Biden: Ukraine's Zelenskyy didn’t want to hear US info on possible Russian invasion: live updates

Ella Lee, USA TODAY
President Joe Biden, speaking to donors at a Democratic fundraiser in Los Angeles, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “didn’t want to hear it” when U.S. intelligence gathered information that Russia was preparing to invade.

The remarks came as Biden was talking about his work to rally and solidify support for Ukraine as the war continues into its fourth month.

“Nothing like this has happened since World War II. I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain he” — meaning Russian President Vladimir Putin — “was going to go in, off the border.”

“There was no doubt,” Biden said. “And Zelenskyy didn’t want to hear it.”

Although Zelenskyy has inspired people with his leadership during the war, his preparation for the invasion — or lack thereof — has remained a controversial issue.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of Ukraine's President's Office, responded to Biden's comments Saturday in Interfax Ukraine, saying that while the level of aggression from Russia was a shock, the country quickly rallied its military presence to fight back.

"Ukraine understood the intentions of the Russians, expected one or another aggressive scenario, prepared for it, which sharply broke the original Russian plans," Podoliak wrote to Interfax. "I think it is pointless to blame the country, which is more than 100 days (into) a full-fledged war against a much more resourceful opponent, if key countries have failed to prevent the militaristic appetites of the Russian Federation, knowing them well."

A cyclist rides by an apartment building heavily damaged by a rocket on June 09, 2022, in Sloviansk, Ukraine. Despite the damage and fire caused by the attack, which occurred about a week ago, about 15 residents, mostly elderly, remain in the building. In recent weeks, Russia has concentrated its firepower on Ukraine's Donbas region, where it has long backed two separatist regions at war with the Ukrainian government since 2014.
A cyclist rides by an apartment building heavily damaged by a rocket on June 09, 2022, in Sloviansk, Ukraine. Despite the damage and fire caused by the attack, which occurred about a week ago, about 15 residents, mostly elderly, remain in the building. In recent weeks, Russia has concentrated its firepower on Ukraine's Donbas region, where it has long backed two separatist regions at war with the Ukrainian government since 2014.

Latest developments:

►At least two civilians have been hospitalized following Russian shelling on the outskirts of Ukraine’s second largest city, according to regional emergency services.

►Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told the BBC that Ukrainian forces were losing between 100 and 200 troops a day.

►Intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine is prompting hundreds of people to flee further west.

German IRIS-T air defense system to arrive in Ukraine in October, ambassador says

A German modern air defense system will arrive in Ukraine in October, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk told Ukraine’s Novoye Vremya Saturday.

"The IRIS-T system is the only thing I have thanked the Chancellor and the government for in recent months,” Melnyk said, according to NV. “We have been working on it since the first days of the war. This system is the coolest in the world.”

Melnyk added that the cost of the system is some $1 million euros, which will be paid for out of the German Ministry of Defense’s budget to help Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the deal earlier this month, saying the nation would give Ukraine the “most modern air defense system available in Germany.”

"In this way, we will give Ukraine the opportunity to protect the entire city from Russian air raids," Scholz said at the time, according to European Pravda.

Ukraine soccer club Shakhtar survives into 9th year of exile

The story of Shakhtar Donetsk — playing only away games since conflict in its Donbas region started in 2014 and the full invasion by Russia shut down Ukrainian soccer this year — might be unique in world soccer.

Shakhtar’s sporting director Darijo Srna told The Associated Press his club was “the only one in the history of football” to have endured such tests.

Unable to use its stellar $400 million stadium since 2014, forced to live and play in adopted home cities across Ukraine, Shakhtar has now had no competitive games since December because of the Russian invasion.

Still, Srna is working around uncertainty over the club’s roster to plan for a new season in the Champions League and renewal of the Ukrainian Premier League.

“They attack our country, our land,” said Srna, a former Shakhtar captain whose shirt number 33 was retired by the club. “But in the end we are still here, we are still alive.”

Russia is gaining control of another crucial eastern Ukraine city. How it's unfolding in maps

The focus of Russia’s war in Ukraine has turned to the eastern Donbas, which includes the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Russia claims to control 97% of Luhansk.

Sievierodonetsk is one of just two Luhansk cities not yet completely under Russian control. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai told the Associated Press that “maybe we will have to retreat, but right now battles are ongoing in the city.”

Russian forces continue efforts to gain control over the eastern outskirts of Sievierodonetsk. The Russian army is again in control of most of the city with the fighting ongoing for the Azot industrial zone, where Ukrainian forces are embedded. However, the Russians have made little progress in encircling the wider area of Sievierodonetsk from the north and south, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense. 

Russia’s central bank cuts interest rates to prewar level

Russia’s central bank cut interest rates back to their prewar levels Friday, saying inflation and economic activity were developing better than expected despite sweeping Western sanctions imposed in response to the war in Ukraine.

The bank lowered its key rate by 1.5 percentage points, to 9.5%. The rate had been as high as 20% in the wake of the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions by the U.S., European Union and other nations that restrict dealings with Russian banks, individuals and companies.

Economists say that over time the sanctions will corrode growth and productivity, but the central bank has managed to stabilize Russia’s currency and financial system through drastic measures such as high interest rates, restrictions on flows of money out of the country and a requirement that importers sell their foreign currency earnings for rubles.

Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war

Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons with the potential to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and as fierce fighting depletes resources on both sides.

Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. The Kh-22 missiles were primarily designed to destroy aircraft carriers using a nuclear warhead. When used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, they “are highly inaccurate and therefore can cause severe collateral damage and casualties,” the ministry said.

Both sides have expended large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition for the eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas, placing huge strains on their resources and stockpiles.

