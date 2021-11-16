Biden underscores he wants no change in Taiwan policy

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the NH 175 bridge over the Pemigewasset River to promote infrastructure spending Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he made clear to China’s Xi Jinping that his administration stands firmly behind the United States' longstanding “One China” policy but he also noted that the self-ruled island of Taiwan ultimately makes its own decisions.

White House officials said the two leaders spoke extensively about Taiwan during their more than three-hour virtual meeting one day earlier.

Tensions have heightened as China has dispatched a growing number of fighter jets toward the island, while the U.S. and its allies sail warships though the Taiwan Strait.

But Biden on Tuesday sought to underscore his support for the Taiwan Relations Act, which went into effect in 1979 and shapes the parameters of the U.S.-Taiwan relationship.

“We made very clear we support the Taiwan Act and that’s it,” Biden told reporters while traveling in New Hampshire. “It’s independent. It makes its own decisions.”

The United States’ “One China” policy recognizes Beijing as the government of China but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Biden also made clear the U.S. “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” a White House statement said.

Earlier Tuesday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden reminded Xi during their virtual meeting that he voted as a senator for the Taiwan Relations Act.

“So he understands deeply, firsthand, that the act makes clear that any effort to shape Taiwan’s future by other than peaceful means is of grave concern to the United States,” said Sullivan, speaking at a webinar hosted by the Brookings Institution, a Washington think tank.

The Biden-Xi video conference took place Tuesday morning in Beijing and Monday evening in Washington.

Sullivan said the two leaders also agreed to explore talks on arms control.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Richardson adds to diplomatic wins with journalist's release

    Bill Richardson's success in helping secure journalist Danny Fenster's release from a Myanmar prison is the latest demonstration of the former New Mexico governor's knack for flying into some of the most closed societies on earth and persuading those in charge to do Washington a favor. From Iraq to Sudan to North Korea, Richardson has repeatedly proven willing to talk with dictators, military juntas and reclusive strongmen — forging relationships with notorious regimes outside formal diplomatic channels. “I think there was a certain amount of trust between myself and the commanding general," Richardson told reporters in New York on Tuesday, referring to Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's ruler.

  • What we know about the Biden-Xi virtual summit

    U.S. President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping met for a three-hour virtual summit on November 15. Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith details what we know about the meeting between the world leaders.

  • Senate confirms Biden DOJ antitrust chief

    The Senate on Tuesday voted 68-29 to confirm Big Tech foe Jonathan Kanter to lead the antitrust division of the Justice Department.Why it matters: Kanter, a favorite among progressives, joins Biden administration antitrust gurus Tim Wu and FTC chair Lina Khan who want to see more aggressive action against monopoly power.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: The antitrust attorney previously worked at the FTC and law fi

  • 86-year-old woman named Israel's 'Miss Holocaust Survivor'

    An 86-year-old woman who survived mass roundups and massacres of Jews as a child in Romania was crowned on Tuesday Israel’s “Miss Holocaust Survivor.” Ten women in their 80s and 90s took part in the special pageant, sponsored by a local foundation and meant to bring members of Israel’s rapidly dwindling population of Holocaust survivors some joy and recognition. A number of local celebrities, including Miss Israel Noa Kochba, served as judges and provided entertainment to the crowd before Selina Steinfeld was crowned the winner.

  • Reviving Biden's big bill, Democrats look to regain momentum

    Regaining momentum, Democratic leaders are pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill, with the House expected to vote later this week and the Senate vowing to follow by Christmas in hopes of boosting the party's standing and delivering on a main campaign promise. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Tuesday outlined a potential voting schedule on Biden's $1.85 trillion social services and climate change package, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said his chamber would vote next.

  • NATO warns Russia over Ukraine troop build-up

    Stressing that the important thing now was to prevent situations from spiralling out of control, Stoltenberg urged Russia to be transparent about military activities, to reduce tensions and prevent an escalation.The Russian troop movements have over the past days spurred fears of a possible attack. Moscow has dismissed such suggestions as inflammatory and complained about increasing activity in the region by the NATO transatlantic alliance.Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and says the waters around it belong to Moscow now, despite most countries continuing to recognize the peninsula as Ukrainian.Russian-backed separatists took control of Ukraine's eastern Donbass region that same year and soldiers on both sides continue to be regularly killed in the conflict there.The troop border build-up - which Ukraine last week estimated at 100,000 - was dangerous, said Stoltenberg, because it reduced the amount of warning time, should Russia decide to "conduct a military aggressive action against Ukraine."

  • China says update of news-sources list meant to fix 'chaotic dissemination'

    China's recent move to update an official list of internet news providers whose content may be reprinted by other sites is aimed at correcting a "chaotic dissemination" of news, a senior cyberspace regulator official said on Tuesday. Xie Dengke, director of the Cyberspace Administration of China's network communication bureau, told a State Council news briefing that managing online news sources was crucial to maintaining a "clear cyberspace". Founded in 2009 by editor Hu Shuli, Caixin earned a reputation as one of China's most thorough outlets for investigative journalism.

  • Yellen now puts Dec. 15 as the date for U.S. to potentially default on debt

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress Tuesday that she believed she would run out of maneuvering room to avoid the nation's first-ever default soon after Dec. 15.

  • MPs and peers will not get vote on triggering Article 16

    MPs and peers will not get a vote on whether to trigger Article 16 before it is used, under government plans to take the move if Brexit talks fail.

  • Texas Dem switches to Republican Party over defunding the police, 'chaos' on the border

    State Rep. Ryan Guillen announced in a Monday press conference that he would seek reelection to his south Texas seat as a Republican, saying his now-former party’s values are no longer in line with his own.

  • US reportedly plans diplomatic boycott of China’s Winter Olympics

    Biden administration may not send official delegation to Beijing 2022, in protest at human rights abuses The report comes a day after President Biden met President Xi at a virtual summit. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images The US is going to stage a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China and will not send an official delegation in protest against human rights abuses, according to a report on Tuesday. The report comes the day after a virtual summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinpi

  • American official: US 'fully committed' to F-35 sale to UAE

    The U.S. remains “fully committed” to a proposed sale of advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, despite the Biden administration slowing down the deal, a senior American official overseeing arms exports said Tuesday. Mira Resnick, a deputy U.S. assistant secretary of state in the Biden administration, also told The Associated Press at the Dubai Air Show that Gulf Arab partners are not looking to purchase weapons from Russia as a hedge over American concerns about human rights in the region.

  • Envoy: US ready to confront attempts to tear Bosnia apart

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The United States is paying very close attention to Bosnia's political crisis and has tools it can use against the divisive nationalist leaders in the war-scared, multiethnic Balkan country who would try to “tear it apart,” a senior U.S. official said Tuesday. “Our appeal to leaders (in Bosnia) ... is to rise above their own self-interest and to try to keep in mind the broader interest of their county,” U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told The Associated Press in an interview. Chollet, who serves as an adviser to the U.S. secretary of state, arrived in Bosnia on Monday for three days of meetings with its top political leaders amid the Balkan country’s worst political crisis since a U.S.-brokered peace deal ended more than 3 1/2 years of bloodshed in 1995.

  • Rapper defends China satire 'Fragile' as views hit 30m

    It may sound like a love song, but 'Fragile' by Malaysian rapper Namewee is full of hidden digs poking fun at Chinese nationalists. Released last month and featuring Australian singer Kimberley Chen, the song has become a viral sensation across Asia and beyond despite being scrubbed by censors in mainland China. Namewee says he has no regrets about being blacklisted by Beijing as his track hits more than 30 million views on YouTube.

  • China hold Australia but face uphill task to reach World Cup

    China are on the brink of suffering more World Cup heartache despite clinching an impressive 1-1 draw with Australia on Tuesday in qualifying for next year's football showpiece in Qatar.

  • Armed boy bites worshipers while trying to steal from church, Kentucky police say

    He tried to steal the collection plate, police said.

  • Second man arrested in connection with Aventura Mall shooting. Charges: attempted murder

    A second man has been arrested for a role in the shooting that happened in the middle of the Aventura Mall, one of South Florida’s busiest and most popular shopping centers.

  • Cadillac hid more than two dozen Easter eggs in its Blackwings

    The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings are perfect candidates. Not only are they niche enthusiast vehicles whose owners are likely to turn them inside out, but they also benefited greatly from Cadillac's racing efforts, providing ample source material for subtle references all over the car, both inside and out. Enough, in fact, that Cadillac managed to stick more than two dozen of them into its two flagship sport sedans.

  • UK's Johnson raises terror threat to 'severe'

    Johnson, who chaired a meeting of the government's emergency committee on Monday (November 15), confirmed in a news conference that the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) had decided to increase the country's threat level to the second highest tier.The "severe" rating means JTAC deem an attack as "highly likely."British police said earlier on Monday that the Liverpool blast killed one passenger, who is believed to have made the explosive device and carried it into the taxi.Police said they believed they knew the identity of the passenger but could not disclose it. The explosion engulfed the taxi in flames outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday (November 14), just before a Remembrance Day service to commemorate war dead commenced at nearby Liverpool Cathedral.

  • A New Generation of Nuclear Reactors Could Hold the Key to a Green Future

    Can a stable, safe, known source of energy rise to the occasion, or will nuclear be cast aside as too expensive, too risky and too late?