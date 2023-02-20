Daily Briefing: Biden in Ukraine

President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv Monday morning ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine. Also in the news: A look at the bird flu as an outbreak heads into its second year. "All Quiet on the Western Front" won seven prizes at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author. I can't stop watching this "American Idol" audition.

Here's Monday's news.

Biden make surprise trip to Ukraine

President Joe Biden walked next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv Monday morning in an unexpected appearance. The meeting in Ukraine's capital city is Biden's first visit to the war-torn country since Russia's invasion nearly one year ago. The president was scheduled to visit Poland on Monday to mark the one-year anniversary and to assure the Ukrainian people that the U.S. will stand with them for as long as it takes. Read more

The visit occurred amid some concerns about China: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said from the Munich Security Conference over the weekend that the Chinese – who a year ago declared their friendship with Russia has "no limits'' – are pondering expanding their backing of Moscow, which so far has not included weapons.

As the war in Ukraine reaches its one-year mark, some lawmakers in Washington are raising concerns about arms support falling into terrorists' hands and dollars into corrupt officials' pockets.

Also from Munich: Vice President Kamala Harris announced during the conference that the U.S. is formally accusing Russia of crimes against humanity. Highlighting “gruesome acts of murder, torture, rape, and deportation,” and “execution-style killings,” Harris said “there is no doubt” that Russia committed crimes against humanity.

👉 More world news: Secretary of State Blinken toured Turkey’s earthquake zone.

US President Joe Biden (L) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on February 20, 2023.

North Korea conducts second missile test in 3 days

A briefing of the U.N. Security Council is scheduled for late Monday after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles in its second weapons test in three days. Monday's firings drew quick condemnation from its rivals and prompted Tokyo to request an emergency meeting of the Security Council. North Korea also fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Saturday and has threatened an unprecedented response to U.S.-South Korean military drills. South Korea said the two missiles were launched from a western coastal town, and Japan said the missiles fell into the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. More on this.

Story continues

More news to know now

🌤 What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Ohio train derailment: Train CEO visits East Palestine

The president of Norfolk Southern made a visit to East Palestine, Ohio, on Saturday following criticism from residents and political leaders about the company’s response to the fiery derailment of a freight train carrying toxic materials earlier this month. Gov. Mike DeWine earlier said Alan Shaw needed to go to East Palestine and answer questions after company officials skipped a Wednesday public meeting, saying they were worried about physical threats. Meanwhile, DeWine announced Friday the Federal Emergency Management Agency will send a team to East Palestine in the wake of evacuations and amid lingering health concerns. Read more

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan left, walks with his staff through East Palestine, Ohio. Residents of the Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment are demanding to know if they're safe from the toxic chemicals that spilled or were burned off to avoid an even bigger disaster.

Bird flu costs accumulate as outbreak enters second year

With the ongoing bird flu outbreak entering its second year and the spring migratory season looming, there is no end in sight to stopping cases of the avian influenza. And there is little farmers can do beyond the steps they have already taken to try to keep the virus out. The outbreak has already cost the government roughly $661 million and added to consumers’ pain. In addition to the cost of the government response and rising prices for eggs, chicken and turkey, farmers who raise those animals have easily lost more than $1 billion, said an agricultural economist, though no one has calculated the total cost to the industry yet. Read more

Guaranteed basic income pilot programs are growing around the country, and community leaders are doing something about it.

The price of a dozen eggs is seen at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Jan. 10, 2023. The ongoing bird flu outbreak has cost the U.S. government roughly $661 million and added to consumers' pain at the grocery store after more than 58 million birds were slaughtered to limit the spread of the virus.

Just for subscribers:

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins 2023 Daytona 500

After all the adversity and a long stretch of futility, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. can now call himself a Daytona 500 champion. Stenhouse, driving the No. 47 Chevrolet, edged reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in double overtime to etch himself among the legends of racing with a victory in NASCAR's most famous race. Stenhouse notched his third career Cup victory 199 races after first celebrating at Daytona. He had been winless in the series since capturing the summer race at Daytona in 2017. Read more

Country newbie Breland performed the national anthem at the Daytona 500.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. climbs the fence at Daytona International Speedway after winning the 2023 Daytona 500 to snap a 199-race winless drought.

📷 Photo of the day: BAFTAs 2023 📷

Antiwar German movie "All Quiet on the Western Front" won seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, building the somber drama's momentum as awards season rolls toward its climax at next month's Oscars. Irish tragicomedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and rock biopic "Elvis" took four prizes each. Read more about the winners here and click here for more stunning photos from the red carpet.

Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate the Princess of Wales pose for photographers upon arrival at the 76th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023

One more thing

All-Star Game: Team Giannis captain Giannis Antetokounmpo holds up the NBA All-Star Game Trophy.

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here. Want to send Nicole a note? Shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com or follow along with her musings on Twitter. Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine, Russia, China, North Korea, Turkey, Biden, Blinken, BAFTAs, Ohio train derailment: Daily Briefing