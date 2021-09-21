  • Oops!
Biden at the UN, Gabby Petito mystery, Haitian expulsion: 5 things to know Tuesday

Biden to tackle climate, COVID-19 and US alliances at annual UN meeting

President Joe Biden faces a series of headaches, both big and small, going into the United Nations' annual summit starting Tuesday in New York City. The 76th General Assembly meeting comes after weeks of international incidents grabbing the White House's attention. Biden's team will navigate the pressures of shifting alliances, the limits of American power in the face of U.S. defeat in Afghanistan, and broader questions of stability in emerging world order — all in addition to the global challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. The hybrid event will feature speeches from global leaders, with more than 100 planning to attend the event in person, while others will attend virtually. Here are the major issues to look out for.

Haitian migrant crisis continues: What we know

More than 14,500 migrants, the vast majority of whom are Haitian, are facing high temperatures and poor conditions at a camp under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. They are awaiting either deportation, or deciding to stay and seek asylum. Haitians have been crossing into the U.S. for weeks, but the number of migrants reached new levels in recent days, said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. About 3,500 migrants from the camp have already been relocated, and 3,000 more were expected to be moved to another processing facility Monday, Mayorkas said. At least three deportation flights with 145 passengers each arrived Sunday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital, and the U.S. government expects to ramp up to an expected six expulsion flights to Haiti Tuesday.

Mystery continues in the Gabby Petito case as her fiancé remains missing

The FBI announced Sunday that agents discovered a body on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, which Gabby Petito, 22, and her fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, had visited while on a cross-country road trip. An autopsy is set for Tuesday. But the expectation is the forensic review will confirm the body found was Petito's. "I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby's family," Charles Jones, an FBI special agent said. FBI agents and police on Monday searched the Florida home of Petito and Laundrie, who were living with his parents before their departure. The FBI offered no details, but agents towed away a car that neighbors said was typically used by Laundrie's mother. Local media said Laundrie's parents were seen getting into a police vehicle. Laundrie returned to Florida alone Sept. 1 and refused to discuss Petito's whereabouts with authorities, then disappearing himself last week.

New book 'Peril' recounts Trump-Biden transition

What were former President Donald Trump's final days in office like? Based on more than 200 interviews with eyewitness accounts, The Washington Post's Bob Woodward and Robert Costa recount the transition from Trump to Joe Biden in "Peril," scheduled to be released Tuesday. The book alleges that in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, top military adviser Gen. Mark Milley took precautions to limit Trump's ability to launch a military strike or deploy nuclear weapons. Milley told senior staff that: "You never know what a president's trigger point is," according to CNN. The book is supplemented with classified material, from secret orders to call transcripts, diaries, emails, meeting notes and personal government records.

Hurricane season continues as tropical storms spin in Atlantic

This year's hurricane season continues to buzz with activity as Tropical Storms Peter and Rose are active in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Peter, which formed Sunday, could bring heavy rain to portions of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the northern Leeward Islands, the National Hurricane Center said. Swells generated by Peter are expected to affect the northern Leeward Islands early this week, then reach the Bahamas by midweek. "These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," according to the Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Rose, which formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, poses no threat to any land areas, the hurricane center said. Rose is expected to continue to spin across the central Atlantic over the next few days and is likely to weaken into a depression by midweek, forecasters said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden at the UN, Gabby Petito mystery: 5 things to know Tuesday

