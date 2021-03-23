Biden to announce 2022 discretionary funding request next week: official

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden delivers status update on coronavirus vaccinations at the White House in Washington
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to release its discretionary funding request for 2022 next week, with a full budget proposal set to be announced later this spring, a budget official said on Tuesday.

The official, who declined to be named, said the phased roll-out was designed to prioritize the discretionary funding because Congress needed the information Congress to start its appropriations process.

The full budget will include mandatory spending and tax reform proposals, in addition to discretionary spending, the official added.

News of the budget release, previously reported by Bloomberg, came after the White House attributed delays to "intransigence" on the part of the former Trump administration.

"There were some challenges that came about during the transition, in terms of a bit of intransigence from the outgoing administration and lack of cooperation," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last month.

Like past presidential budget proposals, Biden’s plan is unlikely to become law as is, but it signals his spending priorities before Congress, where Democrats enjoy slim majorities, makes its own funding decisions.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler and Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Glencore Trader Charged With Manipulating Price of Fuel Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Glencore Plc trader was charged by U.S. authorities with conspiracy to manipulate a key oil price benchmark, the latest sign that prosecutors around the world are stepping up their scrutiny of the notoriously opaque commodity trading industry.U.S. prosecutors alleged that Emilio Heredia, a former Glencore employee, directed buy and sell orders that would push fuel oil prices up and down. That allowed the companies he worked for to profit from the price swings, between 2012 and 2016, according to a March 15 filing in federal court in San Francisco.Prosecutors filed a so-called criminal information against Heredia, a document often used in court when a defendant intends to plead guilty. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Heredia’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The investigation is the latest legal setback for Glencore, already embroiled in a wide-ranging probe by the U.S. Justice Department on allegations of bribery and money laundering. The U.K., Swiss and Brazilian authorities are also investigating the commodity trader.“The purpose of the conspiracy was for Heredia and his co-conspirators to unlawfully enrich themselves,” prosecutors said in the filing.Glencore said Heredia was a former employee and that it’s co-operating with authorities. The story was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.“We note that one of Chemoil’s -- and later Glencore Ltd.’s -- former employees in the US has been charged with conspiracy to manipulate the price of fuel oil in the LA market between 2012 and 2016,” Glencore said in a statement Tuesday, referring to the Los Angeles fuel-oil market.ClampdownAuthorities around the world are increasingly policing the world of commodity trading and the companies that dominate it, while also showing a fresh push against market manipulation.The U.S. unit of the world’s biggest independent oil trader, Vitol Inc., agreed to pay more than $160 million to settle allegations it conspired to pay bribes in Latin America and attempted to manipulate energy markets. Meanwhile trading firms including Gunvor Group Ltd. have also been investigated.The charge laid out how the manipulation worked. Heredia directed co-conspirators to submit bids and offers through S&P Global Platts, a benchmark price publisher, to artificially change the price assessment, allowing his firm to buy cheaper fuel oil from another company.In one 2016 example a co-conspirator, on Heredia’s orders, lowered the benchmark price 41 times, moving down the price of bunker fuel from $245 a metric ton to $204.50 a metric ton, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in unlawful gains for his company, the document said.“We note charges of attempted manipulation of certain S&P Global Plattsassessments but do not believe that any such attempts were successful and no court has ruled to the contrary,” a company spokesperson said in an email.(Updates with filing of criminal information)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian Mom Punched in Front of Child on Way to Anti-Asian Violence Protest in NYC

    A man who punched an Asian woman headed to a protest against anti-Asian violence in New York City has been arrested. The incident occurred while the woman was walking with her daughter near 51 Astor Place in Lower Manhattan at 11:37 a.m. on Sunday. WANTED for HATE CRIME ASSAULT : On Sunday March 21, 2021 @ 11:37 A.M. in the vicinity of 51 Astor Pl. @nypd9pct during an Anti-Asian Violence Protest , a protester carrying anti violence sign was approached by a male suspect and assaulted .

  • Man charged with 10 counts of murder in Colorado grocery store shooting

    Ten people, including a police officer, were gunned down at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder on Monday. They ranged in age from 20 to 65.

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • Lauren Boebert trends after claiming she’s hidden all her guns from Biden ‘upstairs’

    ‘Biden can never get to them now!’

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • 'Jeopardy!' draws ire for inviting Dr. Oz to guest host despite his history of false and misleading claims

    Dr. Mehmet Oz has a history of making false or misleading claims, leaving Jeopardy! fans incensed about his inclusion as a guest host.

  • CureVac sets up Swiss business ahead of seeking COVID-19 shot approval

    German drugmaker CureVac this week established a Swiss business unit, official records show, a precursor to seeking approval from national drugs regulator Swissmedic for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. CureVac Swiss AG was established on Monday in Basel, home of big drugmakers including Roche and Novartis, according to the city of Basel's commercial registry. A business must be in the commercial registry as a condition of applying for a licence for a medicinal product from Swissmedic.

  • An Illinois city is paying $10 million in reparations to Black residents - a US first - beginning with mortgage relief

    Evanston, Illinois' city council will spend the first $400,000 on housing and mortgage assistance for Black residents.

  • Hillary Clinton calls on Biden to share vaccines with poorer nations

    ‘We are walking a fine line here,’ former Secretary of State says

  • Analysis: NASCAR has 6 winners in 6 races this year. There’s a reason for the parity

    Ryan Blaney won at Atlanta Motor Speedway, making him the sixth different winner in the same number of NASCAR races this year.

  • Biden news - live: President readies $3 trillion ‘build back better’ plan as Jill Biden border role questioned

    Follow the latest updates

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Biden's DHS secretary blamed the border crisis on Trump dismantling a program that let minors apply for asylum from their own country

    The policy had allowed children to seek asylum without having to make the perilous journey to the US.

  • Here are the top 10 richest Americans

    Of the world’s 16 richest people, 10 are Americans. Here’s how they rank:

  • Chinese Grandma Who Fought Off Attacker to Donate Over $900K from GoFundMe to AAPI Community

    Xiao Zhen Xie, the 75-year-old elderly woman who fought back an attacker in San Francisco, has decided to donate all her GoFundMe money back to the Asian American community. What happened: Last Wednesday, Xie was leaning by a light pole around Market Street when a man punched her in the face unprovoked. Just came upon an attack on an elderly Asian woman on Market Street San Francisco.

  • Tucker Carlson’s Biggest Advertiser Unloads on Fox News

    Stephen MaturenTrump-boosting pillow salesman Mike Lindell took a swing at Fox News this week, complaining that the conservative network—which essentially plays his MyPillow commercials on a loop—isn’t giving him a platform to peddle his baseless voting machine conspiracies. Fox might be “in” on a conspiracy against MAGA heads, Lindell ultimately suggested.The pillow mogul, who has become the face of a dead-end MAGA coalition still trying to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory, appeared on far-right pundit Eric Metaxas’ radio show on Monday to discuss his continued efforts to prove the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump. Lindell also discussed his fraught attempts to create a new social-media site (he was booted from Twitter and other platforms earlier this year for repeatedly pushing voting disinformation).After boasting that his new platform would automatically give so-called influencers “millions” of followers when they join—especially if they’ve been kicked off YouTube for making false claims—Lindell then grumbled about Fox News supposedly kowtowing to voting-software firms Dominion and Smartmatic in the wake of billion-dollar legal complaints.“Lawsuits can be used as a way to silence people,” Metaxas noted in a moment first flagged by Salon staff writer Zachary Petrizzo. “They can be legitimate. But they can also be used as a way to silence people. And I’ve noticed that Fox and other people, rather than face the thing, they just say, We’re not gonna talk about that, we don’t want to get sued. That’s what’s happening in America.”MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell goes all in on attacking Fox News. “What’s the matter with you...what, are you in on it” Lindell said. pic.twitter.com/pXjMrTFekR— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 23, 2021 Last month, Smartmatic filed a $2.7-billion libel lawsuit against Fox News, three hosts (including recently canceled Lou Dobbs), and former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, saying they all spread false information that the company rigged the 2020 election. Dominion, another voting machine at the center of debunked election conspiracies, has sued Lindell himself for $1.3 billion.“I want to say one thing here—here’s things that don’t make sense,” an animated Lindell replied. “Let’s just talk about Fox! You’re already sued! It’s too late to close the gate, the cows are already out of the barn!”The MAGA maven continued: “Why can’t people go on there and say their free speech then?! You’re already sued, Fox. What do you have—are you going to get double sued? What’s the matter with you?”Growing increasingly agitated, Lindell expressed anger and frustration with the network before finally asking: “What are they, in on it? I don’t get it. Is it a fake lawsuit?”A Treasure Hunter, a Satanism Expert, and Mike Lindell Fight to Overturn Biden Win in ArizonaNotably, Lindell’s pillow commercials are by far the biggest advertiser on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox’s most-watched show. As host Tucker Carlson has courted controversy over the past couple of years, the vast majority of the network’s blue-chip advertisers have ditched the primetime show, leaving mostly MyPillow ads, Fox News promos, and direct marketers.While it remains to be seen if Fox News reacts in any way to one of its largest sponsors directly calling the network out, Lindell has been able to force one right-wing outlet to come groveling back for not letting him spout crazed conspiracies on-air.After Newsmax anchor Bob Sellers repeatedly interrupted Lindell during an interview before literally walking off the set when the MyPillow founder wouldn’t stop talking about voting machines, Sellers begged “friend of the network” Lindell for forgiveness while assuring viewers that the pillow tycoon would “continue to be an important guest on Newsmax.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • What we know about 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa, who police say killed 10 in Boulder, Colorado

    Ahmad Alissa, of Arvada, Colorado, was charged with killing 10 people at King Soopers market in Boulder. His brother said he had been bullied.

  • Biden Calls on Congress to Ban ‘Assault Weapons’ in Wake of Colorado Shooting

    President Biden urged Congress to ban “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines following the Boulder, Colo., shooting in which ten people were killed. “I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said at a press conference. “We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again.” Biden also called on the Senate to pass a bill already approved by the House, which tightens background checks for potential gun buyers. “The United States Senate, and I hope some of them are listening, should immediately pass the [bills] that close loopholes in the background check system,” Biden said. “These are bills that received votes from both Republicans and Democrats in the House.” Biden also offered condolences to the survivors of the shooting, as well as to law enforcement officials who responded to the incident. Law enforcement has not confirmed a motive for the shooting. “It is premature for us to draw any conclusions at this point in time,” FBI special agent Michael Schneider told reporters. The shooter may be mentally ill, the suspect’s brother told the Daily Beast on Tuesday. Biden previously called on Congress to pass gun-control legislation on the anniversary of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla. In a statement on February 15, Biden called for a ban on “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines, as well as for “eliminating immunity” for gun manufacturers. During the presidential campaign, Biden indicated that he could place former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke in charge of gun control efforts. Speaking at a Democratic primary debate in September 2019, O’Rourke promised to pursue gun confiscation, telling the audience “hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

  • Kate Garraway 'fears' over husband Derek Draper's care needs

    TV host considers how Draper, who has been badly affected by Covid-19, will be cared for at home.