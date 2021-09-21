Biden at U.N.: 'For the first time in 20 years' the U.S. is not at war
On Tuesday, President Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly in a speech that addressed "the greatest challenges of our time," including COVID-19, climate change and armed conflict. "I stand here today, for the first time in 20 years, with the U.S. not at war," the president told delegates, "all the unmatched strength, energy and commitment, will and resources of our nation are now fully and squarely focused on what's ahead of us."