the study published today in Science."Without the meteorite, living in the tropical forest today would be very different."What they found: Over 12 years, Jaramillo and his colleagues collected and analyzed more than 6,000 specimens of fossilized leaves and 50,000 fossilized pollen samples in Colombia spanning the Late Cretaceous and early Paleogene period.The researchers measured changes in the density of leaf veins, the diversity of insect damage and other attributes to quantify how the forest plants' diversity and structure changed from the impact.Before the Chicxulub impact event, the forests were a mix of flowering plants, ferns and conifers with an open canopy that allowed light to pour into the forest.After the impact, 45% of the plant species went extinct (pollen fossils for the species vanished in the record) and flowering plants came to dominate a more closed canopy, forming the forests seen today.The big question: Why did the forests go in that new direction instead of returning to their pre-impact state, especially since the climate was similar in both periods?Jaramillo offers three possibilities: The disappearance of dinosaurs, which flattened the forest floor and fed on the canopy, reduced competition for light between plants and allowed flowering flora to take off. Ash from the impact brought phosphorus to the ground, creating a rich niche for fast-growing, nitrogen-fixing flowering plants to take off. Jaramillo says the team plans to collect samples of soil preserved in rocks to measure their nutrient content.Another is that conifers that evolved to be canopy trees in the tropics went extinct, whereas flowering plants were diversifying and "doing all sorts of things," he says.The big picture: It took 6 million to 7 million years for the diversity of plants in the forest to return to levels before the collision."The lesson that comes out of these studies looking at rebuilding is that diversity doesn't come back right away," says Sean Gulick, who studies the Chicxulub impact and its effect on marine ecology at the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics and wasn't involved in the new research.The findings are in line with other studies that found it took millions of years to reestablish the diversity of marine plankton after the impact, he says.The bottom line: "The modern-day climatic crises we’re creating are geologically going to appear very fast in the record millions of years from now," Gulick says, pointing to the current rates of species extinction."We’re going to take a very long time to come back to the same level of diversity, and it is very likely it won’t look the same."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'Every step of the way': McConnell pledges battle over Biden infrastructure plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday faced the prospect of all-out political war with Republicans over his $2 trillion blueprint to revitalize America's infrastructure, with a top Democrat also offering only partial support over how to pay for the package. A day after the Democratic president unveiled his "American Jobs Plan" in Pittsburgh, the Senate's top Republican said Biden has no public mandate for the proposal and predicted that Republicans would not support it. "I'm going to fight them every step of the way, because I think this is the wrong prescription for America," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told a news conference in Owensboro, Kentucky.

  • Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10th inning as fans return

    Julian Merryweather had to get used to fans in the stands, having debuted last summer in an empty ballpark. The Toronto Blue Jays turned Yankee Stadium as silent as it was during a 2020 season played without fans. Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double, Merryweather struck out the side on 11 pitches in the bottom half, and the Blue Jays took advantage of the second year of COVID-era rule starting starting extra innings with a runner on to beat New York 3-2 Thursday in the major league opener.

  • Every state needs nurses. But when my military family moves, my license might not apply.

    My husband’s assignment is only 18 months long, so we’ll pack up again this December. And I'll need to spend more time and money to do my job.

  • USS Johnston: Sub dives to deepest-known shipwreck

    A submersible has reached the USS Johnston, which lies 6.5km beneath the waves in the Pacific.

  • Air Force general says of Army’s long range precision fires goal: ‘It’s stupid’

    The head of Air Force Global Strike Command had some harsh words about the Army's plan to base long-range missiles in the Pacific.

  • Matt Gaetz advocated drug-testing recipients of public assistance, but a new report alleges the lawmaker used ecstasy

    A Times report included an allegation that Gaetz used the drug before sexual encounters he paid for. Gaetz has denied the allegations against him.

  • The Real-Life Schitt’s Creek Motel Is Listed for $1.6 Million

    The Emmy-winning show was filmed in Orangeville, Ontario

  • 'Mommy, I Have Bad News': For Child Migrants, Mexico Can Be the End of the Road

    CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — The children tumbled out of a white van, dazed and tired, rubbing sleep from their eyes. They had been on their way north, traveling without their parents, hoping to cross the border into the United States. They never made it. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Detained by Mexican immigration officers, they were brought to a shelter for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez, marched in single file and lined up against a wall for processing. For them, this facility about 1 mile from the border is the closest they will get to the United States. “‘Mommy, I have bad news for you,’” one of the girls at the shelter, Elizabeth, 13, from Honduras, recalled telling her mother on the phone. “‘Don’t cry, but Mexican immigration caught me.’” The children are part of a growing wave of migrants hoping to find a way into the United States. If they make it across the border, they can try to present their case to U.S. authorities, go to school and one day find work and help relatives back home. Some can reunite with parents waiting there. But for those caught before crossing the border, the long road north ends in Mexico. If they are from elsewhere in the country, as a growing number are because of the economic toll of the pandemic, they can be picked up by a relative and taken home. But most of them are from Central America, propelled north by a life made unsustainable by poverty, violence, natural disasters and the pandemic, and encouraged by the Biden administration’s promise to take a more generous approach to immigration. They will wait in shelters in Mexico, often for months, for arrangements to be made. Then, they will be deported. The journey north is not an easy one and the children who brave it have to grow up fast. At the shelter, most of them are teenagers, but some are as young as 5. Traveling alone, without parents — in groups of children, or with a relative or a family friend — they may run into criminal networks that often take advantage of migrants, and into border officers determined to stop them. But they keep trying, by the thousands. “There is a big flow, for economic reasons, and it will not stop until people’s lives in these countries improve,” said José Alfredo Villa, director of the Nohemí Álvarez Quillay shelter for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez. In 2018, 1,318 children were admitted into shelters for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez, local authorities said. By 2019, the number of admissions had grown to 1,510 children, though it dipped to 928 last year because of the pandemic. But in the first 2 1/2 months of this year, the number has soared to 572 — a rate that, if kept up for the rest of the year, would far surpass 2019, the highest year on record. When children enter the shelter, their schooling stops, the staff unable to provide classes for so many children coming from different countries and different educational backgrounds. Instead, the children fill their days with art classes, where they often draw or paint photos of their home countries. They watch television, play in the courtyard or complete chores to help the shelter run, like laundry. The scene in Ciudad Juárez, across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas, tells only one part of a larger story that is playing out all along the border’s nearly 2,000 miles. Elizabeth, the 13-year-old from Villanueva, Honduras, said that when Mexican authorities detained her in early March, she thought of her mother in Maryland and how disappointed she would be. When she called from the shelter, her mother was ecstatic at first, thinking she had crossed, Elizabeth said; then, on hearing the news, her mother burst into tears. “I told her not to cry,” Elizabeth said. “We would see each other again.” The New York Times agreed to use the middle names of all unaccompanied minors interviewed to protect their identities. Their family circumstances and the outlines of their cases were confirmed by caseworkers at the shelter who are in touch with their relatives and with authorities in their countries to arrange for their deportation. If Elizabeth had made it across the river into Texas, her life would be different now. Even if apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, she would have been released to her mother and given a court date to present her asylum case. The success of her asylum application would not be a given. In 2019, 71% of all cases involving unaccompanied minors resulted in deportation orders. But many never turn up for their hearings; they dodge authorities and slip into the population, to live lives of evasion. For the majority of children in the shelter, being caught in Mexico means only one thing: deportation to their home country in Central America. About 460 children were deported from shelters in Juárez in the first three months of the year, according to Villa, the shelter director. And they often wait for months as Mexican officials routinely struggle to gain the cooperation of Central American countries to coordinate deportations, he said. Elizabeth has no idea who will take care of her if she is sent back to Honduras. Her father walked out on the family when she was born, she said, and the grandmother she lived with is dying. When Elizabeth’s mother left in 2017, it broke her, she said. The mother had taken out loans to support Elizabeth. When loan sharks came after the family seeking repayment, she went to the United States to look for work, Elizabeth said. “When my mother left, I felt my heart left, my soul,” she said, crying. Elizabeth’s mother landed a good job in landscaping in Maryland and wanted to spare her daughter the treacherous journey to the United States. But when the grandmother’s health left her unable to care for Elizabeth, it was the girl’s turn to say goodbye. Elizabeth said she doubted whether she would ever see her grandmother again. In early March, Elizabeth made it to the Rio Grande, on Mexico’s northern border. She began wading toward Texas when local authorities caught her and pulled her out of the water. Mexican immigration officials dropped her off at the Nohemí Álvarez Quillay shelter, which is named after an Ecuadorean girl who died by suicide at another shelter in Juárez in 2014 after being detained. She was 12, and on her way to reunite with parents who had lived in New York City since she was a toddler. In mid-March, two weeks after her arrival, Elizabeth celebrated her 13th birthday at the shelter. As shelter staff cut the cake for Elizabeth — the children are prohibited from handling sharp objects — three more children were dropped off by immigration authorities, just hours after the eight who had arrived that morning. They watched cartoons as they waited for shelter officials to register them. Elizabeth’s best friend since she arrived, Yuliana, 15, was by her side, apprehended by Mexican authorities in December when she tried to cross the border carrying her 2-year-old cousin and tugging on the hand of her 4-year-old cousin. Yuliana is from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, one of the most violence-wracked cities in the world. Both girls said they had seen a parent struggle to put food on the table before making the tough decision to migrate to the United States. And both felt that their failure to cross had upturned the tremendous expectations that had been placed on them: to reunite with a lonely parent, to work and to send money to family members left behind. For the girls, home is not a place — Honduras or the United States. Home is where their families are. That is where they want to be. “My dream is to get ahead and raise my family,” Yuliana said. “It is the first thing, to help my mother and my brothers. My family.” The day she left San Pedro Sula to join her father in Florida, she said, her mother made her promise one thing. “She asked me never to forget her,” Yuliana said. “And I answered that I could never, because I was leaving for her.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Australia: Geologist beaten up by 'angriest octopus' on beach

    In a video, the octopus can be seen in shallow waters lashing out at geologist Lance Karlson.

  • Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank

    Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday. During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly showed nude photos of women to lawmakers and bragged about his sexual exploits

    CNN reported that Gaetz showed lawmakers, both in private and on the House floor, nude photos of women he said he slept with.

  • Latino Activists Protest Renaming Illinois School after Barack and Michelle Obama

    Latino activists are pushing to keep former president Barack Obama’s name off a school building in Illinois over his broken promises on immigration as the Waukegan Board of Education looks to rename two of its schools, Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Daniel Webster Middle School. The board formed renaming committees for the schools named after Jefferson, who owned slaves, and Webster, who supported slavery. The committees, comprised of community, students, and staff, proposed that Barack Obama and the former first lady, Michelle Obama, be added to a final list of new names being considered for Thomas Jefferson Middle School. District 60 school-board member Edgar Castellanos, who came to the U.S. undocumented as a child, said he would “not be part of renaming a school after someone who did not and does not represent the undocumented community,” according to ABC 7 Chicago. Activist Julie Contreras, who works with a group that operates shelters for undocumented children at the southern border, is organizing protests against naming the school for the former president and first lady, saying President Obama did not follow through on his vows to help the immigrant community. “From the time Barack Obama became president until 2017 when he left, he today is still the highest-ranking president with deportations in our nation,” Contreras said, according to ABC 7. “We feel that Barack Obama did disservice to us. He denied us, and he didn’t stop the deportations, the way he promised.” “If you’re removing the name of Thomas Jefferson — one oppressor — the name of Obama is another oppressor and our families do not want to see that name,” Contreras said. Latino community members protested outside the meeting’s doors on Tuesday. School-board president Brandon Ewing said that while he doesn’t personally object to the Obamas’ name being used he has “to be aware of the concerns.” According to the report, while a final decision on the name has not been made, others at the meeting supported another finalist in the running for renaming the school, the late congressman and civil-rights icon John Lewis.