Biden unlocks federal money for Brooklyn repairs after September rainstorm

The Biden administration on Wednesday approved a major disaster declaration unlocking federal funding for repairs in Brooklyn stemming from the drenching, record-setting rainstorm that doused the city in late September, officials said.

Under the disaster declaration, federal cash is available for the restoration or replacement of certain facilities affected by the rainstorm and resulting flooding, according to the White House.

It was not immediately clear how much funding would be available for Brooklyn. The disaster declaration, requested by Gov. Hochul, also covers the counties of Nassau and Westchester.

The funding also could boost efforts to implement new protective measures for emergencies, according to the governor’s office.

Coastal areas, city streets and subways flooded during the early fall monsoon. In Brooklyn, an entrance to Prospect Park briefly took on the appearance of a wide stream, and New Yorkers in rain boots plodded through knee-high waters.

Overall, more than eight inches of rain fell on sections of Brooklyn, according to Hochul’s office. The governor has also secured low-interest loans from the federal Small Business Administration for residential repairs, her office said in December.

In a statement Wednesday, Hochul said she remains “committed to securing every possible dollar of federal aid” after the storm, and that the state will continue its efforts to restore damaged infrastructure.